THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 4, Aragon 0
Amalie Pianim continues to tear up the PAL Bay Division in her return to high school ball, scoring twice and assisting on two other goals in the win over the Dons.
Pianim has eight goals and three assists through six Bay Division games.
Elise Spenner, a sophomore, is turning into a reliable second option, as she netted her third goal in Bay Division play for Burlingame (4-1-1 PAL Bay, 11-2-1 overall). Emma Glyn rounded out the scoring for the Panthers, who also got a pair of assists from Jordan Huff.
Aragon falls to 1-3-1 in Bay play and 4-5-2 overall.
Woodside 2, Hillsdale 1
Elise Evans scored once in each half to keep the Wildcats undefeated on the season with a win over the Knights.
Sofia Bellver-Ayman assisted on both goals for Woodside (5-0 PAL Bay, 13-0 overall).
Cameryn Penn scored for Hillsdale (0-5-1, 2-9-4), with Chase Nestor picking up the assist.
Sequoia 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
Addison Haws scored on a first-half free kick to account for the scoring in the Ravens win over the Bears.
Sequoia improves to 3-2-1 in Bay Division play and 10-3-1 overall. M-A is still looking for its first Bay Division victory, falling to 0-2-4 and 4-5-5 overall.
Terra Nova 5, El Camino 1
The Tigers have firmly established themselves as the No. 2 team in the Ocean, behind Carlmont, after cruising past the Colts.
Terra Nova (5-1 PAL Ocean, 8-6-1 overall) got a pair of goals from Sophia Zygarewicz, a goal and an assist from Madison Donati and two assist from Savannah Copeland. Sierra Pelleriti and Bianca Smith both scored once for the Tigers, while Devon Benham had an assist.
Valentine Sandillo scored for El Camino (0-5, 3-9).
South City 1, Half Moon Bay 0
Evey Sarron scored in the second half to give the Warriors the Ocean Division win over the Cougars.
Lillian Nasrah earned the assist for South City (3-2-1 PAL Ocean, 5-7-2 overall).
San Mateo 10, Jefferson 0
The Bearcats picked up their 10th win of the season with a rout of the Grizzlies.
Mani Helu and Shannon Lim were unstoppable for San Mateo (4-0 PAL Lake, 10-1-1 overall). Helu scored four times and Lim added three goals and an assist.
Mills 3, Oceana 2
Abby Zennadi scored twice to lead the Vikings to the win over the Sharks.
Anjali Narwah scored the game-winner for Mills (4-1 PAL Lake, 4-3-1 overall), while Kaylee Wong and Chiara Bettucchi each earned assists.
Oceana falls to 2-3 in Lake play and 5-6 overall.
