THURSDAY
Wrestling
Carlmont 43, Burlingame 24
Sebastian Llora (147), Luke Peasley (162) and James Brendza (197) all won by pin for Carlmont (4-1 PAL Bay).
Burlingame falls to 3-2 in division matches.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (5-0 PAL Bay) beat Capuchino (1-4), 61-18.
Hillsdale (1-4 PAL Bay) picked up its first league win with a 36-12 decision over Terra Nova (1-4).
Menlo-Atherton (3-2 PAL Bay) topped San Mateo (2-3), 49-27.
Oceana (6-0 PAL Ocean) wrapped up at least a share of the Ocean Division title with a 48-27 win over Aragon (2-2). There are two matches left in the regular season and the Sharks have a two-match lead over El Camino (3-2).
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 3, Capuchino 0
The Dons continue to run roughshod through the PAL Ocean Division posting a three-goal shutout of the Mustangs.
Quinn Shirley gave Aragon (6-0 PAL Bay, 18 points) a 1-0 lead at halftime, off an assist from Sierra Troy. Troy put the Dons up 2-0 in the second half with an assist from Kayla Breese. Celeste Calvo rounded out the scoring, with Quinn picking up the assist.
Capuchino falls to 1-5 (3 points) in league play.
Terra Nova 1, Half Moon Bay 1
The Coastside rivals played to an Ocean Division draw.
Ariel LaQua gave Terra Nova (1-2-3 PAL Bay, 6 points) a 1-0 lead at halftime with an unassisted goal.
Jessica Barajas tied the game for HMB (0-4-2, 2 points), off an assist from Isabel Ortega.
El Camino 2, Oceana 0
The Colts stayed unbeaten in PAL Lake play after shutting out the Sharks.
Valentine Sandillo and Briana Acuna scored for El Camino (4-0-1 PAL Lake, 13 points), with Daisy Alvarado adding an assist.
Oceana falls to 2-2-1 in league play, good for 7 points.
Mills 10, Jefferson 3
The Vikings scored five goals in each half in the rout of the Grizzlies. Abigail Zennadi led the onslaught for Mills (4-1 PAL Lake, 12 points), scoring four goals and assisting on two more. Kennedy Bauer had two goals and an assist, Jocelyn Kwan a goal and a helper and Alexandra Dedes with two assists.
Jefferson falls to 1-4 in league play, 3 points.
San Mateo 2, South City 0
The Bearcats stayed within shouting distance of division-leading Aragon with the shutout win over the Warriors.
San Mateo (3-1-2, 11 points) scored both their goals in the first half. Shannon Lim opened the scoring with an unassisted goal. Ryan Yeh doubled the lead off an assist from Mariah Flores.
Sequoia 1, Hillsdale 1
Both teams scored in the second half to settle for a tie.
Sequoia (3-1-2 PAL Bay, 11 points) got a goal from Teagan Tokheim. Hillsdale (1-3-2, 5 points) countered with a strike from Nicole Morita de Deus, with AJ Abad earning the assist.
In other action …
Tied at 2-2 at the half, Woodside (3-2-1 PAL Bay, 10 points) scored three, second-half goals to beat Carlmont (2-4, 6 points), 5-4.
Bay-leading Menlo-Atherton (3-0-3 PAL Bay, 12 points) and Burlingame (1-3-2, 5 points) played to a scoreless draw.
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson 50, Immaculate Conception 20
The Grizzlies scored 23 points in the first quarter and cruised to the non-league win over the Spartans.
Jerzey Gallegos scored 15 points to lead Jefferson (9-7 overall). Grace Wang added 11 for the Grizzlies.
Immaculate Conception falls to 4-14 overall.
Design Tech 51, Kehillah 18
Sophomore Jewel Wilson scored 15 points to lead the Dragons over the Rams.
Emily LaPedis and Margaux Knobl each added nine points for D Tech (4-1 PSAL North, 9-5 overall). Kehillah falls to 0-5 in league play and 0-7 overall.
In other action …
Pinewood (4-1 WBAL, 8-7 overall) routed Menlo School (1-4, 8-8), 63-38.
Boys’ basketball
Serra 75, Sacred Heart Cathedral 56
Here come the Padres.
Serra (4-3 WCAL, 10-7 overall) beat the Irish for its third straight league win. Ryan Pettis had another big game for the Padres, torching SHC (3-4, 9-8) for 24 points, with seven rebounds and six steals.
Aidan Carleson chipped in 11 points, seven boards and five assists, while Marcel Elicagaray added 12 points for the Padres.
In other action …
Crystal Springs (1-4 WBAL, 8-9 overall) picked up their first league win of the season, beating Pinewood (1-4, 7-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.