Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 3, Hillsdale 0
The Panthers stayed within striking distance of a Bay Division title after shutting out the Knights.
The win, coupled with division-leading Woodside’s scoreless draw with Menlo-Atherton, means Burlingame (5-2-1 PAL Bay, 16 points, 12-3-1 overall) remains just three points behind the Wildcats with two games left to play, although Woodside still have a makeup game to play. The two face off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodside. The Wildcats posted a 2-0 win in their first meeting Jan. 20.
Talia Aboukhalil, Amalie Pianim and Elise Spenner all scored for the Panthers, with Kaylee Ng and Emma Glynn earning assists.
Hillsdale falls to 0-7-1 in Bay Division play and 2-11-4 overall.
Sequoia 4, Aragon 1
The Ravens’ win over the Dons put them in the same position as Burlingame — three points out with two games left to play. The two wrap up the regular season next Thursday at Sequoia.
Woodside posted a 6-3 win in their meeting Jan. 25.
Reese McKeon scored twice and added an assist for Sequoia (5-2-1 PAL Bay, 12-3-1 overall). Addison Haws and Nina Mills each added a goal and an assist for the Ravens.
Cameron Hinton scored for Aragon (1-5-2), off an assist from Kaelyn Luebke.
Terra Nova 5, Half Moon Bay 0
Shellsea Gutierrez scored twice to lead the Tigers past the rival Cougars.
Madison Donati had a goal and two assists for Terra Nova (7-1 PAL Ocean, 10-6-1 overall). Sophia Zygarewicz and Shayla McCann rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Savannah Copeland and Devon Benham each picked up assists for Terra Nova.
Half Moon Bay falls to 4-3 in Ocean play and 4-5 overall.
South City 1, Capuchino 1
The Warriors rallied with a second-half goal to finish in a tie with the Mustangs.
Capuchino (2-4-2 PAL Ocean, 4-12-2 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a Justine Chetcuti strike.
Bianca Gonzalez countered for South City (3-3-2, 5-8-3), off an assist from Melissa Cuevas.
Carlmont 13, El Camino 0
Calista Shohet was among nine players to earn points for the Scots.
Shohet finished with two goals and two assists for Carlmont (8-0 PAL Ocean, 13-2-2 overall). El Camino is 0-7 in the Ocean and 1-12 overall.
