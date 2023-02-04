THURSDAY
Wrestling
Half Moon Bay 66, Menlo-Atherton 18
The Cougars wrapped up an undefeated Bay Division title with the victory over the Bears.
HMB finishes the regular season 7-0 with the PAL Championships starting Saturday at South City.
Paul Tuulakitau won at 220 by second-round pin for M-A (3-4).
Carlmont 48, San Mateo 21
The Scots took second in the Bay Division standings after beating the Bearcats.
Carlmont finishes the regular season 6-1, with its only loss coming to league champ Half Moon Bay.
The Scots had three wrestlers win by pin. Gavin Grivas needed less than a minute to win his 134-pound, posting a pin in 59 seconds. James Brendza (222) needed just 90 seconds to win his match, while Christopher Hojo (128) won by fall less than 30 seconds into the third period.
San Mateo (2-5) won the match of the night, pulling out an 8-6 win over Andrew Dents in the 147-pound match.
Burlingame 64, Hillsdale 15
The Panthers finished third in the Bay Division team standing with the win over the Knights.
Burlingame finishes the regular season 5-2, with losses to Half Moon Bay and Carlmont.
Hillsdale (2-5) got a second-round pin from heavyweight Richard Baez.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Hillsdale 1
The Bears scored a pair of second-half goals to stay unbeaten on the season and close in the division title with two games left in league play.
M-A (5-0-3 PAL Bay, 18 points; 11-0-4 overall) got goals from Camille Melcher and Alessia Bolanos, with Jimena Sandoval and Avery Galles picking up assists.
Maddie Strause tallied for Hillsdale (1-5-2, 5 points; 2-9-5), with Mia De Martini providing the pass.
Sequoia 2, Carlmont 1
The Ravens kept their title hopes alive, scoring twice in the first half to top the Scots.
Teagan Tokheim scored an unassisted goal for the Ravens, while Addison Haws took a pass from Charlotte Dugoni for the 2-0 lead at halftime.
Kaylee Kim scored for Carlmont (3-5 PAL Bay, 9 points; 7-8-1 overall).
Sequoia (4-2-2, 14 points; 9-3-2) kept pace with first-place M-A, remaining four points behind the Bears. The Ravens and Bears meet Tuesday in Redwood City. Sequoia closes league play at Woodside, while M-A will play at Carlmont next Friday.
Woodside 2, Burlingame 0
The Wildcats scored a pair of second-half goals to shut out the Panthers.
Julia Lopez Pulido opened the scoring for Woodside (4-3-1 PAL Bay, 13 points; 8-4-1 overall) on a free kick. Sofia Bellver Eymann then scored unassisted for the two-goal lead.
Burlingame falls to 2-4-2 in Bay play, good for 8 points. The Panthers are 8-4-1 overall.
Terra Nova 3, San Mateo 2
The Tigers scored a surprising upset of the Bearcats in an Ocean Division meeting.
Madison Donati continues her outstanding play for Terra Nova (2-3-3 PAL Ocean, 9 points; 5-7-4 overall), scoring twice in the first half for a 2-0 lead. Madison Shurko scored what turned out to be the game winner for the Tigers, with Donati providing the assist.
Chisa Matsumoto had a pair of assists to lead San Mateo (4-2-2, 14 points; 7-5-3). Shannon Lim and Elena Hartley provided the goals for the Bearcats.
El Camino 1 Mills 0
The Colts wrapped up the Lake Division title, getting a second-half goal against the second-place Vikings.
Katrina Panoringan’s goal off a free kick pushed El Camino’s record to 6-0-1 in Lake play, good for 19 points. Mills (4-2, 12 points) needed a win to have any chance of catching the Colts.
Capuchino 2, Half Moon Bay 0
The Mustangs leap-frogged San Mateo into second place in the Ocean standings with the win over Cougars.
Justine Chetcuit and Alondra Nungarary both scored for Capuchino (5-2-1 PAL Ocean, 16 points; 7-6-3 overall). Lily Mazzola assisted on Chetcuti’s strike.
Half Moon Bay falls to 0-6-2 in league play and 4-11-2 overall.
Jefferson 2, Westmoor 2
The Grizzlies rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to salvage a draw with the Rams.
Alondra Reyes scored both goals for Jefferson (1-5-1 PAL Lake, 1-6-1 overall). Westmoor falls 0-5-1 on the season.
Menlo School 2, Harker 1
The Knights scored inside the final 20 minutes to keep their undefeated WBAL title hopes alive, slipping past the Eagles in San Jose.
Roza Rezaee found Angelica Chou with the game-winner with 17 minutes left for Menlo (7-0 WBAL Foothill, 21 points), after Harker had tied the score on a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half.
Colby Wilson gave the Knights a 1-0 lead halftime, converting a Sasha Bernthal pass in the 29th minute.
Menlo has three games remaining on the WBAL schedule and will host second-place Sacred Heart Prep (4-1-1, 13 points) Tuesday.
Boys’ basketball
South City 53, Terra Nova 47
Lead 28-23 at halftime, the Warriors used a 14-7 third period to hold off the Tigers in a game originally scheduled Jan. 24.
Steven Fernando scored a game-high 20 points for South City (4-4 PAL North, 12-8 overall), knocking down four 3-pointers. Marcus Ziegler added 12 for the Warriors, all on 3s, and Joe Capko chipped in 10.
Terra Nova (2-5, 9-9) was led by Vinny Smith, who finished with 12. Jermaine Camasura added 11 and Mason Mini finished with 10 for the Tigers.
