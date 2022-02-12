THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 2, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Panthers finished in a second-place tie with Sequoia following a win over the Bears in the regular-season finale for both.
Amalie Pianim and Elise Spenner each had a goal and an assist for Burlingame (6-3-1 PAL Bay, 19 points, 13-4-1 overall).
Menlo-Atherton finishes the regular season 2-3-5 in Bay play and 6-6-6 overall.
Hillsdale 2, Aragon 1
The Knights picked up their first division win over the season by beating the rival Dons.
Chase Nestor and Camryn Penn each scored for Hillsdale (1-8-1 PAL Bay, 3 points, 3-12-4 overall). Caroline Lim and Maggie Sean each earned assists for the Knights.
Sierra Troy scored an unassisted goal for Aragon (2-7-1, 5-9-2).
Carlmont 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Scots completed an undefeated run through Ocean Division play following the shutout of the Cougars.
Emilie Brack and Kaylee Kim each scored unassisted goals for Carlmont (10-0 PAL Ocean, 30 points, 15-2-2 overall), while Maya Blodgett scored off an assist from Madison Anagnostou.
Half Moon Bay finishes its season with a 1-8 mark in Ocean play and 4-12 overall.
Terra Nova 2, South City 1
Madison Donati scored once and assisted on another to help lead the Tigers to a second-place finish in the Ocean Division and burnish they chances for a CCS berth.
Mia McCann scored the only goal for Terra Nova (8-2 PAL Ocean, 24 points, 11-7-1 overall), while Shellsea Gutierrez earned an assist.
South City finishes the season with a 4-4-2 mark in the Ocean Division, putting the Warriors in a third-place tie with Capuchino, and 6-9-3 overall.
Capuchino 2, El Camino 0
The Mustangs finished their season in tie for third place in the Ocean Division with the win over the Colts.
Konstantina Konidaris scored and had an assist for Capuchino (4-4-2 PAL Ocean, 14 points, 6-12-2 overall). Lily Mazzola had the other goal for the Mustangs.
El Camino closes its season winless in Ocean Division play, going 0-9 and 1-14 overall.
San Mateo 3, Mills 0
The Bearcats locked up the Lake Division title by blanking the Vikings.
Mani Helu scored twice to lead San Mateo (7-0 PAL Lake, 21 points, 13-1-1 overall), while Shannon Lim had a goal and an assist. Chisa Matsumoto and Evelyn Su each picked up assists for San Mateo.
Mills ends with a 5-2 record in Lake play, good for second place, and 5-4-1 overall.
Boys’ soccer
Mills 5, Terra Nova 0
Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Vikings poured it on in the second with four more.
Masaye Miyake had two goals and two assists to lead Mills (5-3 PAL Lake, 15 points). Alejandro Sanchez and Emilio Meza each added goals for the Vikings.
