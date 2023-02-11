THURSDAY
Girls’ soccer
Sequoia 3, Woodside 3
Trailing 2-1 at halftime, the Ravens rallied for the tie with the Wildcats.
Addison Haws scored and had an assist for Sequoia (4-3-3 PAL Bay, 15 points). Teagan Tokheim and Annika Gupta rounded out the scoring for the Ravens, with Nina Mills earning an assist.
Woodside (4-4-2, 14 points; 8-5-2) got two goals from Miriam Yusuf, while Pilar Van Heusden had a goal and an assist.
Burlingame 1, Hillsdale 0
The Panthers got a second-half goal to beat the Knights to stay out of the relegation zone of the Bay Division.
The bottom two teams in the Bay have a chance of being moved to the Ocean Division next season. Burlingame (3-4-3 PAL Bay, 12 points) finishes the season fourth in the six-team division.
Josie LaCrosse converted a Stella Newman pass into the game’s only goal.
Hillsdale finishes PAL Bay play 2-6-2, good for six points and a last-place finish in the standings. The Knights are 3-10-5 overall.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Carlmont 2
The Bears completed an unbeaten PAL Bay Division season, holding off the Scots.
M-A (7-0-3 PAL Bay, 24 points; 13-0-4 overall), which captured the division title with Tuesday’s win over Sequoia, led 1-0 at halftime, but needed a pair of second-half goals to keep Carlmont (3-6-1, 10 points) at bay.
Val Latu-Nava had a goal and an assist to lead the Bears. Tatum Olesen and Jordan Bradley rounded out the scoring for M-A, with Alessia Bolanos and Fabi Bolanos each picking up assists.
Carlmont finishes the season fifth out of six teams in the Bay Division standings.
Aragon 5, Half Moon Bay 2
The Dons scored three first-half goals on their way to finishing PAL Ocean play undefeated on the year.
Aragon (10-0-0 PAL Ocean, 30 points; 15-2 overall), which captured the Ocean with a win over South City last Thursday, got a pair of assists from Miley Rooper. Melanie Diaz, Kaylah Bresee, Celeste Calvo, Ryann Abad and Nuria Adorno Lopez all scored for the Dons.
HMB finishes the season 1-7-2 in league play and 5-12-2 overall.
San Mateo 1, Capuchino 0
The Bearcats pulled into a second-place tie with the Mustangs after beating them in the regular-season finale.
Elana Hartley scored the game winner for San Mateo (5-3-2 PAL Ocean, 17 points; 8-6-3 overall), with an assist from Shannon Lin.
Capuchino also finished 5-3-2 in league play and 7-7-4 overall.
Terra Nova 5, South City 1
After a slow start, the Tigers capped their season winning three of their last five games, including the win over the Warriors.
Terra Nova (3-3-4 PAL Ocean, 13 points; 6-7-5 overall) got a hat trick from Madison Donati, while Ella Templin had two assists. Shellsea Gutierrez and Ariel LaQua rounded out the scoring for the Tigers, who finish the season in fourth place in the Ocean standings.
South City ends the year 1-9 in league play and 5-14 overall.
El Camino 3, Westmoor 0
The Colts capped a Lake Division championship season unbeaten after knocking off the Rams.
Daisy Alvardo assisted on a pair of goals, with Liliana Acuna, Mia Castillo and Briona Campbell all finding the back of the net for El Camino (7-0-1 PAL Lake, 22 points; 8-6-1 overall). Katrina Panoringan added an assist for the Colts, as well.
Westmoor finishes the season 0-7-1.
Oceana 3, Mills 1
The Sharks took a 2-1 lead at halftime before adding an insurance goal in the second half.
Isabella Balmas scored a pair of goals to lead Oceana (5-2-1 PAL Lake, 16 points). Sydney Dilema rounded out the scoring for the Sharks.
Mills finishes the season 5-3 in Lake play, with 15 points. The Vikings were 9-7 overall.
Girls’ basketball
Summit Shasta 87, Design Tech 16
The Black Bears (9-0 PSAL North, 16-2 overall) finished off their third straight undefeated Private School Athletic League season with a big win in Redwood City. It is the 30th straight league victory for the PSAL North Division champs going back to 2019-20. Senior team captain Kami Cayas alone doubled up Design Tech (5-4, 10-8) with a game-high 32 points, while sophomore Niesha Ramirez scored 20. Senior Bayle Chin totaled eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals, all team highs.
Both teams qualify for the PSAL tournament opening Saturday at Pacific Bay Christian in Pacifica. The Dragons open play Saturday as the No. 3 seed from the North. Summit Shasta, the No. 1 seed, receives a first-round bye and opens Monday. Nueva School (7-3, 11-4) is the No. 2 seed from the North. From the PSAL South Division, Cristo Rey-San Jose earns a bye with the No. 1 seed, University Prep-SJ is seeded No. 2, and Luis Valdez Academy-SJ is No. 3.
King’s Academy 59, Mercy-Burlingame 44
The Knights held the Crusaders to just 12 first-half points and led 28-12 at halftime on their way to the WBAL Skyline Division win.
Mercy falls to 3-6 in Skyline play and 11-9 overall. King’s improves to 6-3, 15-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.