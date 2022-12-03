THURSDAY
Boys' basketball
San Mateo 49, Balboa-SF 46
The Bearcats rallied from a eight-point deficit in the final two minutes to stay unbeaten on the season with the win over the Buccaneers in the Lick Wilmerding tournament.
Tyler Spitzer-Wu's layup ensuing free throw gave San Mateo (3-0) a 47-46 lead and Rithvik Dirsala iced the game with two free throws with 12 seconds left.
Spitzer-Wu led the Bearcats with 17 points, while Zidane Auzarang added 12 in the win.
University-SF 52, Sacred Heart Prep 50
Trailing 26-18 at halftime, the Gators outscored the Red Devils 32-23 in the second half, but University held on for the win in the first round of the Crusader Classic at Riordan.
6-6 senior Sam Norris scored a team-high 20 points to lead SHP (0-1), which also got 10 points from JP Kerrigan.
University (2-0) got a game-high 23 points from Joey Kennedy.
San Ramon Valley 67, Menlo School 31
The Knights were routed by the Wolves in the opening round of the Crusader Classic.
Ethan Zhao led Menlo (0-1), scoring nine points. Lucas Vogel added eight in the season-opening loss.
Crystal Springs 71, Wallenberg 47
Playing in the Lick Wilmerding tournament, the Gryphons improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over the Bulldogs.
Junior Sam Young led the way for Crystal, posting a double-double. He poured in 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Pacific Bay Christian 70, Kirby Prep 28
The Eagles scored a combined 44 points in the second and third quarters as they surged past the Griffins in the Pescadero Hoop Dreams tournament.
Joel Zabaneh had a huge game for PBC (2-0), pouring in a game-high 27 points, going 4-for-7 from behind the 3-point line. Ethan Chau added 16 in the win for Pacific Bay.
Hillsdale 53, Lowell 50
The Knights used a 21-second quarter outburst to carry them to the Blue-and-Gold tournament win over the Cardinals at Jefferson.
It was the season opener for Hillsdale.
Menlo-Atherton 75, Monterey 60
The Bears scored 22 points in the first quarter and steadily pulled away from the Dores in the Santa Cruz tournament.
M-A (2-0) had four player score in double figures, led by Ben Eisner's 14. Jalen Williams added 13, Allen Chang 12 and Johno Price 11 for the Bears.
South City 53, Aragon 45
The Warriors, who trailed 21-9 after the first quarter, held the Dons to just 13 points in the second and third quarters, combined, as they rallied for the win at the Blue-and-Gold tournament at Jefferson.
South City improves to 2-0 with the win, while Aragon falls to 0-2.
In other action …
Serra dropped its opener of the Vontoure Classic at De La Salle, falling 45-42 to Capital Christian-Sacramento. Serra is now 1-1 on the season. … Burlingame (3-0) beat Los Gatos 45-38 in the Westmont tournament. … Carlmont opened its season with a 75-34 win over Galileo-SF. … Palo Alto outscored Sequoia (0-3) 14-1 in the first quarter on its way to a 58-32 win over the Ravens. … Tournament host Jefferson (1-1) blasted Capuchino (0-2) 64-34 in the Blue-and-Gold tournament. … Westmoor (2-0) had little trouble in beating Drew-SF, 67-25.
Girls' basketball
Woodside Priory 42, Sacred Heart Prep 34
Addie Chan scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Panthers past the Gators.
Mayowa Otudeko-Carroll finished with 13 points for SHP (1-2).
Priory improved to 1-1 on the season.
Mercy-Burlingame 43, Design Tech 29
The Crusaders rode a 15-5 first quarter to the win over the Dragons at College of San Mateo.
Emi LaPedis led D Tech (1-2), scoring 15 points while also grabbing eight rebounds.
Mercy improves to 2-0 on the season.
In other action …
Host Mills (3-0) moved into the championship game of the Kelly Shea Gallo shootout with a 51-32 win over Lowell. … El Camino (0-3) fell to Lincoln-SF 40-32 in the Kelly Shea Gallo Shootout hosted by Mills. … San Mateo (0—2) dropped a 64-38 decision to East Union-Manteca in the Gold Valley tournament. … Notre Dame-Belmont (3-0)had no trouble with Oceana (0-3), winning the non-league game 47-5. … Westmoor (1-1) beat The Academy-SF, 64-21, in a non-league meeting. … Balboa-SF handed South City (2-1) its first loss of the season, 47-33. … Righetti topped Menlo-Atherton (1-1) in a tournament game, 39-20. … Hillsdale (3-0) held Jefferson (1-2) to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as the Knights won 66-24.
Girls' soccer
San Mateo 2, Santa Clara 0
Bearcats' goalkeeper Lily Bernard posted her first clean sheet as the offense provided a pair of goals as they evened their record.
San Mateo (1-1) wasted little time in taking the lead, with junior Ryan Yeh flicking a shot past the charging Bruins goalkeeper in the sixth minute, taking a pass from senior Libia Miller Bustamonte and beat two defenders.
Yeh set up the Bearcats' second goal, feeding freshman Luciana Bertolina, who chipped the goalie to give San Mateo a 2-0 lead at the half.
The defense playing in front of Bernard — juniors Elana Hartley, Alayna Jordan and Szerena Guggenheim — did well to stymie an increasing frustrated Santa Clara offensive attack.
Sequoia 2, Menlo School 1
The Knights took a 1-0 lead, but could not hold it as the Ravens rallied for the win.
Sophomore Raya Rezaee gave Menlo (0-1-1) the lead in the 25th minute, but Sequoia (1-0-1) tied it midway through the second half and pulled out the win in stoppage time.
Aragon 1, Crystal Springs 0
Sophomore Sierra Troy scored a second-half goal to lift the Dons to the win over Gryphons.
Aragon improves to 2-0 early in the season, while Crystal falls to 1-1.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (2-0) blanked rival Sacred Heart Prep (0-1-1), 3-0. … The Nueva School (1-1) topped Castilleja, 3-2. … Half Moon Bay (2-1) slipped past El Camino (0-1), 2-1. … Mitty blanked Carlmont (0-2), 4-0.
Boys' soccer
Crystal Springs 2, Design Tech 1
The Gryphons improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over the Dragons.
Lucas Shotts, a freshman, and sophomore Rohan Dalal both netted goals for Crystal.
In other action …
The Nueva School (1-0) opened the season with a 2-0 win over Woodside Priory (2-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.