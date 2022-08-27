THURSDAY
Volleyball
Santa Cruz 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars opened their season with a four-set loss to Centeal Coast Section power Cardinals, 25-15, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21.
Senior Mia Ethridge paced the HMB attack, finishing with 12 kills. Grace Bigelow-Leth, another senior, dished out 15 assists and dug up 17 balls defensively. Gaby Harrison, a sophomore, made her varsity debut, adding six kills.
HMB (0-1), which went undefeated in capturing the PAL Ocean Division title in 2021, advanced to the semifinals of the CCS Division III bracket, falling to eventual CCS champ Burlingame.
The Panthers beat Santa Cruz in the 2021 finals.
Mitty 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators played the state-power Monarchs tough in the first two games, but ran out of steam in the third, falling 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 to the defending Nor Cal champs.
Iabelle Marco and Mia Radeff each had eight kills to lead SHP. Jillian Amaro had a team-high 12 assists, with Marco adding 11 of her own.
SHP (0-1) finished in second in the West Bay Athletic League last season, losing to rival Menlo School in the first round of the CCS Open Division bracket. The Gators ended the 2021 season with a loss to Monte Vista-Danville in the first round of the Nor Cal playoffs.
Mitty captured the CCS Open Division title in 2021 for the first time since 2017 and went on to win the Nor Cal crown as well.
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 10, Notre Dame-Belmont 9
A five-goal third got the Tigers back in the match against the Knights, but Hillsdale held of NDB in the fourth quarter for the season-opening victory.
Mallory Moore led the NDB offense with four goals. Katie Johnson and Chloe Parkinson added two goals apiece for the Tigers and Elizabeth Clyne rounded out the scoring.
NDB goaltender Francesca Arbelaez finished with six saves.
Hillsdale led 5-2 at halftime and three goals in third offset the Tigers’ offensive eruption to hold a 8-7 lead going into the fourth period.
Girls’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Carlmont 3
The Gators split the four singles matches and took two of three doubles to claim the non-league win over the Scots.
Leah Lynch and Sadie Goldstein won in three sets at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match for SHP, winning 7-5, 5-7, (10-5).
Thalia Stavropoulos and Shannon Bennitt won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles for the Gators.
Charlotte Weber and Jena Azmeh won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles for SHP with identical 6-2, 6-2 victories.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 256, Carlmont 286
Carlmont’s Kiana Flores took home low-round honors, finishing with a 38 at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
But Mercy took the win behind a 43 from Jaylyn Remolona and a 44 from Eva Denten.
