THURSDAY
College tennis
Nor Cal championship match moved
The Cañada-Chabot women’s Northern California team title match has been moved to 1 p.m. Monday, still at the Hayward school’s campus.
Originally scheduled for Saturday across the Bay, the match was moved because of impending rain in the Saturday forecast.
College softball
San Mateo 26, Chabot-Hayward 2
It's 20 wins in a row and counting for the Bulldogs as they hammered the Gladiators in a Coast Conference matchup.
CSM (12-0 Coast, 31-2 overall) all but ended the game in the first inning, scoring 11 runs. The Bulldogs capped the blowout with a nine-run fourth.
Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) and Kealani Cardona (Hillsdale) each homered, with Bonetti driving in four runs. Bubbah Fa'aita also had four RBIs. Hayley Ahlvin (Hillsdale) drove in three runs, while Cardona, Sarah Giles and Mele Kaheiki-Farias all had two RBIs apiece.
Cardona earned her 13th win of the season in the circle, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.
College baseball
Chabot 12, Cañada 1
The Colts avoided the shutout with a run in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't nearly enough to prevent the lopsided loss to the Gladiators.
Casildo Guevara drove in the lone run for for Cañada (3-11 Coast North, 7-26 overall), which managed just three hits.
San Mateo 13, San Francisco 0
Four Bulldog pitchers combined to limit the Rams to just four hits in the Coast North Conference meeting.
Ryan Baum earned the win with five innings of three-hit ball. Alejandro Rodriguez, Ryan Baker and Jeff Werder closed it out, allowing just one hit. The quartet combined to strikeout 10.
Thomas Eisenstat, Marcus Aranda, Michael Carnazo, Louie Coca and Karl Peters all drove in two runs for CSM (10-4 Coast North, 19-13-1 overall).
Softball
Aragon 14, Woodside 1
The Bay Division-leading Dons banged out seven doubles as part of a 13-hit attack as they beat the Widlcats in a mercy-rule game.
Brooklyn Blake and Liv DiNardo each had a double and drove in two runs apiece to pace the offense. Janelle Jee added a pair of RBIs for Aragon (6-0 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall).
The Dons have now won nine in a row.
Woodside (0-6, 5-10) is still searching for its first Bay Division win as the Wildcats have lost six in a row.
Hillsdale 4, Carlmont 3
The Knights pulled into a three-way tie for second place in the Bay Division standings with the win over the Scots.
Hillsdale (4-2 PAL Bay, 8-4 overall), Carlmont and Capuchino all have 4-2 records, two games behind division-leading Aragon.
Hillsdale scored two runs in the top of the first, but Carlmont (4-2, 7-7) scored single runs in the first, third and fifth to take a 3-2 lead.
The Knights, however, rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead.
Hannah Levy led the Hillsdale offense, collecting two hits and two RBIs. Carlmont was led by Jasleen Singh, who also had two hits and drove in two.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 2, Los Gatos 1
Bears' pitchers Ben Peterson and Joaquin Baranchuk combined to hold the Wildcats in check in a non-league game in Atherton.
Peterson got the start, allowing one run on five hits in five innings of work to pick up the win. Baranchuk worked the final two innings, giving up one hit, to secure the save.
Jacob Siegel doubled in a run for M-A (7-11 overall), with James Roberts driving in the other.
Los Gatos falls to 10-11.
El Camino 9, Harker 5
After scoring two in the top of the first, the Colts blew the game open with a five-run third to beat the Eagles in a PAL Ocean meeting.
Brandon Lopez and Isaiah Rose each drove in a pair of runs for El Camino (4-2 PAL Ocean, 8-8 overall). Ryan DeBono had a pair of hits and scored three runs for the Colts, while Ev an Viana wwnt 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Harker falls to 1-5 in Ocean play and 3-12 overall.
South City 9, Westmoor 4
Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors scored four in the inning to take the lead and then scored four more in the sixth to take control of the Lake Division match up.
South City (2-5 PAL Lake, 4-13) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory. Westmoor (4-4, 7-9) lost their third straight.
Design Tech 19, Jefferson 1
The Dragons scored multiple runs in all five innings, erupting for seven in the fourth, as they beat the Grizzlies in a non-league game that was called after five because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Arjun Godbole hha quite a game for D Tech (4-8 overall), going 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored an a game-high five RBIs. He also picked up the win on the mound, workinh three innings, giving up one run on two hits. Isaac Gradek pitched the final two innings and the two combined to strike out 11.
Willem Berry added four RBIs for the Dragons, going 2 for 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.