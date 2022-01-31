FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Sequoia 51, Woodside 44
Trailing 26-16 at halftime, the Ravens outscored the Wildcats 35-18 in the second half to pull out the South Division victory.
Trevor Sato scored a game-high 23 points to lead Sequoia. Aidan Schaeffer scored 10 points to lead Woodside (1-6 PAL South, 2-14 overall).
Aragon 45, San Mateo 37
Troy Johnson scored 18 points to lead the Dons past the Bearcats.
Amrit Sharma added 12 for Aragon (4-3 PAL South, 7-10 overall). Aidan Natusch led San Mateo (1-5, 7-11), finishing with 10 points.
Burlingame 47, Mills 37
Will Uhrich and Sean Richardson each scored in double figures to lead the Panthers past the Vikings.
Uhrich led Burlingame (4-1 PAL South, 12-4 overall) with 12 points. Richardson finished with 10.
Mills (0-5, 2-15) was led by Shane Williams, who finished with 12 points.
Jefferson 55, El Camino 49
The Grizzlies used an 18-point third quarter to propel them to the PAL North win over the Colts.
Myles Solanoy led the way for Jefferson (5-2 PAL South, 13-6 overall) again, scoring 16 points. Mateo Costiniano added 12 in the victory.
Jonathon Claybon scored a game-high 18 points to lead El Camino (2-3, 8-7).
Half Moon Bay 71, South City 51
The Cougars scored 24 first-half points to take control on their way to the win over the Warriors.
Dom Faenzi and Drew Dorwin each scored more than 20 points to lead HMB (7-0 PAL North, 10-5 overall). Faenzi finished with a season-high 26 points, while Dorwin finished with 22, including five 3-pointers.
South City (4-3, 10-8) was paced by Joshua Davis, who finished with 15 points.
Girls’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 46, Carlmont 39
The Bears picked up their first PAL South victory of the season, downing the Scots.
Summer Prescott led the way for M-A (1-5 PAL South, 8-9 overall), finishing with 12 points. Avary Sheldon added 10 in the win.
Carlmont (4-3, 9-8) was led by Kiana George, who finished with 12 points.
Woodside 44, Sequoia 40
The Wildcats scored 17 fourth-quarter points to pull out the win over the Ravens.
Emma Kinder scored 17 points to lead Woodside (3-3 PAL South, 6-9 overall). Angie Sugar added 11 in the win.
Sequoia (2-5, 9-10) got 17 points from Nohe’alani Stores.
Aragon 65, San Mateo 31
The Dons led 42-10 at halftime and never looked back.
For the second game in a row, Jordan Beaumont led the attack for Aragon (3-2 PAL South, 9-9 overall), finishing with a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Maya Yoo added 11 for the Dons.
San Mateo (0-7, 3-16) got 13 points from Charlotte MacAvoy.
Terra Nova 52, Oceana 33
The Tigers scored in double digits in each of the final three quarters to pull away from the Sharks.
Jalyn Dominguez scored a game-high 15 points to lead Terra Nova (2-3 PAL North, 4-8 overall). Jocelyn Calvillo chipped in with 13 for the Tigers.
El Camino 53, Jefferson 44
The Colts outscored the Grizzlies 24-16 in the second half to pull out the win.
Mariah Flores led the way for El Camino (4-2 PAL North, 11-7 overall), scoring 15 points. Kailani Thomas added 13 for the Colts, while Niva Moors-Tafilalie finished with 11.
Cathy Felix scored a game-high 18 points to lead Jefferson (4-3, 12-6), which has lost two in a row in league play.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Carlmont 1
The Bears sent the Scots to their second straight PAL Bay Division loss.
Kirian Conerjo scored for M-A, while Hayden Pendelton scored for Carlmont (2-2-1 PAL North, 5-3-3 overall), with Josh Barde picking up the assist.
Woodside 1, San Mateo 0
A first-half penalty was the only goal in the Wildcats’ win over the Bearcats.
Diego Ruiz converted the spot kick for Woodside (2-2-1 PAL Bay, 8-4-1 overall). San Mateo, still in search of its first Bay Division win, fell to 0-3-1 in league play and 5-5-3 overall.
Half Moon Bay 1, Capuchino 1
The Mustangs got a second-half goal from David Esquivel to net a draw with the Cougar.
HMB (1-1-1 PAL Ocean, 5-2-2 overall) had a 1-0 halftime lead after Nathan Freitas converted a Jiovanni Rico pass into a goal.
Capuchino improves to 0-1-2 in Ocean play.
South City 1, Sequoia 0
Diego Arellano scored the game’s only goal to give the Warriors the win.
South City improved to 4-2 in PAL Ocean play and 4-7-3 overall. Sequoia drops to 2-2-1 and 5-4-5.
Jefferson 4, Mills 2
Esau Funes scored twice to lead the Grizzlies to the Lake Division win over the Vikings.
Henry Macall and Jose Garcia rounded out the scoring for Jefferson (3-2 PAL Lake, 3-3 overall).
Mills (1-2, 1-6-1) got a pair of assists from Riley Ho, with Kaz Hensley and Maysaya Miyake picking up the goals for the Vikings.
