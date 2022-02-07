SATURDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 2, Woodside 1
The Dons stunned the Wildcats, handing them their first loss of the season in a makeup game.
Kaelyn Luebke gave Aragon (2-5-1 PAL Bay, 5-7-2 overall) a 1-0 lead at halftime, scoring off a free kick.
Nuria Adomo Lopez scored what turned out to be the game winner for the Dons.
Sofia Bellver-Aymer scored for Woodside (6-1-1, 14-1-1).
Woodside still leads the PAL Bay Division standings, but has just a three-point lead over both Burlingame and Sequoia, who with records of 5-1-2. Woodside takes on Burlingame Tuesday and wraps up the regular season against Sequoia Thursday.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
San Mateo 37, Hillsdale 34
The Bearcats built up a 25-9 lead at halftime and then held off the crosstown rival Knights in a stunning PAL South upset.
Mills 50, Aragon 44
The Mills earned their first win in PAL South Division play with a major upset of the Dons.
Nareg Aristakessian led Mills (1-8 PAL South, 3-18 overall).
Aragon (5-5, 8-12) was led by Jacob Ruttenberg and Azekel Kassner each scored nine points.
Terra Nova 56, Jefferson 47
The Tigers won their fourth straight PAL North game, knocking off the Grizzlies and pulling into a second-place tie with Jefferson.
Dominic Tuiasosopo and Dominic Gordon each scored 13 points to lead Terra Nova (6-3 PAL North, 11-9 overall). Anthony Wierzba added 10 points for the Tigers.
Jefferson (6-3, 14-7) was led by Mateo Costiniano, who finished with 10 points.
Half Moon Bay 68, El Camino 48
The Cougars claimed the PAL North Division championship with the win over the Colts.
HMB (10-0 PAL North, 13-7 overall) has a three-game lead with two regular-season games remaining.
Jaeden Hutchins and Drew Dorwin each scored 17 points to lead the Cougars.
El Camino (3-5, 9-9) got a game-high 22 points from Jonathon Claybon.
Westmoor 49, Oceana 41
The Rams outscored the Sharks 32-22 in the second half to pull out the win.
Tyrone Meehleib led Westmoor (2-7 PAL North, 6-14 overall) with 13 points. Trey Knight added 11 points for the Rams.
Burlingame 58, Capuchino 49
The Panthers stayed in the race for the PAL South Division title by knocking off the Mustangs.
Will Uhrich scored 14 points to lead Burlingame (7-1 PAL South, 15-4 overall). Lou Martineau and Jacob Yamagishi each added 12 points for the Panthers.
Capuchino (4-4, 13-6) was led by Alex Chan and Nicolas Caruso, who both finished with 12 points.
Menlo-Atherton 69, Sequoia 40
The Bears scored 37 points in the first half to cruise to the win over the Ravens.
Ben Eisner led M-A (8-2 PAL South, 14-6 overall) with 12 points. Connor Cadigan chipped in with 10 for the Bears.
Sequoia (3-6, 6-14) got 12 points from Trevor Sato.
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson 32, Terra Nova 29
The Grizzlies outscored the Tigers 13-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory. Jazelyn Alfonso led Jefferson (6-3 PAL North, 14-6 overall) with 11 points. Terra Nova (3-5, 9-10) got 11 points from Jalyn Dominguez.
Menlo-Atherton 42, Sequoia 33
The Bears won their fourth straight PAL South win, beating the Ravens. Tess Steinmetz scored a game-high 19 points to lead M-A (4-5 PAL South, 11-9 overall). Sequoia (3-7, 10-12) was led by Nohe’alani Stores, who finished with 13 points.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (8-0 PAL North, 16-4 overall) cruised past El Camino (6-3, 13-8) behind 23 points from Alli Dioli. … Westmoor (4-3 PAL North, 7-9 overall) used a 28-point second quarter to waltz past Oceana (1-9, 4-13). Jazmynn Garcia led the way with 14 points. … Aragon (6-2 PAL South, 13-7 overall) got 18 points from Jordan Beaumont in a 52-28 win over Mills (3-6, 9-9). … Hillsdale (10-0 PAL South, 20-1 overall) had no problems with San Mateo (0-10, 3-19). Bailey Fong led the way with 21 points. … Carlmont (6-3 PAL South, 11-9 overall) got 23 points from Joslyn Moore to cruise past Woodside (3-7, 7-14), 53-36.
Boys’ soccer
Burlingame 1, Carlmont 0
The Panthers maintained their four-point lead in the Bay Division standings with the win over the Scots.
Burlingame (5-0-3 PAL Bay, 18 points, 13-0-4 overall) got the game’s only goal from Tyler Ho, off an assist from Calvin Wagner.
Carlmont drops to 3-4-1 in Bay play and 6-5-3 overall.
Aragon 3, Woodside 1
The second-place Dons kept the pressure on division-leading Burlingame with the win over the Wildcats.
Kevin Marroquin-Mayen scored a hat trick to lead Aragon (4-1-2, 14 points, 8-4-4 overall). Alexis Villanueva had two assists for the Dons, while Alex Lopez assisted on a goal as well.
Adam Yousef scored for Woodside (3-4-1, 9-6-1).
Menlo-Atherton 3, San Mateo 0
Rishi Siddharth scored once and assisted on a second goal in the Bears win over the Bearcats.
Kieran Kunihiro and Toico Zair rounded out the scoring for M-A (3-3-2 PAL Bay, 4-6-4 overall). Tiziano Bolanos added a pair of assists for the Bears.
San Mateo (0-6-1, 5-8-3) is still looking for its first Bay Division win.
Hillsdale 2, Half Moon Bay 1
The first-place Knights maintained their lead over South City with the win over the Cougars.
Trey Reyes scored on a free kick and Shay Quock scored an unassisted goal to lead Hillsdale (7-1 PAL Ocean, 21 points, 1-4-1 overall).
Yovani Maldonado scored for Half Moon Bay (3-3-2, 6-3-3).
South City 2, Capuchino 1
The second-place Warriors kept the pressure on division-leading Hillsdale with the victory over the Mustangs.
Diego Arellano and Hosue Duran each scored for South City (6-2 PAL Ocean, 18 points).
El Camino 2, Jefferson 1
The Colts continue to lead the PAL Lake after the win over the Colts.
Michael Musallam and Robert Michi each scored for El Camino (5-2 PAL Lake, 15 points, 9-7-1 overall). Noah Flores added an assist for the Colts.
Henry Macall scored for Jefferson (3-3, 3-4).
Mills 6, Terra Nova 0
The Vikings scored four first-half goals to cruise past the Tigers.
Masaya Miyake netted a hat trick to lead Mills (3-2 PAL Lake, 3-6-1 overall). Riley Ho added two goals and an assist, with John Mkrtichyan rounded out the scoring for the Vikings. Benjamin Leung had two assists in the win.
