College softball
Borg earns win No. 500
Nicole Quigley-Borg celebrated a landmark win Saturday, earning the 500th victory of her impressive career as College of San Mateo rallied for a 5-1 over Modesto Junior College in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-0 on the year with a doubleheader sweep, fueled by a big day from leadoff hitter Gianna Voltattorni. The freshman combined to go 5 for 6 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and four stolen bases on the day. Titah Fa’aita added four hits with a pair of doubles through both games, while Logan Bonetti and Chloe Moffitt had three hits apiece for CSM.
Quigley-Borg now owns a 500-131 career record in 15 years at the helm of the Bulldogs.
Baseball
M-A 9, Sacred Heart Prep 2
Reno DiBono enjoyed a big day as M-A scored early and often to take down the SHP Gators. The junior totaled three hits and five RBIs, both career bests, to boost his season average to .306. The Bears were powered by senior Tommy Eisenstat — owner of a .765 slugging percentage — who had a double, a home run and three RBIs. Starting pitcher Griffin Williams went the distance for the second straight time. He followed up his April 20 outing against San Mateo — in which he fired a three-hit shutout while striking out 11 — by allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five. SHP senior Enzo Pollini was 2 for 3 with a home run, and sophomore Tyler Wong also homered.
San Mateo 7, South City 2
Arnav Singh was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Dane Anderson and Chad Hawkins each doubled as San Mateo rolled past winless South City. After the Bearcats scored twice in the bottom of the first, South City battled back to tie it with single runs in the second and third. But San Mateo responded with a two-spot in the bottom of the third and led the rest of the way. Senior right-hander Edward Huang earned the win in relief, his first in three years of varsity baseball, working 1 2/3 inning while walking four and striking out three. Jack Gispan earned the save for the Bearcats with three innings of work while striking out eight.
Burlingame 4, Half Moon Bay 2
Burlingame bounced back after last Friday’s loss to Capuchino, winning in dramatic fashion at Half Moon Bay. The Panthers trailed 2-1 heading into their last at-bat, but rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh. Lou Martineau was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the game, while A.J Caprini and Ryan Kall added RBIs for the Panthers. Burlingame starter Charlie Dohemann was on the hook for the loss after a sturdy outing, allowing one run on five hits through five innings. Andrew Alaraj, in his second career varsity outing, earned the win with one inning of relief.
Serra 11, Riordan 8
Nico Button’s sixth inning swing topping the highlight reel for Serra as the senior teed off for a three-run homer. The shot was Button’s first career home run in three years of varsity ball. PK Walsh added three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs for the Padres. The Padres banged out 15 hits throughout. Six Serra pitchers soldiered through a wild day, issuing a total of 11 walks. Tyler Molyneux earned his first win of the year with two innings of work.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo 2, Priory 1
Menlo (5-0) stayed unbeaten after taking control with a pair of first-half goals. Tor Micaelian gave the Knights the lead with an early penalty kick. Senior Aaron Cheng followed with a goal on aan assist from Micaelian to up the lead to 2-0.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Harker 0
Chase Dolinko scored twice, including the game’s lone first-half goal to get the Gators (4-1) on the board. Kyle Nilsson and Luca Suarez added goals, while Tristan Mischke-Reeds, Matthew Kirkham and Sam Shepard each tallies assists.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burlingame 11, Carlmont 7
Ella Bradley paced all scorers with a three-goal outing to pace Burlingame past Carlmont. Ella Treu and Alex Goslawski added two goals each, while Lila Sitherlin, Melia Chot, Abby Koch and Elies Ehrhardt each tallied scored for the Panthers. Burlingame goalie Kate Shanley proved the difference with 12 saves.
College baseball
Cañada in the win column
Cañada (1-7) lost seven straight games to start the year, including Saturday’s doubleheader opener 15-8 to West Valley. Shane Wallace took over in the relief with the Colts training 5-2, but shouldered it the rest of the way to earn the win. Wallace worked 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four.
Leadoff man Steven Dong tied it with an RBI double in the sixth. Dong then scored the go-ahead run on an RBI by Bailey Bowler. Dong, Andrew Castillo and Kimo Fukofuka had two hits each, and Tommy Ozawa picked up two RBIs.
