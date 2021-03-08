Cross-Country
Woodside 21, Carlmont 28
Carlmont’s Aidan Dimick took medalist honors as the top finisher in last Friday’s PAL dual meet at Woodside, but he was surrounded by Woodside runners on the podium as the Wildcats topped the Scots. Dimick topped the field with a time of 15 minutes, 12 seconds. He was followed by four Woodside finishers, with Casey Orton (15:20) placing second; Ethan Brooks (15:43) third; Max Hohedorf (16:07) fourth; and Daniel Longo (16:28) fifth.
In the girls’ dual meet, Carlmont totaled 27 point and won by default as Woodside fielded an incomplete team. The Wildcats still landed medalist honors as Woodside’s Elle Marsyla finished with an 18:23. Carlmont’s Sienna Reinders took second place at 19:16.6.
Diep shines for El Camino
El Camino junior Noe Diep picked up right where she left off in a dual meet last Friday against rival South City in Half Moon Bay. Diep took medalist honors and her time of 13:58 was the top time any runner, boys included, from either team. The only other competitor at the dual meet to run a sub-14-minute time was El Camino boys’ runner Michael Jimenez (13:59). Kellan Lam (15:28) was South City’s top boys’ finisher while Kailen Lee (19:31) topped South City’s girls.
Swimming
Mateo boys, girls each win virtual meets
With PAL swimming teams competing virtually — each team swims in its own pool, then finish times are compared — San Mateo swept past Capuchino last Friday. The Mateo Boys won a close one 84-75, while the Mateo girls won convincingly 128-31.
Mateo sophomore Parker Del Balso took four first-place finishes for the girls, claiming individual wins in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 16.09 seconds); and the 100 back (1:01.05); while sharing in relay win in the 200 medley relay (2:00.61) with Claire Kuziemko, Hayden Cutler and Cecilia Quan; and the 200 free relay (1:45.98) with Cutler, Emily Chinn and Rebecca Buss.
Sam Yao enjoyed three first-place and one second-place finish, including two individual wins in the 100 breast (1:14.03); and the 200 IM (2:18.04). He also shared in a relay win in the 200 free relay (1:45.00) with Greg Moore, Aidan Lee and Harry Wang. The foursome also took second place in the 200 medley relay.
College baseball
Serra grad earns win for Cal
Junior right-hander Mitchell Scott earned his first win of the year last Thursday in Cal’s 16-3 win over Saint Mary’s at Evans Diamond. Scott entered in the third inning with Cal already leading, but went 2 1/3 innings of hitless baseball, walking two and striking out two, to get credited with the win. A 2018 graduate of Serra, Scott has now appeared in three games this season out of the Golden Bears’ bullpen. Cal senior Darren Baker — son of former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker — had three hits in the game out of the leadoff spot, and went 7 for 17 in the series as Cal took three of four games from Saint Mary’s over the weekend.
