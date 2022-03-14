SATURDAY
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 11, King’s Academy 5
Trevor Corucinni fueled the Cougars’ best offense output of the season, going 3 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Will Moffitt and Jared Mettam added two hits apiece, and Aidan Vazquez produced two RBIs in support of junior Liam Harrington’s first pitching win of the year. HMB (2-5) entered the day having totaled 10 runs on the season, and better than doubled that with an 11-run, 11-hit output against TKA (1-6-1).
Woodside 11, American 6
The Wildcats (6-3) went large with a 10-run fifth inning to throttle American-Fremont (1-8). Zakary Sullivan totaled two of Woodside’s seven hits, with the senior powering for a double and five RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Dylan Babcock entered in the fifth in relief of starter Dylan Petrini, and worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up his first varsity win.
Live Oak 6, Menlo-Atherton 5
The Bears (1-6) rallied or three runs in the top of the fifth, but their comeback bid fell short at Live Oak-Morgan Hill (5-2). M-A senior Ethan Bergen was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles, while Reno DiBono, Joe Meyer and Griffin Williams added two hits apiece.
Bellarmine 12, Carlmont 4
The Scots (4-2-1) led briefly in the second inning, but the Bells (5-2) scored in every inning to run away with the win. Senior starting pitcher Tripp Garrish took the loss in his first start of the season. Bellarmine clubbed 17 hits, paced by three apiece from Matthew Dicicco and Rowan Kelly.
Mountain View 2, Sequoia 1
The Ravens (2-3-1) rallied late with an RBI single from Cole Kenyon in the seventh inning, but Mountain View closer Shota Fletcher finished it out to earn the save. Mountain View (6-1) scored single runs in the first and second, led by Liam Barrett’s 2-for-3 day with a double and an RBI. Dillon Goetz took the loss as Sequoia’s starting pitcher, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits through four innings of work. The right-hander walked three and struck out four.
Hillsdale 16, Terra Nova 10
The Knights answered a Terra Nova four-run rally in the top of the first with seven runs in the bottom of the inning, and never trailed again. Hillsdale junior Aidan Sakai was a double shy of the cycle, going 4 for 4 with a triple, home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Hillsdale was credited with 12 stolen bases, led by Tyler Douglass’s three. The senior now has six steals on the year.
San Mateo 7, Irvington 2
Bearcats starting pitcher Evan Soller improved his record to 2-0, working five innings to earn the win. He allowed two unearned runs, while walking one and striking out eight, to keep his ERA flawless through three appearances. Senior slugger Kevin Sanchez clubbed his first home run of the year, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs on the day for San Mateo (4-2). Irvington (1-6) used five pitchers, with reliever Tanishq Shinde the highlight by striking out the side in one inning of work.
In other action … Sacred Heart Prep (2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak, besting Saratoga 6-1. Menlo (3-2-1) scored four runs in the first and topped Gunn 4-2.
Softball
Capuchino wins two at Wilcox
The Lady Mustangs (5-0) swept a three-team, round-robin tourney at Wilcox-Santa Clara, with a 9-6 win over the host Chargers before topping Leigh-San Jose 5-2. Freshman Avery Motroni enjoyed a fine day, going 3 for 7 in the tournament including her first varsity home run, a shot to straightaway center field.
Sequoia pitcher fronts two-game sweep
The Ravens (5-2) have won four straight thanks for a dominant start to the season by junior pitcher Ainsley Waddell, who fronted two victories Saturday, allowing just one run through two victories, 3-1 against Sobrato and 3-0 against North Salinas. Waddell also went 3 for 6 with two doubles and an RBI on the day. Emerson Seevers enjoyed a big day at the plate, socking s solo home run against Sobrato before tabbing two RBIs in the nightcap against North Salinas.
Boys’ swimming
Menlo-Atherton 92, Carlmont 78
M-A sophomore Landon Picard led the way as the Bears hosted their first varsity swim meet since April 2019. Picard earned individual wins in the 200-yard free (1 minute, 48 seconds); and the 100 fly (54 seconds); and added wins in the 200 medley relay along with Drew Nelson, Jason Hu and Diego Resendiz (1:44.98); and the 400 free relay along with Resendiz, Jason DeHaaff and Ofir Podoly (3:24.23).
Girls’ swimming
Carlmont 121.5, Menlo-Atherton 48.5
The defending PAL-champ Lady Scots cruised to victory, though M-A produced two freshman standouts to brag on. M-A freshman Natalie Scafetta took first place in the 200 free (2:02.38); while freshman Heidi Chen took first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.91).
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo School 11, Tamalpais 10, OT
Menlo senior Carter Jung scored a slew of touchdowns for the Knights football team in 2021, and has picked up right where he left off on the lacrosse field. Jung scored the game-winning goal in overtime to win it for Menlo, and finished with four goals and two assists. The knights led 10-7 before Tamalpais rallied with three straight goals to end regulation, capped by an equalizer with 35 seconds to play. Menlo goalie Max Barlow finished with 14 saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Redwood 12
Max Sloat scored a double hat trick for the Gators, who led most of the way against Redwood. Sloat’s six goals were matched by the duo of Ian dykes and Mitchell Taylor, who scored three goals apiece. Henry Rydberg made 12 saves on goal, while James Dakin won 17 of 29 face-offs.
