Boys’ basketball semifinals

Division IV

No. 2 King’s Academy took down No. 3 Menlo 67-53.

No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep ran over No. 4 Scotts Valley 90-48.

SHP will host TKA in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.

Division V

No. 1 Pinewood defeated No. 4 Crystal Springs 71-53.

Pinewood advances to the championship round Saturday to host No. 2 Summit Shasta at 4 p.m.

Girls’ basketball semifinals

Division I

No. 3 Sequoia upset No. 2 Silver Creek 41-24.

The Ravens now advance to the championship round Saturday, traveling to No. 1 Los Altos which ousted No. 4 Homestead.

Division II

No. 1 Lynbrook eliminated No. 4 Aragon with a 59-38 win.

Lynbrook advacnes to the championship round Saturday to host No. 2 St. Francis, which defeated No. 3 Branham 65-48.

Division III

No. 1 Santa Cruz needed two overtimes to take down No. 5 El Camino 60-52.

Santa Cruz will now how championship Saturday against No. 3 Aptos at 4 p.m.

Division IV

No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont defeated No. 3 King’s Academy 50-38 to reach the Division IV finals. Alaiyah San Juan totaled 23 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, while Alex Salise went for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 1 Half Moon Bay also advaced with an 82-55 win over No. 5 Harker.

NDB will travel to HMB for Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m.

Division V

No. 1 Crystal Springs eliminated No. 2 Nueva with a 62-24 victory.

No. 3 Summit Shasta upset No. 2 St. Francis-Watsonville 51-25.

Shasta now travels to Crystal for Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

Softball finals

Open Division

No. 1 St. Francis-Mountain View 6, No. 2 ND-Salinas 0

Division I

No. 1 Watsonville 4, No. 3 Westmont 3

Division II

No. 2 San Benito 6, No. 8 Presentation 0

Division IV

No. 3 North Monterey County 11, No. 1 Piedmont Hills 3

Baseball first-round schedule

ALL GAMES SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.

Admittance limited to four family members from the same household with tickets

Division I

No. 8 Serra (21-3) at No. 1 Mitty (22-4)

Division II

No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (18-4) at No. 4 Leland (12-11)

No. 8 Sequoia (20-3) at No. 1 Capuchino (20-4)

Division III

No. 6 Burlingame (15-9) at No. 3 Carmel (19-7)

No. 7 Wilcox (9-7) at No. 2 Aragon (16-7)

No. 5 Carlmont (12-12) at No. 4 Los Altos (12-11)

Division IV

No. 5 Half Moon Bay (13-8) at No. 4 Willow Glen (14-12)

Division VI

No. 8 Design Tech (6-4) at No. 1 Stevenson (9-7)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription