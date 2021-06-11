Boys’ basketball semifinals
Division IV
No. 2 King’s Academy took down No. 3 Menlo 67-53.
No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep ran over No. 4 Scotts Valley 90-48.
SHP will host TKA in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.
Division V
No. 1 Pinewood defeated No. 4 Crystal Springs 71-53.
Pinewood advances to the championship round Saturday to host No. 2 Summit Shasta at 4 p.m.
Girls’ basketball semifinals
Division I
No. 3 Sequoia upset No. 2 Silver Creek 41-24.
The Ravens now advance to the championship round Saturday, traveling to No. 1 Los Altos which ousted No. 4 Homestead.
Division II
No. 1 Lynbrook eliminated No. 4 Aragon with a 59-38 win.
Lynbrook advacnes to the championship round Saturday to host No. 2 St. Francis, which defeated No. 3 Branham 65-48.
Division III
No. 1 Santa Cruz needed two overtimes to take down No. 5 El Camino 60-52.
Santa Cruz will now how championship Saturday against No. 3 Aptos at 4 p.m.
Division IV
No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont defeated No. 3 King’s Academy 50-38 to reach the Division IV finals. Alaiyah San Juan totaled 23 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, while Alex Salise went for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 1 Half Moon Bay also advaced with an 82-55 win over No. 5 Harker.
NDB will travel to HMB for Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m.
Division V
No. 1 Crystal Springs eliminated No. 2 Nueva with a 62-24 victory.
No. 3 Summit Shasta upset No. 2 St. Francis-Watsonville 51-25.
Shasta now travels to Crystal for Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m.
Softball finals
Open Division
No. 1 St. Francis-Mountain View 6, No. 2 ND-Salinas 0
Division I
No. 1 Watsonville 4, No. 3 Westmont 3
Division II
No. 2 San Benito 6, No. 8 Presentation 0
Division IV
No. 3 North Monterey County 11, No. 1 Piedmont Hills 3
Baseball first-round schedule
ALL GAMES SATURDAY AT 1 P.M.
Admittance limited to four family members from the same household with tickets
Division I
No. 8 Serra (21-3) at No. 1 Mitty (22-4)
Division II
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (18-4) at No. 4 Leland (12-11)
No. 8 Sequoia (20-3) at No. 1 Capuchino (20-4)
Division III
No. 6 Burlingame (15-9) at No. 3 Carmel (19-7)
No. 7 Wilcox (9-7) at No. 2 Aragon (16-7)
No. 5 Carlmont (12-12) at No. 4 Los Altos (12-11)
Division IV
No. 5 Half Moon Bay (13-8) at No. 4 Willow Glen (14-12)
Division VI
No. 8 Design Tech (6-4) at No. 1 Stevenson (9-7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.