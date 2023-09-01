WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 15, Clayton Valley 14
Josiah Yeager poured in nine goals to lead the Knights to the one-goal win over the Ugly Eagles.
After falling behind 1-0 to start the match, Hillsdale (1-1) scored five unanswered goals and led 5-3 after the first period.
Clayton Valley, however, would take a 7-6 lead at halftime, but the Knights regained the lead, 11-10, going into the fourth period. The Ugly Eagles led 13-12 with 4:42 to play, but Yeager scored three times down the stretch to pull out the win for the Knights.
In addition to his nine goals, Yeager was also the leading assist man, finishing with four. Matthew love added three goals and Isaiah Yeager finished with a pair. Hillsdale goaltender Wes Thornhill made six saves in the win.
Menlo School 14, Campolindo-Moraga 13
The Knights rallied from an 8-5 halftime deficit to beat the East Bay power Cougars in their season opener.
Menlo (1-0) led 3-2 after the opening period, but Campo poured in six, second-quarter goals to lead at the break. Menlo responded by outscoring the Cougars 9-5 in the second half.
Jackson Coleman was the scoring leader for Menlo, finishing with five goals. Alex Stoffel added four goals and Nic Ekstrand netted a hat trick. Captain Teddy Meeks was a beast in the set, drawing 11 ejections and scoring twice. Menlo goaltender Cormac Mulloy came up huge in the cage, finishing with 14 stops.
Volleyball
South City 3, Pacific Bay 1
The Warriors got a match-high 12 kills from senior Nevaeh Davidson in a 25-13, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16 win over the Eagles.
Fiona Huang dominated the service line, finishing with six of the 16 South City (2-0) service aces. Audrina Lopez was a defensive demon, finishing with 40 digs. Davidson and Krystal Wong each added a dozen dig, while Huang added 13 and Liala Kinchen had 11 more.
Pacific Bay falls to 2-1 with the loss.
Lowell 3, Aragon 2
The Cardinals dropped the Dons to 3-4 on the season with a fifth-set victory.
Aragon dominated the first set 25-14 before Lowell (4-3) evened the match at one set apiece with a marathon 33-31 win in Set 2. Aragon retook the leading, winning the third 25-21, but Lowell forced the deciding set with a 25-16 win the fourth.
The Cardinals won the fifth set 15-11 to take the match.
Salinas 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Bears won the first set 25-20, but it was all downhill from there.
Salinas (3-0) won the second set 25-20 to tie the match before blitzing M-A (1-3) 25-7 in the third. The Cowboys wrapped up the win with a 25-17 decision in the fourth game.
In other action ...
Crystal (3-1) swept The Bay School-SF (2-2) 25-19, 25-22, 25-18.
El Camino (1-0) won three straight to beat Washington-SF, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18.
Woodside Priory (2-0) dominated Mountain View Academy (0-1), 25-9, 25-23, 25-4.
