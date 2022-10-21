WEDNESDAY
Girls’ golf
Crystal Springs 208, Menlo School 209
The Gryphons completed its inaugural season by slipping past the Knights and finishing second in the WBAL standings.
Claire Zhong, a freshman, led Crystal (11-3 WBAL) with a 2-under 35 at Bayland Golf Links in Palo Alto. Olivia Lee, a sophomore, added a 2-over 39 and Mia Ramos, a junior, carded a 6-over 43 for the Gryphons.
Menlo (10-4) was led by junior Joelle Kim, who shot a blistering 4-under 33. Hailey Kim, also a junior, finished with a 1-over 38, while Chloe Lee added a 3-over 40 for the Knights.
South City 202, El Camino 234
The Warriors closed the season with the win over the rival Colts at Mariners Point Golf Center in Foster City.
Alyssa Batang led the way for South City, shooting a 36. Jollyn Gunardi posted a 38 for the Warriors, while Nida Currier-Herzallah added a 39.
Melissa Woo led El Camino with a 40. A stroke back was Mariah Flores.
Boys’ water polo
Mills 9, Burlingame 8
The Vikings closed their season winning three of their last four, including the victory over the Panthers.
Jason Inocencenio filled up the net for Mills (7-5 PAL Ocean), scoring seven goals. Vikings goaltender Michael Kinnaman came up big in the cage, finishing with eight saves.
Burlingame finishes the season 4-8.
Sequoia 18, Capuchino 4
The Ravens capped off an undefeated Ocean campaign with the win over the Mustangs.
Sequoia finished 12-0 in the Ocean and will face the third-place finisher in the Bay Division for the PAL’s final automatic CCS berth.
Capuchino (0-12) goaltender Ryan Bussani was a kept busy, finishing with 13 saves.
San Mateo 4, Priory 3
Leading 4-1 after three periods, the Bearcats had to sweat out a Panthers’ rally in the fourth as Priory scored twice, but could not find the game-tying goal.
Menlo School 11, Mitty 8
The Knights wrapped up second place in the WCAL, getting past the Monarchs.
Menlo (6-1 WCAL, 16-7 overall) led 4-3 at halftime, but held off Mitty in the second half, outscoring the Monarchs 7-5.
Teddy Meeks led the defensive charge for the Knights, coming up with five steals to go with a goal. Tommy Kiessling paced the offense, finishing with four goals. Ethan Babel had three and Jackson Kay a pair for the Knights.
Sacred Heart Prep 14, De La Salle 7
The Gators knocked off the East Bay power Spartans in a their regular-season, non-league finale.
SHP led 5-3 after the first period, but took control in the second, outscoring DLS 4-0 to lead 9-3 at halftime.
Hassen Hove and Will Swart each scored four goals to lead SHP.
Swart also led the team with three assists.
Luke Bachler added a hat trick and Harrison Rohlen notched a pair of goals.
Girls’ water polo
Menlo School 19, Mitty 7
Sofia Flieri filled up the stat sheet as she helped lead the Knights to a win over Monarchs to close out the regular season.
Flieri finished with six goals, two assists and two steals for Menlo. Kenya Cassidy scored five times, whiel Malia Chavinson, a senior, netted a hat trick and assisted on three other goals.
Terra Nova 11, Half Moon Bay 8
The Tigers had already clinched the Ocean Division crown with their win and the Cougars’ loss Monday.
But Wednesday’s victory completed an undefeated Ocean Division season for Terra Nova (14-0).
Ayva Mould and Sonny Guilbadouline both scored three times to lead the Tigers.
Half Moon Bay finishes the season 12-2 in league play.
Hillsdale 10, Mills 5
Amanda Jarrett netted a hat trick to help lead the Knights to the win over the Vikings in the season finale.
Hope Loy played the thief for Hillsdale (10-4 PAL Ocean), coming up with nine steals.
Mills finishes the season 1-13.
In other action …
Summer McGuire scored six goals to lead Mercy-Burlingame (6-8 PAL Ocean) to a 10-5 win over San Mateo (4-10). The Bearcats were led by Terri Ziv’s three goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.