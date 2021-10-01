WEDNESDAY
College volleyball
San Mateo 3, San Jose 0
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in Northern California and No. 12 in the state, opened Coast Conference North play with a dominating 25-6, 25-9, 25-16 win over the Jaguars.
Naomi Cremoux had 11 kills to pace the CSM offense. Alister Borabo added 10 for the Bulldogs as well. Eyriana Eatmon directed the offense, finishing with 33 assists and led the team with 11 digs.
The Bulldogs will host 31st-ranked Ohlone in their conference home opener, before going on the road to Cabrillo to face top-ranked Fresno at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 13, Valley Christian 10
After holding the Warriors to three, first-half goals, the Knights weathered a seven-goal, second-half outburst to post the WCAL victory.
Tommy Kiesling and Jack Murad each scored four goals for Menlo (3-1, 7-4), while Greg Hilderbrand added three goals and a team-leading four assists.
Menlo goalie Cormac Mulloy finished with nine blocks and came up with four steals.
Sacred Heart Prep 17, St. Ignatius 6
The Gators scored five first-period goals to set the tone in their WCAL win over the Wildcats.
Will Swart scored four goals and assisted on two others for SHP (4-0, 8-1), while Jake Tostadze accounted for five points — three goals and two assists.
Hillsdale 20, Half Moon Bay 12
The Knights remained a game behind Terra Nova in the race for the Ocean Division title following a win over the Cougars.
Hillsdale led 4-3 after one period before outscoring Terra Nova 8-4 in the second to lead 12-7 at halftime. Each team scored twice in the third period and the Knights erupted for six goals over the final seven minutes to pull away for the win.
Josiah Yeager had a monster performance in leading Hillsdale (5-1) to the win, finishing with an eye-popping 13 goals.
Knights’ goalie Justin McClure came up just as big between the posts, finishing with 22 saves and assisting on six goals.
HMB (4-2) got seven goals from Myles Rippenburg.
Terra Nova 8, Sequoia 4
The Tigers remain undefeated in PAL Ocean play after doubling up the Ravens.
Sequoia (3-3) got a strong effort in goal from Adam Trinklein, who finished with 12 saves. Jack Lahnam and Chris McDonald each scored twice for the Ravens.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 17, St. Ignatius 4
The Gators scored eight first-half goal and poured in nine more over the final two quarters to beat the Wildcats in a WCAL meeting.
Megan Newby led the way for SHP (4-0), scoring four goals and assisting on two others. Ashley Penner and Ella Woodheard each netted hat tricks, while Charlotte Summe and Natalia Szczerba scored two goals apiece.
Capuchino 13, Mercy-Burlingame 4
the Mustangs stayed in the hunt for an Ocean Division title with the win over the Crusaders.
Capuchino (3-3) is three two games behind Ocean co-leaders Half Moon Bay and Mills.
Mustangs’ goalie finished with 18 blocks, while Marlo Martindale scored six goals while Gabby Dudum added five.
Girls’ golf
South City 191, Half Moon Bay 229
The Warriors stayed unbeaten in PAL Ocean Division matches with their win over the Cougars at Mariner’s Point.
South City (6-0) had four golfers shoot rounds in the 30s, led by Nida Currier-Herzallah, who finished with a 6-over 33. Alyssa Batang came in with a 36, while Isabel Amores and Jollyn Gunardi both had 39s for the Warriors.
Half Moon Bay was led by Xochitl Godoy, who carded a 41.
San Mateo 240, Mills 284
Lindsay Huang and Hanna Sangha finished one stroke apart as the led the Bearcats to the PAL Bay Division win over the Vikings at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Huang finished with a 3-over38 and Sangha a 4-over 39 for San Mateo (5-2). Katie Borgeson shot a 48 for the Bearcats as well.
Molly O’Dea had the low round for Mills (1-8), finishing with a 51.
Sacred Heart Prep 227, Notre Dame-SJ 275
All five of the Gators’ starters shot sub-50 rounds as they beat the Regents in a WBAL match at San Jose Municipal.
Mischa Chaikovsky led the way for SHP (5-3), finishing with a 42. Neha Lalia had a 44, Hannah Lindquist a 46, Claire Duchesne a 47 and Natasha Bamdad coming in with a 48.
