THURSDAY
Nor Cal girls’ basketball
Menlo School advanced to the semifinals of the Northern California Division II bracket, as the No. 3 Knights (19-7) beat No. 6 Caruthers (28-4), 57-55.
Menlo will host No. 10 Antelope (26-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mills advanced to the semifinal of the Division IV bracket after upsetting top-seeded University Prep-Redding (21-6), 48-35.
Not only did the eighth-seeded Vikings (15-12) advance, they’ll host the semifinal game. That’s because No. 12 Argonaut-Jackson (26-6) knocked off No. 13 Harker.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
In Division V, eighth-seeded Crystal Springs Uplands School continued its magical season, knocking off top-seeded Bear River (23-3), 50-43.
The Gryphons (12-11) will face No. 4 San Domenico-San Anselmo (21-11), which beat No. 5 Orland, 50-34. The Gryphons will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday in San Anselmo.
In a Division III quarterfinal game, No. 8 Capuchino (17-12) saw its season come to an end with a 42-38 loss to top-seeded Lincoln (29-3).
Nor Cal boys’ basketball
Top-seeded Sacred Heart Prep (25-4) held off No. 8 Oakland Tech (23-5) 77-70 to advance to the semifinals of the Division I bracket.
The game was delayed in the third quarter because of a power outage and the game was moved down the street to the Menlo School gym. The Gators will host No. 13 Clovis West (20-11), which upset No. 5 Folsom (24-7). Tipoff is 6 p.m. Saturday.
In a Division III quarterfinal game, eighth-seeded Menlo School (21-8) was routed by No. 1 Pleasant Valley (29-3), 81-36.
In Division IV, the game between No. 7 Carlmont and No. 2 University Prep was still being played when the Daily Journal went to press.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Carlmont 6, Los Altos 2
The Scots scored five of its six runs in the first three innings to take control in the win over the Eagles.
Brad Ayers was in control on the mound for Carlmont (3-1-1), working four innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Collin O’Driscoll led the Scots’ offense, going 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Aragon 5, El Camino 4
The Dons walked off with the win after a run in the bottom of the seventh to hand the Colts their first loss of the season.
Aragon (2-1) took a 4-1 lead after five innings, but El Camino (3-1) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the score at 4-all.
Pat Mori went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Dons, with Schuyler Ng, Colin Trizuto and Ronin Lee all driving in a run as well.
Jared Walsh picked up the win for Aragon, pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief of Ashton Moniz-Witten.
El Camino was led offensively by Joey Pierotti, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 14, St. Francis 13
Jermy Koren scored with two seconds left to lift the Bears to the win over the Lancers.
Koren had five goals an assist to lead M-A. Colin Kryger added four goals, Malone Lohmann added two goals and three assists, while goalie Olivier Yuk finished with 14 saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
Menlo School 10, Palo Alto 9
Laynie Sheehan scored the go-ahead goal with under three minutes to play to give Knights’ head coach Ryan Sage his a win in his Menlo debut.
Madison Vitro paced the Menlo attack, finishing with a hat trick. Kate Kepner scored twice for the Knights.
Girls’ swimming
Burlingame 93, San Mateo 77
The Panthers beat the rival Bearcats in a PAL Bay Division meeting.
San Mateo’s Parker Del Balso and Claire Kuziemko both won a pair of individual races and were part of two relay wins. Del Balso won the 100 fly and her win in the 100 back was a CCS qualifying time.
Kuziemko captured the 200 free and 100 breast, while Hayden Cutler was victorious in the 100 free.
The Bearcats were also victorious in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, posting a CCS qualifying time in the latter.
Boys’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Gunn 3
The Gators squeaked past the Titans in a non-league match.
Three of the matches went three sets, with SHP winning each one. Neal Chopra posted a 7-5, 1-6, (10-9) win at No. 2 singles, while Kyle Chai dropped the first set at No. 3 singles, but rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, (10-3) victory. At No. 3 doubles, JJ Boesen and A. Gupta-Rastogi captured a 3-6, 6-4, (10-8) win.
Half Moon Bay 6, Sequoia 1
The Cougars cruised to the PAL Ocean Division win over the Ravens.
HMB (2-0) lost a total of seven games in the four singles matches, led by Alex Koron, won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
All three doubles matches went three sets, with the Cougars winning two of them. Xavier McKune and James Travis posted a 6-1, 4-6, (10-6) win at No. 1 doubles, while Sam Rosoff and Kai Lin won 6-1, 6-7, (7-4) at No. 3 doubles.
Sequoia got its win at No. 2 doubles, where Chris Zammit and Jona Lipson posted a 6-4, 3-6, (11-9) victory.
San Mateo 5, Serra 2
The Bearcats beat the Padres in a non-league match.
Kaden Chang and Nikko Apikelis each earned their first varsity wins for San Mateo. Chang won his No. 3 singles match, 6-1, 6-1, while Apikelis had to go the distance to beat James Urritia, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Badminton
El Camino 15, Menlo-Atherton 15
In a rare instance where both teams finished with 15 points each, the Colts were declared the winner by virtue of winning three of the five No. 1 matches.
El Camino won at No. 1 boys’ singles, where John Moser beat M-A’s Gabe Lipps 21-16, 21-10. Jaylyn Lee won at No. 1 girls’ singles for the Colts, posting a 21-7, 21-4 win. Alec Lee and Eric Yeh won at No. 1 boys’ doubles for El Camino with a 21-5, 21-17 win.
M-A’s Hazel Jones and Maddie Tomkins won at No. 1 girls’ doubles, 21-4, 21-7, while Burke Montague and Megan Lam gave the Bears the win at No. 1 mixed doubles, 21-10, 21-18.
Boys’ volleyball
Homestead 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Bears fell to the Mustangs in four sets, 25-12, 27-25, 25-18, 25-14.
Ted Smith had four kills on five swings for M-A and also added five blocks.
