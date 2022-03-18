THURSDAY
College baseball
CSM 28, Cañada 0
The Bulldogs wiped out their county rival in Redwood City Thursday afternoon, scoring 28 runs on 25 hits while limiting the Colts to just six hits.
After scoring eight runs in the top of the second, CSM (4-0 Coast North, 13-7 overall) broke the game open with a 10-run third.
Karl Peters and Max Farfan each drove in six runs to lead the CSM offense. Peters clubbed a pair of home runs during the game and Farfan went deep as well. All told, the Bulldogs bashed six homers.
That was more than enough offense for CSM starter Noel Valdez, who worked the first four innings, allowing just four hits and striking out five. Four relievers combined to allow just two more hits the rest of the way.
The loss drops Cañada to 0-5 in conference play and 4-17 overall.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
King’s Academy 6, Hillsdale 4
King’s Academy earned their first PAL Bay Division win of the year by knocking off Hillsdale.
Hillsdale (0-1 PAL Bay, 6-2 overall) appeared to be cruising to the win. It scored single runs in the both the first and second innings and added two more in the top of the fourth to lead 4-0.
Hillsdale kept King’s Academy quiet for the first four innings, but it erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Mateo Rojas, Aidan Sakai and Andrew Murray all drove in runs for Hillsdale, while Blake Cowans and Joe Hoskins both had a pair of hits.
Half Moon Bay 5, University-SF 4
Kai Zanette stroked a two-out, two-strike single to plate Jared Mettam to give the Cougars the walk-off win over the Red Devils in a non-league game.
Mettam led off the seventh with a single and stole second to get into scoring position.
University jumped out a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but HMB (3-5) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Cougars scored single runs in the second and third innings for a 4-2 lead, but University tied the game with single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Zanette would finish the game with two RBIs, while Mettam and Trevor Coruccini drove in a run each.
Ryan Harrington ended up getting the win with two innings of relief as the Cougars used four pitchers.
Carlmont 8, Live Oak 4
The Scots scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead before adding on two more runs in the sixth for the non-league win over the Acorns.
Tripp Garrish had a big day at the plate for Carlmont (5-2-1), going 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Aidan Kurt went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs driven in.
Colton Fisher picked up the win for the Scots, working five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits. Garrish worked the final two innings to pick up the save, allowing two hits.
Boys’ golf
El Camino 279, South City DQ’d
Timothy Huang had low-score honors for the third match in a row for the Warriors, finishing weith a 43 at Fleming Park in a match against the rival Colts.
Aiden Yang finished with a 49 for South City, while Matthew Ng carded a 53.
El Camino was led by Nic Santos, who shot a 53. Andrew Giron finished with a 54 for the Colts, while Noah Forrester and Eli Cosico both came in with 56s.
Sacred Heart Prep 200, Menlo School 210
The Gators held off the rival Knights at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Thomas Molumphy led the way for SHP (2-1 WBAL), finishing with a 1-under 35 for low-round honors. Owen Egan, Liam O’Kelly and Logan Mills all carded 41 for the Gators, while Beck O’Kelly rounded out the scoring with a 42.
Menlo (0-2) was led by Eric Yun, who carded an even-par 36. Marcus Ying had a 3-over 38, Amay Goel had a 44, Ryan Schaefer a 44 and Saaz Ahusa a 48 for the Knights.
Boys’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 12, Sacred Heart Prep 10
The Gators fell to the Nor Cal power Wildcats in a WCAL match.
Blake Hetherington accounted for five goals for SHP, scoring twice and assisting on three other goals. Max Sloat added a hat trick for the Gators as well.
SHP goalie Henry Rydberg finished with 14 saves.
Menlo School 11, Sacred Heart Cathedral 5
The Knights had little trouble with the Irish in picking up a WCAL victory.
Carter Jung and Bradford Tudor led the way offensively for Menlo (2-0 WCAL, 3-2 overall), with each netting a hat trick. Sam Scola scored once and assisted on four more goals, while Ben Banatao had two goals and an assist.
Bax Barlow had 10 saves for the Knights in goal.
Girls’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 6, Menlo School 5
Ari Kaufman scored two goals and assisted on a third to pace the Menlo offense, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the non-league loss to the Bears.
Devon Schaefer had five saves for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.