WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 2, King’s Academy 1
The Cougars scored once in the second and again in the sixth to hold the Knights in their PAL Bay Division opener.
HMB (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-3 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, when Aidan Vazquez tripled and scored on a balk.
But TKA (1-1, 3-4-1) tied it with an unearned run in the top of the sixth.
But the Cougars regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth when PJ Modena scored on a Liam Harrington fielder’s choice.
Anthony Kabrich earned the win for the Cougars, giving up one unearned run in six innings of work. Devin Costa came in for the 1-2-3 save.
Jefferson 8, Crystal 5
The Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added on throughout the PAL Lake Division win over the Gryphons.
Matt Garcia swung the big bat for Jefferson (1-0 PAL Lake, 2-2 overall), going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Tyler Louie was dominant on the mound in earning the win for the Grizzlies. The senior pitched into the fifth, giving up an earned run on three hits —Crystal’s other four runs were unearned. Louie finished with 10 strikeouts and six walks. Raymond Tsang earned the save, working the final 2 ⅔ innings, allowing just one hit.
Aziz Ball, Taj Apparao, Dylan Aguinaldo and Brandon Ma all drove in a run for Crystal (0-1, 1-1).
Carlmont 9, Gunn 0
A trio of Scots pitchers combined on a two-hitter as they beat the Titans in a non-league game.
Tyler Pechetti worked the first five innings for Carlmont (4-4 overall), allowing one hit and striking out seven. Daivik Vennela and Adam Bailey each worked an inning of relief, with Vennela giving up the other Gunn hit.
Offensively, Joe Prieto and Tyler Webster each drove in a pair of runs for the Scots, with Kenny Chu and Jack Wiessinger each had a double for Carlmont.
Menlo-Atherton 4, Homestead 1
The Bears used a three-run third to get some breathing room in the non-league win over the Mustangs.
Harrison Long went the distance in picking up the win for M-A (4-3 overall), allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10.
Trevor Heinz doubled and drove in a run, while Joaquin Baranchuk also added an RBI.
Capuchino 19, Silver Creek 0
The Mustangs scored 19 runs on 16 hits, with Jacob Brewer going 4-for-6 with seven RBIs.
Anakin Manuel added three RBIs for Capuchino (7-2). Emilio Ramirez and Lucas Zayac each drove in a pair of runs for the Mustangs.
Ryan Burton earned the win, giving up two hits in five innings of work.
In other action …
University-SF (4-2) beat Westmoor (4-2), 16-2.
Softball
Capuchino 10, Presentation 0
Nohemi Livingston tossed a complete game, holding the Panthers to just three hits while striking out 12 in the mercy-rule win.
Livingston also got it done at the plate for Capuchino (2-0), going 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Elizabeth Do and Kira Forsberg also drove in a pair of runs for the Mustangs.
In other action …
St. Ignatius (2-1) beat Aragon (1-4), 10-3.
Boys’ tennis
San Mateo 4, Aragon 3
The Bearcats knocked off the Dons to take sole possession of the PAL Bay Division lead.
Three of the matches went three sets, with San Mateo (4-0 PAL Bay, 6-0 overall) taking two of them. David Joseph and Dylan Chua posted a 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 win at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 3 doubles team of Paolo Toledo and Ryan Tseng prevailed 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Aragon (4-1, 4-2) won the third-set battle at No. 4 singles, where Cooper Wong pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 victory.
In other action …
Carlmont (3-0 PAL Bay, 4-0 overall) swept past Mills (0-4), losing just six games over seven matches.
El Camino (2-1 PAL Ocean) split a pair of matches in South City. The Colt dropped a 5-2 decision to Oceana (3-0), but beat Capuchino (0-2), 7-0.
Boys’ golf
Crystal 180, King’s Academy 205
The Gryphons, which set school-record scores last season, is off to another strong start in 2023, improves to 3-0 in the WBAL following the win over the Knights at Sunnyvale Muni.
Henry Chen led the way for Crystal carding a 2-under 33. KC Mugali came in with an even-par 35, while Griffin Chiu and Ethan Lee both finished with 2-o er 37s.
Boys’ volleyball
Mills 3, Capuchino 0
The Vikings swept past the rival Mustangs in the PAL Ocean Division opener, 25-9, 25-18, 25-18.
Ian Lin guided the offense for Mills (1-0 PAL Ocean, 8-1 overall), dishing out 19 assists. Gabriel Wolfgang finished with seven kills for the Vikings, while Justin Garcia and Noah Ling had six digs apiece.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 17, Mitty 5
The Gators improved to 2-0 in WCAL play after cruising past the Monarchs.
Jack Garlinghouse had another big game for the Gators, scoring five times and assisting on two more goals. John Barnds added four goals. Luke Machiacao was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 15 of 18 draws.
