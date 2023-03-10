WEDNESDAY
Baseball
King’s Academy 5, Sequoia 3
The Ravens led 3-0 after two innings, but the Knights rallied for the win in the PAL Bay Division opener for both teams.
Sequoia (0-1 PAL Bay, 1-2-1 overall) took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the second, but King’s (1-0, 3-3-1) cut its deficit to one with two runs in the top of the third. The Knights scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and rounded out the scoring with a run in the seventh.
Ethan Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in two runs to pace the King’s offense.
Sequoia was limited to just four hits and Logan Mathias had the Ravens’ only RBI.
Serra 10, Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland 1
The Padres remained perfect on the season with the rout of the Dragons.
Serra (4-0) jumped out quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and continued to add on. The Padres added a run in the third before and four-run third and three-run fourth blew the game open.
Sam Kretsch earned the win on the mound for the Padres, working five innings of one-hit ball while striking out four.
Jake Downing and Jim O’Brien led the Padres offense. Downing hit a home run for the second straight game and O’Brien added a long ball of his own as they had two and four RBIs, respecitvely. Downing also had a pair of doubles.
Ben Cleary also drove in a pair of runs for Sera.
O’Dowd dropped to 0-4 on the season.
Woodside 8, Monte Vista-Danville 8
The Wildcats and Mustangs finished in a tie when the game was called because of darkness.
Woodside (4-0-1) scored seven runs in the first two innings to lead 7-4 early. Monte Vista (3-2-1) rallied, however, tying the game with a run in the top of the seventh.
Vincent Vazquez and Chris Fancher each drove in a pair of runs to pace the Woodside offense.
Carlmont 6, Los Altos 2
The Scots scored all its runs over the final four innings to post the non-league win.
Joe Prieto went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the offense for Carlmont (3-4). Grant Goetz earned the win with five innings of work, allowing just three hits while striking out four.
Los Altos fell to 1-1 on the season.
Pacific Bay Christian 17, Waldorf-SF 10
The Eagles put up crooked numbers in each of the first four innings as they outslugged the Wolverines to win their season opener.
Joel Zabaneh and Liam O’Neill each drove in a pair of runs, with O’Neill going 3-for-4 with a double and triple to lead PBC (1-0).
Waldorf falls to 0-2.
In other action …
Westmoor (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, losing 10-0 to University-SF, being limited to Nicholas Au hit.
Capuchino (5-2) was shut out by Santa Teresa (5-1), 12-0.
Softball
St. Ignatius 20, Terra Nova 1
The Wildcats scored 16 runs in the third inning to bury the Tigers in a non-league meeting.
Cassidy Chew had four RBIs for SI (1-1), Cecilia Ryan and Olivia Levitt each drove in three runs, while Annabelle Pigoski, Gianna Galara and Delilah Berry each had two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Maddie Donati homered for the only run for Terra Nova (1-3), its only hit.
In other action …
Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-0) scored single runs in the second and third innings to post the win over Mills (0-3).
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 6, Burlingame 1
The Dons followed up their upset of Menlo-Atherton with the rout of the Panthers.
Aragon (4-0 PAL Bay) dominated the four singles matche, as Veraaz Kahn, Naven Schwarkopf, Darrin O’Brien and Cooper Wong all won in straight sets, losing a combined 10 games in eight sets.
Burlingame (0-3) picked up its win at No. 1 doubles, where Arihunt Mishra-Agoram and Ryan Gyde won 7-6(6), 6-3.
Boys’ golf
San Mateo 219, Sequoia 239
Parker Pilotte led the Bearcats to the win over the Ravens.
Pilotte led San Mateo for the fourth straight match, post the low-round score of 39. Elliott Dunn, Devak Padasani and Oscar Morganstern all finished with 43s for the Bearcats.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 21, Sacred Heart Cathedral 5
The Gators cruised past the Irish in the WCAL opener.
Eleven SHP players scored, led by Blake Hetherington, who scored four times and assisted on two others. Mitchell Taylor and James Dakin each notched hat tricks, with Taylor assisting on three more goals. Jack Garlinghouse and Alex Shen each added a pair of goals in the win.
Menlo School 14, Mitty 2
The Knights led 8-0 at halftime on their way to a WCAL-opening win.
Ethan Friesel led the way with three goals and four assists. James Wernikoff had a team-high four goals, while Brady Jung added a hat trick and two assists.
Menlo goalie Benjamin Chock finished with 10 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.