WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 65, Aragon 46
Trailing 30-27 at halftime, the Bears put the game away with a 25-point fourth quarter to beat the Dons.
M-A (6-0 PAL South, 13-3 overall) outscored Aragon (3-3, 9-9) 14-6 in the third to take a 41-36 lead before pulling away in the fourth.
Meka Okereke paced the Bears with a game-high 23 points. Johno Price added 14 for the Bears, while Allen Chang chipped in 10.
The Dons got 13 points from Jasper Caffo and 12 from Jacob Ruttenburg.
Capuchino 56, Sequoia 52
The Mustangs got a 23-point fourth quarter to rally past the Ravens.
Tied 20-all at halftime, Sequoia (0-5 PAL South, 0-16 overall) took a 36-33 lead going into the fourth quarter, but could not hold on to the lead.
Nikos Gamble went off for 25 points to lead Capuchino 92-4, 3-14).
The Ravens were led by Kevin Furuta, who scored 15. Sam Van Wert finished with 12 for Sequoia.
Hillsdale 51, Mills 38
The Knights led 29-16 at halftime and extended it from there to beat the Vikings.
Zach Clumeck scored a team-high 10 points to lead Hillsdale (6-0 PAL, 14-4 overall), which kept pace with M-A atop the South Division standings. Dante Hauser and Brady Carson each added eight points for the Knights.
Jefriel Bacorro led Mills (9-6, 5-12), finishing with a game-high 13 points.
El Camino 71, Oceana 63
Antonio Arenas poured in 24 points to lead the Colts over the Sharks in a PAL North Division game.
Josh Harold added 17 points for El Camino (2-3 PAL North, 8-9 overall), while Chancel Rico had 15 for the Colts.
Oceana remains winless in PAL North play at 0-6 and is 1-12 overall.
Jefferson 62, South City 46
The Grizzlies took a 17-7 lead after one quarter and rode it to the win over the Warriors.
Jefferson (5-1 PAL North, 13-4 overall) had four players score in double figures, led by Will Narvaez, who finished with 17. Myles Solanoy had 14, Ta’saan Clark 13 and Raymond Tsang chipped in 10 points.
South City (2-3, 11-6) got 12 points from Joe Capko and 11 from Steven Fernando.
In other action …
Sacred Heart Prep (11-4 overall) cruised to a 85-61 non-league win over Half Moon Bay (10-7).
Girls’ basketball
Hillsdale 50, Mills 47
The Knights sent the Vikings to their second straight loss in PAL South play.
Hillsdale (5-1 PAL South, 13-5 overall) led 26-14 at halftime, but Mills (4-2, 12-6) outscored the Knights 33-24 in the second half, but still fell short.
Makena Nitao went for a game-high 26 points to lead Hillsdale. Mills was led by Michelle Tang, who finished with 11 points. Serena Mezzetta and Riley Dela Fuente each added 10 for the Vikings.
Menlo-Atherton 35, Aragon 27
The Bears won their sixth straight PAL South Division game by grinding out the win over the Dons.
Jamie Adams led M-A (6-0 PAL South, 16-2 overall), scoring 10 points.
Aragon (3-3, 8-10) was led by Maddie McGinty, who finished with nine points.
Carlmont 64, Burlingame 30
The Scots scored 21 points in the first quarter on their way to the win over the Panthers.
Alessandra Nelson led Carlmont (5-1 PAL South, 12-4 overall), finishing with 16 points.
Burlingame (1-5, 4-14) got a team-high 12 points from Haleh Ansari.
Woodside 50, San Mateo 32
The Wildcats held the Bearcats to 11 second-half points to post the PAL South Division victory.
Gabrielle Gerrodette scored a game-high 12 points to lead Woodside (2-4, 9-9), which has now won two straight.
San Mateo (0-6, 4-14) got nine points from Akesa Lupeheke.
El Camino 52, Oceana 32
The Colts scored in double figures all four quarters to pull away for the win over the Sharks.
Mariah Flores had a big game in leading El Camino (3-3 PAL North, 5-13 overall), scoring a game-high 24 points. Reana Macatangay added 13 for the Colts.
Alamea Lewis led Oceana (0-6, 1-12) with 22 points.
Jefferson 53, South City 38
Leading 37-20 at halftime, the Grizzlies held the Warriors to just 18 points in the second half as they cruised to the league win.
Jerzey Gallegos scored a game-high 21 points to lead Jefferson (4-2 PAL South, 8-7 overall), while Grace Wang added 20 for the Grizzlies.
South City (2-4, 9-9) got 12 points from Jesilyn Fullon, while Jennifer Devis and Abreeanna Hodge added 11 each.
In other action …
Capuchino (1-5 PAL South, 2-14 overall) picked up its first league win with a 28-21 decision over Sequoia (2-4, 6-7).
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Woodside 1
All three goals were scored in the second half, with the Bears pulling out the win over the rival Wildcats.
Nathan Thurlow and Noah de Haaf each scored for M-A (2-2-1 PAL Bay, 3-8-1 overall), with Patrick Kunihiro and Axel Hernandez Salgadeo picking up assists.
Adam Yusef scored for Woodside (2-3, 2-8-1), off a Johnny Fuentes Lopez assist.
Burlingame 3, Hillsdale 3
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Panthers rallied with three second-half goals to salvage a draw with the Knights.
Tiernan Mee had a goal and two assists for Hillsdale (0-4-1 PAL Bay, 4-8-2), which picked up its first point in league play. Lucas Monrow scored twice for the Knights, while Manu Cohen earned an assist.
Burlingame (2-0-3 PAL Bay, 6-1-5 overall) still hasn’t lost in Bay play.
South City 5, Sequoia 4
The Warriors led 3-1 at halftime, but needed to score two more in the second to move two points behind the Ravens in the Ocean Division standings.
It was the first league loss of the season for Sequoia (4-1 PAL Ocean, 9-3-1 overall).
Angel Ramirez had a big game for South City (3-1-1, 8-4-1), netting a pair of goals and assisting on two other goals. Delfino Martinez added a brace as well, while Christian Yepez added a goal and an assist for the Warriors.
Leimana Makasini had a foot in all four goals for Sequoia. He scored twice and assisted on the other two goals from Daniel Schembri and Ryan McDowell.
Half Moon Bay 4, Capuchino 0
The Cougars got back in the win column with a shutout of the Mustangs after suffering their first loss in league play last Friday.
Nathan Freitas assisted on three goals for HMB (4-1 PAL Ocean, 12-2-1 overall). Elijah Yee had a goal and an assist for the Cougars, with Julian Jimenez and Mario Gardino rounding out the scoring.
Capuchino falls to 1-2-1 in Ocean play and 5-2-2 overall.
San Mateo 2, El Camino 1
The Bearcats scored both of their goals in the first half then held off the Colts in the second for the win.
Max Prezeau and Emmanuel Fitzgerald netted goals for San Mateo (1-4 PAL Ocean, 3-7-1 overall). Rufat Guliev and Angel Torres Perez each had an assist for the Bearcats.
Michael Jimenez scored for El Camino (0-4, 4-9), with an assist from Alex Garcia.
Mills 5, Terra Nova 2
Tied at 2-all at the half, the Vikings scored three times in the second half to pull out the Lake Division victory.
Jon Mkrticyan had two goals and an assist to lead Mills (3-0-1 PAL Lake, 3-2-2 overall). Kai Hernandez added a pair of goals, Kaz Hensley had a goal and an assist, while Ray He added a pair of assists. Ulises Huerta also had an assist for the Vikings.
Terra Nova drops to 1-3 in Lake play and 1-6 overall.
Jefferson 2, Westmoor 0
The Grizzlies scored once in each half to beat the Rams.Oscar Rodriguez and Rafat Albadani each had a goal for Jefferson (3-0-1 PAL Lake, 4-4-3 overall), while Gabriel Sorroza and Gescel Buezo each had an assist.Westmoor falls to 1-3 in league play and 1-5 overall.
In other action …
Menlo School (6-1 WBAL, 7-5-1 overall) routed Pinewood 6-0. Alessandro Velazquez had two goals and an assist for the Knights.
Anders Bisgaard converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute to help lift Crystal Springs (4-3 WBAL, 8-4-1 overall) to a 2-1 win over Woodside Priory (0-4-1, 0-4-2).
