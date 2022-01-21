WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Burlingame 1, Carlmont 1
Both goals came in the first half. Burlingame’s Sean O’Grady converted a Jose Amorim pass into the Panthers’ strike, while Michael Tong set up Ryan Yang’s equalizer for the Scots.
Both teams stayed unbeaten in Bay play, both at 2-0-1. Burlingame, overall, still has not lost and is 9-0-2 all play.
Carlmont is 5-1-3 overall.
Aragon 2, Woodside 0
The Dons scored both goals in the first half to beat the Wildcats.
Aragon (2-1 PAL Bay, 6-4 overall) got goals from both their playmakers — Kevin Marroquin-Mayen and Alexis Villanueva. Brendan Pineda picked up assists on both goals for the Dons.
Woodside falls to 1-2 in the Bay Division and 7-4 overall.
Sequoia 7, Westmoor 1
Daniel Schembri and Ryan McDowell each had two goals and an assist to lead the Ravens past the Rams.
Benjamin Schwartz, Gabe Fedrighi and Isak Reinenmann rounded out the scoring for Sequoia (2-1 PAL Ocean, 5-3-3 overall).
Brian Schafer, Jake Hawes and Robert Mayen each earned assists for Sequoia.
Hillsdale 2, Half Moon Bay 1
The Knights scored once in each half to notch their first Ocean Division victory of the season.
Gabe Baima had a goal and an assist for Hillsdale (1-1 PAL Oceanm, 6-1-1 overall). Tiernan Mee opened the scoring for the Knights, while Shay Quock earned an assist.
Joaquin Eisenberg scored an unassisted goal for Half Moon Bay (1-1, 5-2-1).
South City 3, Capuchino 0
The Warriors scored all three goals in the second half to beat the Mustangs.
Cristian Garcia had a goal an assist for South City (2-1 PAL Ocean, 2-6-3 overall), while Josue Duran had a pair of assists. Jessie Hernandez rounded out the scoring for the Warriors, while Diego Arellano picked up an assist.
El Camino 2, Jefferson 1
Jacob Deinla scored on a penalty kick and Toby Woodworth converted a Michael Musallam pass into a second goal as the Colts beat the Grizzlies in a Lake Division matchup.
Gabriel Somoza scored unassisted for Jefferson (0-2 PAL Lake, 0-3 overall).
El Camino improves to 3-0 in division play and 7-5-1 overall.
In other action …
Both the Menlo-Atherton-San Mateo, and Terra Nova-Mills games were postponed due to COVID protocols.
Girls’ basketball
Aragon 49, Menlo-Atherton 48
A 19-point third quarter helped carry the Dons to the win over the Bears in Aragon’s PAL South Division opener.
Beth Parangan scored 13 points to lead Aragon (1-0 PAL South, 8-5 overall). Mabryn Manu and Maya Pappas each added nine points for the Dons.
M-A (0-2, 7-6) got a game-high 15 points from Fiona Steinmetz. Summer Prescott added eight for the Bears.
Hillsdale 68, Mills 46
Makena Nitao lit it up for 27 points to lead the Knights over the Vikings.
Kira Wilmurt added 12 points for Hillsdale (3-0 PAL South, 12-1 overall).
Mills (1-1, 7-4) was led by Michelle Tang, who scored 19. Janice Yung chipped in 12 for the Vikings.
Jefferson 52, South City 31
The Grizzlies cruised past the Warriors in a game that saw Jefferson head coach Paul Carion returned to the South City program he led to a Central Coast Section title.
Taulelei Matavao scored a game-high 13 points to lead Jefferson (3-0 PAL North, 11-3 overall). Jerzey Gallegos added 12 points in the win.
South City (0-2, 5-5) was led by Abreana Hodge, who finished with eight points.
Capuchino 56, Sequoia 40
The Mustangs scored 30 first-half points and led 30-13 at halftime on their way to the win over the Ravens.
Kiki Afeaki poured in 22 points to lead Capuchino (1-0 PAL South, 6-7 overall). Hailey Hoff was right behind, adding 20.
Nohe’alani Stores scored 16 points to lead Sequoia (2-1, 9-6). Aniyah Hall added 12.
Burlingame 50, Carlmont 27
The Panthers held the Scots to just nine first-half points to win going away.
The Panthers’ posts led the way, with Elana Weisman scoring 12 and Ava Uhrich chipping with 10 for Burlingame (1-0 PAL South, 10-3 overall).
Carlmont (1-2, 6-7) was led by Kiana George, who scored a game-high 13.
In other action …
Mariah Flores had a game-high 15 points in a 49-14 El Camino (2-1 PAL North, 9-6 overall) win over Oceana. … Angie Sugar scored 15 points to lead Woodside (1-2 PAL South, 5-8 overall) to a 48-33 win over San Mateo (0-3, 3-11). … Terra Nova-Westmoor was postponed due to COVID protocol.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 50, Aragon 43
The Bears held off the Dons in a PAL South Division matchup.
Jalen Williams scored a game-high 19 points to lead M-A (3-0 PAL South, 8-4 overall). Ryan Anderson added 16 in the victory.
Aragon (2-1, 5-8) got 17 points from Lucas Yoo, who knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the process.
Terra Nova 62, Westmoor 52
The Tigers jumped on the Rams early, scoring 24 first-quarter points on their way to the PAL North Division victory.
Dominic Tuiasosopo went for 23 points to lead Terra Nova (2-2 PAL North, 8-8 overall). Jermaine Camasura added 14 for the Tigers.
Westmoor (1-3, 5-10) was led by Carlo Pulido, who finished with 11 points.
Jefferson 66, South City 56
Drew Takahashi had 18 points and Myles Solanoy 17 to lead the Grizzlies past the Warriors.
Steven Fernando and Nolan Alimorong each scored 13 points for South City (1-2 PAL North, 7-6 overall).
In other action …
Hillsdale (2-0 PAL South) beat Mills (0-3, 2-13) 48-20 behind 16 points from Jordan Hauser and 12 from Brady Carson. … Carlmont-Burlingame and Oceana-El Camino was postponed due to COVID protocol. … The San Mateo-Woodside score was not reported.
