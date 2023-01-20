WEDNESDAY
Girls’ basketball
Mills 40, Aragon 37
The Vikings (3-0 PAL South, 11-4 overall) took a 22-13 lead into halftime, and it held up through the second half in PAL South action at home against Aragon (2-1, 7-8). Junior guard Michelle Tang scored a game-high 15 points for a Mills team that stays even at the top of the league standings with Menlo-Atherton. Junior forward Maya Pappas led the Lady Dons with 11 points.
Menlo-Atherton 47, Sequoia 17
The Bears (3-0 PAL South, 13-2 overall) made quick work of Sequoia, holding the Ravens to single-digit scoring in every quarter. Sophomore guard Avary Sheldon scored a game-high 11 points for M-A, including three 3-points, while Eve Amram hit two 3s. The Ravens (2-1, 8-6) were paced by five points from Aniyah Hall in their first league loss of the season.
Capuchino 46, Burlingame 35
The Lady Mustangs (1-2 PAL South, 1-12 overall) earned their first win oof the year, snapping a 12-game losing streak in Burlingame (0-3, 3-12). Sophia Cancianti scored a game-high 17 points, and junior Ashlee Triunfo added 11 for Cap. Freshman Haleh Ansari led all Burlingame scorers with nine points.
Terra Nova 64, Jefferson 53
The Tigers (3-0 PAL North, 8-7 overall) trailed 44-43 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored Jefferson 21-9 over the final eight minutes to earn the win in Daly City. Senior center Samantha Edwards dominated the paint for a game-high 23 points, while Jalyn Dominquez added 15 for Terra Nova. Grace Wang paced the Grizzlies (1-2, 5-7) with 22 points, while Jerzey Gallegos added 17.
Westmoor 51, Oceana 8
Westmoor’s defense did a number on Oceana (0-2 PAL North, 1-9 overall), shutting out the Sharks into the second quarter and limiting them to just two field goals throughout. Katelyn Ann Alcober paced all scorers with 14 points, and Keira Mazana added 10 for the Rams (1-1, 8-6), who have won four of their last five.
Hillsdale 73, San Mateo 31
The Lady Knights (1-1 PAL South, 11-3 overall) erupted for 51 points in the first half, including 30 in the first quarter, to throttle past San Mateo (0-2, 3-10). Hillsdale senior tandem of Kira Wilmurt (26 points) and Makena Nitao (22 points) led the way. It was the biggest single-game output of the season for Hillsdale. Bearcats senior Akesa Lupeheke scored a team-high 12 points.
Pacific Bay Christian 56, Pescadero 52
The Eagles (1-3 PSAL North, 3-7 overall) converted 16 3-pointers, including six apiece from junior Trinity Overton and freshman Avery Lin, to earn their first win in Private School Athletic League North play. Lin seems to have Pescadero’s number. The freshman scored a career-high 24 points Wednesday, topping her previous best of 22, scored Dec. 2 against Pescadero (0-2, 1-5). Overton totaled 18 points and freshman Katelyn Cheng added 12.
Crystal Springs 55, Priory 48
Jemma Lecap scored a team-high 14 points and Raelyn Dela Cruz added 11 as the Gryphons (2-0 WBAL Foothill, 12-2 overall) soared past Priory (0-2, 7-6) for their third straight win. Crystal is enjoying quite a run, having won nine of its last 10, a stretch that started with a near shutout Dec. 13 in a 53-2 win over Design Tech, and more recently has produced victories over Notre Dame-Belmont and Half Moon Bay.
Boys’ basketball
Pacific Bay Christian 65, Pescadero 25
After Tuesday’s loss to Summit Shasta, the Pacific Bay Christian Eagles (3-1 PSAL North) got back in the win column on the road at Pescadero (0-3, 0-5). Senior forward Joel Zabaneh led all scorers with 23 points, while adding eight rebounds and five steals for Pacific Bay, while junior Ethan Chau added 19. The Eagles totaled 21 steals and 21 assists as a team, with six steals and five assists from senior Glenn Coons, and a team-high six assists from junior Jordan Galicia.
Burlingame 60, Capuchino 52
The Panthers (3-0 PAL South, 12-2 overall) won the fourth quarter 20-15 to hold off Capuchino (0-3, 1-13) in San Bruno, with three different Burlingame players scoring in double figures. Jeremiah Phillips led the way with a game-high 19 points, while Zaden Martin and Kevin Chiu added 12 apiece. Kyle Haslam ruled the boards with 12 rebounds, while the Panthers outrebounded the Mustangs 37-28. With the win, the Panthers maintain an early tie for first place in the PAL South Division with Menlo-Atherton and Hillsdale.
In other action …
Hillsdale (3-0 PAL South, 11-4 overall) cruised 59-34 over San Mateo (0-2, 7-7), marking the fifth straight win for the Knights.
Menlo-Atherton (3-0 PAL South, 10-3 overall) scored a dominant 62-9 win over winless Sequoia (0-2, 0-13). It is the Bears’ 10th straight play in head-to-head play with the Ravens dating back to 2017-18.
Carlmont (1-2 PAL South, 9-6 overall) handed Woodside (2-1, 4-11) its first league loss of the season 59-41, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Scots.
Aragon (2-1 PAL South, 8-7 overall) overcame a 20-16 first-quarter deficit to win 56-48 at home over Mills (0-3, 5-9). Junior guard Jacob Ruttenberg poured in a game-high 24 points for the Dons.
Half Moon Bay (4-0 PAL North, 8-6 overall) won its fifth straight 75-26 at El Camino (1-2, 7-8). The first-place Cougars are averaging 61.5 points per game and have now won five straight.
Jefferson (2-1 PAL North, 10-4 overall) got back in the win column with a 73-57 win at Terra Nova (1-1, 8-5). The Grizzlies were coming off a tough 55-53 loss to Half Moon Bay in an early battle for first place in the PAL North Division.
Boys’ soccer
Serra 3, Bellarmine 2
The Padres picked up a huge win in WCAL play by knocking off the Bells.
Serra (3-3 WCAL, 4-5-3 overall) led 2-1 at halftime and then held off Bellarmine (3-2-1, 5-5-2) in the second.
Nate Coughlin had a goal and assist for the Padres. Xavier Van Loven Selz and Jin Yatsui rounded out the scoring for Serra.
Half Moon Bay 9, El Camino 1
The Cougars routed the Colts in a PAL Ocean Division meeting as they won for the 11th time in 13 games.
HMB (3-0 PAL Ocean, 11-1-1 overall) scored five goals in the first and tacked on four more in the second. Nathan Freitas scored four times and assisted on a fifth to lead the Cougars. Jonathan Morales added a brace; Danny Capristo and Sebastian Anguiano both had a pair of assists for HMB.
El Camino drops to 0-2 in Ocean play and 4-7 overall.
Sequoia 5, Capuchino 2
With the game tied at 1-all at halftime, the Ravens exploded for four second-half goals to beat the Mustangs.
Ryan McDowell had a big game for Sequoia (3-0 PAL Ocean, 8-2-1 overall), scoring twice and assisting on a third. Daniel Schembri also potted a pair of goals. Leimana Makasini had three assists for the Ravens.
Capuchino falls to 0-1-1 in league play and 4-1-2 overall.
South City 1, San Mateo 0
Adrian Yanez scored the game’s only goals for the Warriors in the first half of their Ocean Division victory over the Bearcats.
It was the first Ocean win for South City, improving to 1-1-1 in league and 5-4-1 overall.
San Mateo, still in search of its first Ocean win, drops to 0-3 in league and 2-6-1 overall.
Woodside 2, Hillsdale 0
The Wildcats scored in each half to top the Knights to earn their second Bay Division win of the season.
Benny Bogyo scored twice for Woodside (2-1 PAL Bay, 3-5-1 overall), with Kevin Martinez picking up assists on each one.
Hillsdale falls to 0-3 in league play, 4-7-1 overall.
Aragon 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
A second-half strike lifted the Dons to the win over the Bears.
Brendan Pineda converted a Jake Schneider pass into the game’s only goal for Aragon (2-0-1 PAL Bay, 6-3-3 overall).
M-A drops to 1-1-1 in Bay play and 2-3-5 overall.
Design Tech 7, Summit Shasta 0
Brenon Kirkes netted a hat trick to lead the Dragons to the PSAL win over the Black Bears.
Soham Kakar, Josh Bingham, Lucas Crusick and Bryden Price rounded out the scoring for D Tech.
D Tech stays in second place in the PSAL standings with a 5-1 record. The Dragons are now 8-2 overall. Summit Shasta falls to 2-3-1 in league play and 3-6-2 overall.
In other action …
Oceana (1-0 PAL Lake, 1-2 overall) picked up its first win of the season, beating Westmoor (1-1, 1-3), 4-1.
Women’s basketball
Skyline 67, Las Positas 44
Brook-Lynn Daniels and Angela Olive both came off the bench to share the team-high with 12 points apiece as the Lady Trojans (3-1 Coast North, 12-10 overall) earned a home win over winless Las Positas (0-4, 0-16). Skyline jumped out to a 27-15 first-quarter lead and never looked back. It was Skyline’s biggest single-quarter output since Feb. 25, 2022, of last season. Tatiana Newsome added 10 points for the Trojans, while Lala Lautaimi totaled nine points and 11 rebounds.
San Francisco 76, San Mateo 46
College of San Mateo (2-2 Coast North, 15-6 overall) was held to 29.6% shooting from the field on its home court, including 5 of 27 on 3-point attempts, as first-place City College of San Francisco (4-0, 16-4) continued its dominance in Coast Conference North play. Jillian David, Jayonnah Carter and Joslyn Moore led the Bulldogs with eight points apiece, while David grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.