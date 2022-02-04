WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont 5, San Mateo 1
The Scots finally got back into the win column, snapping a three-game slide with an emphatic win over the Bearcats.
Josh Barde continues his strong play for Carlmont (3-3-1 PAL Bay, 6-4-3 overall), coming up a goal and an assist. Hayden Pendleton also scored once and assisted on another, with Ryan Yang, Kotaro Kikuchi and David Valdez rounding out the scoring.
San Mateo (0-5-1, 5-7-3) scored it’s goal on an Allan Miranda second-half free kick.
Aragon 1, Menlo-Atherton 1
The second-place Dons dropped another point behind Burlingame following their draw with the Bears.
Aragon (3-1-2 PAL Bay, 7-4-4) has 11 points, compared to 15 for the Panthers, who entered play Wednesday with 12 points to Aragon’s 10.
Kevin Marroquin-Mayen scored off an assist from Alexis Villanueva, the reigning Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
M-A (2-3-2, 3-6-4) got its goal from Kerian Cornejo, off an assist from Taylor Zaire.
Burlingame 1, Woodside 0
The Bay Division-leading Panthers picked up two points on second-place Aragon with their win over the Wildcats and the Dons’ tie with M-A.
David Grundmann provided the goal for Burlingame (4-0-3 PAL Bay, 15 points, 12-0-4 overall), off an assist from Alex Kelly.
South City 2, Half Moon Bay 0
The Warriors scored a pair of second-half goals to beat the Cougars.
Diego Arellano and Angel Castro each scored for South City (5-2 PAL Ocean, 5-7-3 overall). Jessie Hernandez picked up an assist for the Warriors.
Half Moon Bay drops to 3-2-2 in Ocean play, 5-3-3 overall.
Mills 2, El Camino 0
The Colts’ grip on the Lake Division lead was loosened a bit with the loss to the Vikings.
El Camino (4-2 PAL Lake, 12 points, 8-7-1 overall) is just three points clear of second-place Jefferson.
Masaya Miyake scored both goals for Mills (2-2, 2-6-1), including the second on a penalty kick. Mark Soliman earned the assist on the other goal.
Oceana 6, Terra Nova 0
Mateo Pirz netted a hat trick and assisted on a fourth goal in the shutout of the Tigers.
Santino Baldassare and Aidan Sterling each added a goal and an assist. Victor Lino rounded out the scoring for Oceana (3-2 PAL Ocean).
Terra Nova drops to 0-2-1 in Lake play.
In other action …
Sacred Heart Prep (7-1 WBAL, 9-4-1 overall) routed Eastside College Prep, 9-0. Zach Friere, who made his season debut after recovering from a leg injury suffered during the football playoffs, netted a hat trick for the Gators. … Menlo School (6-1 WBAL) won its sixth straight league match, 4-0 over King’s Academy. Andre Gonzales Lombera had a goal and an assist to pace Menlo.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 49, South City 40
The Tigers rode a 17-point fourth quarter to the PAL North win over the Warriors.
Terra Nova (5-3 PAL North, 11-9 overall) was led by Dominic Tuiasosopo who scored 16 points.
South City (5-4, 11-9) got 14 points from Max Lara-Perez.
Half Moon Bay 52, Westmoor 42
The Cougars stayed undefeated in PAL North play with the win over the Rams.
Drew Dorwin scored 18 points to lead HMB (9-0 PAL North, 12-7 overall).
Westmoor (1-7, 5-14) was led by Trey Knight, who finished with a game-high 19 points.
Jefferson 61, Oceana 49
The Grizzlies took control of the game with a 22-point first quarter on their way to the win over the Sharks.
Myles Solanoy led Jefferson (6-2 PAL North, 14-6 overall) with 17 points.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (7-2 PAL South) won its third straight game with a 64-23 win over San Mateo (2-6). Jalen Williams led the way with 16 points. … Burlingame (6-1 PAL South, 14-4 overall) buried a short-handed Hillsdale (5-4, 9-12) squad, 63-28 behind 17 points from Lou Martineau. … Carlmont (7-1 PAL South, 12-5 overall) had no problems with Mills (0-8, 2-17), 64-20. Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves scoed 19 to lead the Scots. … Capuchino beat Woodside, 64-58.
Girls’ basketball
Hillsdale 76, Burlingame 51
The Knights made a statement as they took control of the PAL South with the rout of the Panthers.
Both teams came into the game undefeated in division play.
Makena Nitao poured in 26 points to lead Hillsdale (9-0 PAL South, 19-1 overall). Bailey Fong added 18 for the Knights and Kira Wilmurt 14.
Burlingame (6-1, 15-4) was led by Elana Weisman, who scored 21. Ava Uhrich chipped in with 13.
Half Moon Bay 56, Westmoor 42
The Cougars closed in on another PAL North title with the win over the Rams.
Alli Dioli scored a game-high 21 points to lead HMB (7-0 PAL North, 15-4 overall), while Abby Kennedy added 20.
Westmoor (3-3, 6-9) got 14 point from Jazmynn Sciancalepore-Garcia.
In other action …
Terra Nova (3-4 PAL North, 9-9 overall) rolled past South City (1-6, 6-9) behind 18 points from Jaidyn Goodin. … Jefferson (5-3 PAL North, 13-6 overall) beat Oceana (1-8, 4-12) 70-48 with Jazelyn Alfonso scoring 15. … Menlo-Atherton (3-5 PAL South, 10-9 overall) won their third straight division game, beating San Mateo (0-9, 3-18) 66-35. Tess Steinmetz had 13 to lead the Bears. … Jordan Beaumont scored 18 to lead Aragon (5-2 PAL South, 12-7 overall) to a 59-34 win over Sequoia (7-2, 10-8). … Carlmont (5-3 PAL South, 10-9 overall) beat Mills (3-5, 9-8) behind 14 points from Kiana George. … Capuchino (4-3 PAL South, 9-10 overall) cruised past Woodside (3-6, 7-13) behind 24 points from Kiki Afeaki.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.