THURSDAY
Boys’ soccer
Carlmont 3, Hillsdale 0
After a scoreless first half, the Scots potted three goals in the second half to pick up their third PAL Bay Division win of the season.
Carlmont (3-3-1 PAL Bay, 10 points; 6-6-3 overall) got goals from Kotaro Kikuchi, Lucas Fedronic and Alex Menchtchikov. Sasha Skinderev added a pair of assists, with Sam Stabinsky also picking up an assist.
Hillsdale is still searching for its first Bay Division victory, falling to 0-6-1 in league and 4-10-2 overall.
Burlingame 1, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Panthers stayed two points behind Aragon following their win over the Bears.
Burlingame improves to 3-0-4 in league play, good for 13 points. M-A falls to 3-3-1 in the Bay, which is good for 10 points. The Bears are 7-3-2 overall.
Aragon 2, Woodside 1
The Dons scored once in each half to maintain its lead atop the Bay Division standings.
Aragon (4-0-3 PAL Bay, 15 points; 9-3-3 overall) got goals from Anthony Alatta and Adrien Amorim, with Jake Schneider and Pouyan Shiekh earning assists.
Woodside falls to to 3-4 in Bay play for nine points. The Wildcats are 4-9-1 overall.
Half Moon Bay 2, San Mateo 1
Elijah Yee had a goal and an assist to help lead the Cougars to the Ocean Division win over the Bearcats.
Nathan Freitas opened the scoring for HMB (5-2 PAL Ocean, 15 points; 13-3-1 overall), while Erick Serrano assisted on the second goal.
San Mateo drops to 1-6 in Ocean play and 3-9-1 overall.
Sequoia 11, El Camino 0
The Ravens stayed atop the Ocean Division standings, two points ahead of South City.
Leimana Makasini continues to dominate for Sequoia (6-1 PAL Ocean, 18 points; 11-3-1 overall). He scored three goals and assisted on three more to give him 15 goals and 15 assists on the season. Jose Sanchez added a hat trick, Alejandro Rodriguez scored twice, while Robert Mayen had three assists.
El Camino drops to 0-7 in league play and 4-12 overall.
South City 8, Capuchino 0
The Warriors won their fifth straight game after blowing out the Mustangs.
Angel Ramirez scored three time for South City (5-1-1 PAL Ocean, 16 points; 10-3-1 overall) and assisted on two others. Cristian Urbina added two goals and two assists, Fidel Castro had a goal and two assists, while Josue Duran Martinez had a goal and an assist.
Capuchino falls to 3-3-1 in Ocean play and 7-3-2 overall.
Jefferson 3, Oceana 1
The Grizzlies continue to be the class of the Lake Division, beating the Sharks.
Gabriel Sorroza had a goal and an assist for Jefferson (5-0-1 PAL Lake, 16 points; 6-4-3 overall). Rafat Albadani and Jose Renderos rounded out the scoring for the Grizzlies.
Oceana falls to 1-5 in Lake play and 2-3-4 overall.
Terra Nova 5, Westmoor 0
Leading 1-0 at the half, the Tigers scored four times in the second half for their second Lake Division win of the season.
Matthew Rodriguez scored twice and assisted on a third for Terra Nova (2-4 PAL Lake, 6 points; 2-7 overall). Valentino Barba added a goa and an assist, while Fabrizio Mutti and Serafin Delgado each added a goal apiece.
Westmoor falls to 1-4 in league play and 1-6 overall.
Mitty 6, Serra 3
The Monarchs torched the Padres for five, first-half goals as they rolled to the WCAL victory.
Serra (4-5-1 WCAL, 13 points; 5-7-4 overall) got a pair of goals from Nate Coughlin, who has been a bright spot for the Padres this season with eight goals and six assists. Whitaker Tollman added a goal and an assist for the Padres.
Mitty iconitnues to lead WCAL standings, improving to 7-1-2 in league play, good for 23 points. The Monarchs are 11-4-2 overall.
Menlo School 2, Harker 0
The Knights scored a pair of second-half goals to beat the Eagles and stay in second place in the WBAL standings.
Declan Sitter scored both goals for Menlo (7-1 WBAL, 21 points; 8-4-2 overall), with Alessandro Velazquez earning assists on both goals.
Crystal Springs 6, Eastside College Prep 0
The Gryphons led 2-0 at halftime and tacked on four more in the second half.
Crystal improves to 5-3-1 in WBAL play, good for 16 points. The Gryphons are 9-4-2 overall.
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Pinewood 0
The Gators continued their unbeaten season, shutting out the Panthers.
With the win, SHP improves to 9-0 in WBAL play, good for 27 points. The Gators are 12-0-1 overall.
Design Tech 5, The Nueva School 1
The Dragons drubbed the Mavericks in a PSAL North match.
Cameron Chen and Brenon Kirkes each scored twice to lead D Tech (8-1 PSAL North, 24 points; 10-0-3 overall), with Lucas Crusick rounding out the scoring for the Dragons.
D Tech holds a two-point lead over Cristo Rey, which is 7-0-1 in league play (21 points). Neuva falls to 6-2-1 in PSAL play, good 19 points. The Mavericks are now 9-3-2 overall.
Boys’ basketball
Menlo-Atherton 58, San Mateo 25
The Bears (8-0 PAL South, 17-3 overall) rode a team-high 14 points from senior center Meka Okereke to a landslide past San Mateo (1-7, 8-12) in Atherton. Senior guard Ben Eisner added 10 points for M-A. San Mateo sophomore Zidane Auzarang hit four 3s and led all scorers with 15 points.
Aragon 42, Sequoia 40
The Dons (5-3 PAL South, 11-9 overall) held off a late surge by Sequoia to get out of Redwood City with a win. Senior center Logan Wall scored a game-high 26 points for Aragon. Jake Jones and Adam Trinklein led the Ravens (0-8, 0-19) with nine points apiece.
Half Moon Bay 65, El Camino 40
Jaeden Hutchins scored a game-high 16 points, while Gio Garduno-Martin hit four 3s too add 12 points for the Cougars (9-0 PAL North, 12-6 overall), who maintained their stronghold atop the PAL North Division standings. El Camino (3-5, 9-11) was led by sophomore Marco Melendez’s 14 points.
Jefferson 58, Terra Nova 45
The second-place Grizzlies (7-1 PAL North, 15-4 overall) kept pace a game behind Half Moon Bay in the PAL North standings, rolling to a home win over Terra Nova (2-4, 9-8). Myles Solanoy scored a game-high 23 points for Jefferson, while Ta’saan Clark added 11. Junior guard Jermaine Camasura led the Tigers with 13 points.
In other action …
Carlmont (6-2 PAL South, 10-6 overall) rode a game-high 15 points from Ben Lefer to a 55-37 win at Mills (0-8, 5-15).
Westmoor (3-4 PAL North, 12-7 overall) rolled to a 74-51 home win over Oceana (0-9, 1-15) with a game-high 23 points from senior Trey Knight.
Woodside (4-4 PAL South, 6-14 overall) earned a pivotal win 76-47 over Capuchino (2-6, 3-16) to even its league record at 4-4.
Nueva School (3-6 PSAL North, 4-13 overall) rolled to a 58- 21 home win over San Francisco Christian (0-10, 0-10).
Girls’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 57, Eastside Prep 25
Freshman guard Kate Baron scored a game-high 25 points for SHP (5-1 WBAL Skyline, 10-9 overall) matching the total output of opponent Eastside College Prep (0-6, 6-13) at the McGanney Sports Center. Baron hit seven field goals and was 5 of 5 from the line. Bridgett Selna was 6 of 8 from the line to add 10 points. With the win, the second-place Gators keep pace one game behind first-place Notre Dame-Belmont.
Menlo-Atherton 62, San Mateo 15
The Bears (8-0 PAL South, 18-2 overall) rallied for 28 points in the first quarter and won all four periods of play at San Mateo (0-8, 4-16). M-A had 11 different players score, led by Sara Djafari with 10, while Jamie Adams scored nine, and Eve Amram and Fiona Steinmetz each had eight. With the win, the first-place Bears keep pace in the PAL South ahead of Carlmont and Hillsdale, tied for second place with one loss apiece in league play.
Hillsdale 58, Burlingame 16
Kira Wilmurt and Makena Nitao teamed up to share the game-high, scoring 21 points apiece, as the Knights (7-1 PAL South, 17-3 overall) rolled at home past Burlingame (1-7, 4-16). Wilmurt and Nitao seemed to be playing HORSE on the scoresheet, as they each scored three 3-pointers as well. Jasmine Okumura and Sydney Shimada each hit 3s for Hillsdale as well.
Carlmont 52, Mills 44
The Scots (7-1 PAL South, 14-4 overall) rode 14 points from senior guard Olivia Pon past Mills in Belmont. Alessandra Nelson added 11 points for Carlmont. The Vikings (5-3, 13-7) were led by Michelle Tang’s game-high 17 points, while Serena Mezzetta added 10.
Woodside 39, Capuchino 37
With the score tied 27-27 heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats (3-5 PAL South, 10-10 overall) closed it out, led by a game-high 11 points from senior Sierra Pestoni. Ashlee Triunfo led the Mustangs (4-5, 3-15) with nine points. The two teams are now tied for sixth place in the 10-team PAL South Division.
Aragon 46, Sequoia 28
The Lady Dons (4-4 PAL South, 9-11 overall) got back in the win column, dominating the first half 25-9 at home against Sequoia (2-6, 8-11). Senior guard Maddie McGinty stepped up with a game-high 17 points. Junior forward Maya Pappas, who left last Friday’s game for Aragon due to injury, saw minutes and netted four points. Senior center Aniyah Hall led the Ravens with 11 points.
Half Moon Bay 47, El Camino 24
The Cougars (8-1 PAL North, 12-8 overall) erupted to outscore El Camino 22-5 in the second quarter and never looked back. Alli Dioli paced HMB with a game-high 16 points, while Delaney Dorwin drilled three 3s to add 14. The Colts (4-5, 6-15) were led by Mariah Flores with seven points. With the win, first-place HMB maintains a one-game lead over second-place Westmoor with three league games to go. HMB and Westmoor meet Tuesday in Daly City.
Westmoor 56, Oceana 35
Three players scored in double figures for the Rams (5-2 PAL North, 12-7 overall), led by junior Grace Toloafa’s 21 points, while Cassandra Bucciarelli added 14 and Keira Mazana 11. Alamea Lewis led all scorers with 22 points for Oceana (0-9, 1-15).
Jefferson 55, Terra Nova 48
The Grizzlies (5-3 PAL North, 10-9 overall) earned a pivotal win to catch Terra Nova (5-3, 10-9) in the PAL North standings. The two are now in a tie for third place. Senior center Lupe Etene-Faamoe led Jefferson with a game-high 14 points, Kiara Bernardo-Slugher added 12, and Grace Wang 11. Terra Nova center Samantha Edwards matched the game-high with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.