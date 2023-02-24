THURSDAY
CCS boys’ soccer
Division III
No. 4 Santa Clara 1, No. 1 Menlo-Atherton 1
(Santa Clara advances on PKs, 4-3)
After playing to a 1-1 tie after 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime, the Bruins ended the Bears’ season in a penalty-kick shootout.
M-A finishes the season 7-6-7, while Santa Clara (10-6-6) advances to the Division III title game and will face No. 2 Lincoln at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sequoia High School.
CCS girls’ basketball
Division I
No. 5 Los Altos 46, No. 1 Menlo-Atherton 40
The Eagles upset the Bears to advance to the CCS championship game Saturday against No. 2 Evergreen Valley.
M-A falls to 23-3 on the season.
No. 2 Evergreen Valley 73, No. 3 Carlmont 56
The Scots could not keep up with the Cougars. Carlmont’s record drops to 18-6.
Division II
No. 2 St. Francis 67, No. 3 Hillsdale 50
There will be repeat title game appearance for the Knights, who lost to the Lancers.
Hillsdale is now 21-5.
Division III
No. 1 Mills 43, No. 4 Notre Dame-SJ 39
The Vikings will be making their third CCS championship game appearance in the last four with the win over the Regents.
Mills (19-7) fell 36-29 to Capuchino in the 2022 title game and lost 57-30 to Aptos in 2020. The Vikings only CCS title came in 1985.
Mills will take on No. 2 Santa Cruz (22-6) in Saturday’s championship game. The Cardinals beat unseeded Soledad, 47-34.
Division V
No. 1 Summit Shasta 70, No. 4 Cristo Rey 20
The Black Bears put together their second straight dominant victory in beating the Lions in a CCS Division V semifinal game.
In two CCS games, Summit Shasta (20-2) has beaten No. 8 Mountain View Academy and Cristo Rey by a combined score of 160-30.
Summit Shasta will take on No. 2 Woodside Priory in the championship game Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
No. 2 Woodside Priory 38, No. 3 Castilleja 19
Like Summit, the Panthers have dominated in their two playoff games after doubling up the Gators in a Division V semifinal game.
Priory (14-12) opened CCS with a 56-11 win over Nueva in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game. The Panthers and Summit Shasta will meet in Saturday’s championship game.
CCS boys’ basketball
Division I
No. 2 Los Gatos 63, No. 3 Carlmont 56
The Scots season most likely came to an end with the loss to the Wildcats.
Carlmont (18-8) has a slim chance of earning an at-large bid to the Nor Cal regional tournament.
Division III
No. 4 Monterey 55, No. 1 Jefferson 44
The top-seeded Grizzlies were upset by the Dores in the Division III semifinals at Mission College.
Jefferson ends its season 20-5.
No. 2 Burlingame 42, No. 3 Aptos 37
The Panthers made the road trip to the Santa Cruz area worth it as they beat the Mariners in a rematch of last year’s Division III championship game.
Burlingame (21-4), the two-time defending champ, will look to make it three in a row when it takes on No. 4 Monterey in Saturday’s championship game at a time and place to be determined.
Division IV
No. 2 Half Moon Bay 66, No. 11 Scotts Valley 62
The Cougars advanced to their first CCS championship game since winning the Division IV title in 2018 after beating the Falcons.
HMB (17-9) will face No. 1 King’s Academy (21-3) in the title game Saturday. The Knights beat Carmel 64-48 to advance.
Division V
No. 1 Woodside Priory 76, St. Francis-Watsonville 26
The Panthers destroyed the Sharks in a semifinal meeting.
In two game, Priory (23-3) has outscored its opponents 163-69. The Panthers will face No. 22 Oakwood in the title game.
No. 2 Oakwood 64, No. 3 Summit Shasta 54
The Black Bears fell in the semifinals, finishing their season 25-3.
WEDNESDAY
CCS boys’ basketball
Open Division
No. 4 Serra 50, No. 1 Mitty 49
After losing to the Monarchs twice during West Catholic Athletic League regular-season play, the Padres got payback when it mattered the most.
Serra’s win over Mitty gave the Padres a perfect 3-0 mark in Pool A play and moved them into the Open Division championship game for the first time since winning the 2015 title.
Ryan Pettis’ 3-pointer with 22 seconds left proved to be the game-winner for Serra (17-10) as he finished with 22 points, draining five 3s in the process. Marcel Elicagaray added 12 points on four 3s for the Padres, while Seamus Gilmartin grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Open Division final, as it has been for the previous 12 seasons, an all-WCAL affair. Joining Serra is seventh-seeded Sacred Heart Cathedral at 8 p.m. Friday at Santa Clara University. The Irish beat No. 6 Menlo-Atherton 72-59 in Game 3 of Pool B play to finish a record of 2-1 and in a tie with No. 2 Riordan and No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep.
SHC earned the finals nod through a series of tiebreakers and will be hunting for its first Open Division crown since winning it in 2019.
No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral 72, Menlo-Atherton 59
The Irish scored 27 points in the first quarter and 24 in the third to propel them to the win over the Bears and into the Open Division finals.
SHC (15-12), No.2 Riordan and No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep all finished 2-1 in Pool B play, with the Irish earning the spot after a series of tiebreakers.
Michael Manfreda led the way for SHC, scoring 17 points. RL Miller added 16 for the Irish, who will take on No. 4 Serra in the finals at 8 p.m. Friday at Santa Clara University.
M-A drops to 21-6 on the season, but still looks forward to a Nor Cal regional berth by virtue of making the Open Division bracket.
Girls’ basketball
Open Division
No. 8 Crystal 52, No. 5 Branham 37
The Gryphons won their second-straight Open Division game, finishing Pool A with a record of 2-1 and second behind Mitty.
Crystal improves its record to 21-4 and awaits their Nor Cal regional matchup.
CCS girls’ soccer
Division I
No. 1 Aragon 2, No. 5 Notre Dame-Belmont 1
Nuria Lopez Adorno’s goal off a free kick deep into stoppage time was the game-winner in a semifinal matchup.
Aragon left back Ryann Abad was fouled along the left sideline, 30 yards from goal. Lopez Adorno stepped up and hit a long, looping shot that hit the far side netting, inside the far right post, to give Aragon (17-3-0) the lead.
NDB (15-6-1) opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but the Dons a minute later. Celeste Calvo chased down a long through ball before beating the defender and goalkeeper to tie the game at 1-all.
The top-seeded Dons will now face another team that met during non-league play when they face No. 2 Sequoia (12-3-5) at 12:30 p.m. in Redwood City. The two teams met nine days ago, with the Ravens posting a 4-1 win over Aragon in the final game of the regular season.
Division II
No. 3 Presentation 2, No. 7 Woodside 0
The Panthers ended the Wildcats’ season in the semifinals of the Division II bracket.
Presentation (13-8-1) will face No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (12-5-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sequoia High School in the championship game. Woodside finishes the season 11-7-2.
CCS boys’ soccer
Open Division
No. 7 Mountain View 2, No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators suffered their first loss of the season at the most inopportune time: the semifinals of the CCS Open Division bracket.
Mountain View (14-2-5) scored once in each half to end the season for SHP (17-1-2). The Spartans will take on top-seeded Alisal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Santa Clara University.
Division II
No. 4 Westmont 3, No. 1 Half Moon Bay 0
After a scoreless first half, the Warriors scored three in the second to oust the Cougars from the CCS Division II bracket and end their season.
Westmont (14-3-3) will face No. 3 Overfelt in Saturday’s championship game at 10 a.m. at Del Mar High School. Half Moon Bay finishes the season 16-4-2.
Baseball
Burlingame 4, San Mateo 1
Luca Scatena tossed six innings of one-hit ball as the Panthers shut down the rival Bearcats in the season opener for both teams.
Scatena struck out eight, while Holden Glavin pitched a perfect seventh inning.
Burlingame (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and put the game away with a three-run fifth.
Jackson Howard drove in a pair of runs to pace the Burlingame offense, while Lukas Habelt and Neil Girdhar each had two hits for the Panthers.
Myles Guerrero had the only hit for San Mateo (0-1).
Hillsdale 2, Lowell 1
The Knights scored single runs in the first and second innings and held on for the non-league over the Cardinals.
Nicholas Strezo went the distance for Hillsdale (1-0), giving up one run two hits, with three strikeouts. Jackson Sierra had an RBI for the Knights, who managed just four hits of their own.
Lowell falls to 0-1.
Hollister 1, Carlmont 0
The Haybalers limited the Scots to just one hit in a non-league game at the Wilcox tournament.
Dominic Avila collected the only hit for Carlmont (1-1). Hollister improved to 2-0.
Softball
Palo Alto 11, El Camino 2
The Colts scored single runs in the first and second innings to lead 2-1 after two. But the Vikings tied the game with run in the top of the third, took a 4-2 lead with a pair in the fourth and ended the game via 10-run mercy rule with a seven-run fifth.
Helena Cruz doubled and drove in a run to lead El Camino (0-1). Juliana Bazlamit and Katrina Panoringan also had hits for the Colts.
Delaney Ball drove in a pair of runs for Palo Alto (1-0), while Kensie Pao went 4-for-4.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 207, Menlo-Atherton 250
Lequan Wang and Sam Higaki tied for low-round honors as they led the Dons to the Bay Division win over the Bears.
Wang and Higaki each shot 2-over 37s at a blustery Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo. Noah Finberg finished with a 42 for Aragon, while Alex Tu and Adil Grover both carded 47s.
M-A was led by Gunner Gilleland and Matt Rudd, who both shot 46s.
Women’s college basketball
Nor Cal regional playoffs
No. 12 Skyline 64, No. 21 Marin 59
The Trojans took a 22-10 lead after the first quarter then had to outlast the Mariners’ 18-point fourth quarter to win their first-round game in the Northern California playoffs.
Lala Lautaimi led the way for Skyline (17-12), finishing with 18 points. Tatianne Newsome added 13 for the Trojans.
Skyline will now go on the road at No. 8 Columbia-Sonora (21-7) for a second-round game Saturday.
No. 19 San Mateo 36, No. 14 Shasta 33
The road trip back to the Peninsula was a happy one for the Bulldogs, who knocked off the 14th-seeded Knights in the first round of the playoffs.
Jayonnah Carter led CSM (19-9) finishing with 14 points. The Bulldogs will be at No. 3 College of the Sequoias (26-2) for a second-round game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Nor Cal regional playoffs
No. 19 San Mateo slipped past No. 14 Gavilan, 52-50. The Bulldogs (14-15) will be at No. 3 College of the Sequoias (25-3) for a second-round game Saturday.
No. 24 Skyline saw its season come to an end with an 82-63 loss to No. 9 Contra Costa. The Trojans finish the season 13-17.
