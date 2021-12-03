THURSDAY
Water polo
Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo dominate all-CCS teams
The Sacred Heart Prep and Menlo School boys’ and girls’ water polo teams were well represented in the Central Coast Section all-water polo teams.
On the boys’ side, SHP goaltender Griff Price, who is generally considered the best high school goaltender in the country, was named the section MVP.
Gavin West, Luke Johnston and Jack Vort were all named to the first team for the Gators, while Greg Hilderbrand and Tommy Kiesling represent Menlo School.
The Gators’ Jake Tsotadze, Bear Weigle and Will Swart were Gators named to the second team. They were joined by Menlo’s Jack Murad.
Menlo-Atherton’s Julian Montoya and goalie Jake Taylor were named to the second time, while Woodside’s Andrew Mills was also selected.
Serra’s Alessandro Salerno was an honorable mention, as was Menlo-Atherton’s Owen Taylor and Woodside’s Jake Anderson.
On the girls’ side, both Ella Woodside and Ashley Penner were SHP representatives on the first team. they were joined by Menlo’s Erica Fenyo.
SHP’s Brie Lang and Natalia Szczerba were both named to the second team and teammate Paedin Gillett to the third team. Menlo’s Malia Chavinson was also a third-team selection.
Honorable mentions included Menlo’s Kenya Cassidy, Vivian Golub and Nyla Sharma. SHP’s Megan Newby also garner an honorable mention.
Boys’ basketball
Jefferson 45, Aragon 42
The Dons missed a shot at the buzzer and the Grizzlies held on for the win in the opening game of Jefferson’s annual Blue & Gold tournament.
Myles Solanoy led Jefferson with 14 points, going 7-for-9 from the free-throw line in the process. Mason Tran added 10 for the Grizzlies.
Aragon was led by Troy Johnson, who scored a game-high 15 points, while pulling down 14 rebounds — including nine offensive boards.
Amrit Sharma added 10 points for the Dons, all in the second half.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Aragon 1, Menlo School 0
The Dons picked up their second win of the season with a goal in the final minutes to beat the host Knights in a non-league game.
Alexis Villanueva converted a Brenden Pineda cross into the game’s only goal late in the second half to snatch the win for Aragon (2-1 overall).
It was the season opener for Menlo.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 4, Crystal Springs 1
The Dons led 2-1 at halftime before putting the Gryphons away with a two-goal second half.
Sierra Troy opened the season for Aragon (1-0) by scoring an unassisted goal in the third minute.
Crystal Springs (0-1) knotted the score at 1-all 10 minutes later, when Camille Lu scored in the 13th minute.
But Carmen Hinton’s goal in the 39th minute, one minute before halftime, gave the Dons the lead for good. She scored off a Celeste Calvo cross.
Aragon gave itself some breathing room with a Calvo strike 10 minutes into the second half and Rosa Charupe gave the Dons their fourth goal, off an assist from Jasmine Barraenda, in the 75th minute.
Woodside 5, Cupertino 0
The Wildcats improved to 2-0 early in the season following a shut-out, non-league win over the Pioneers.
Woodside scored three times in the first half to take control before adding a pair in the second half.
The Wildcats have now outscored their first two opponents by a combined score of 8-0. They opened their season with a 3-0 win over Half Moon Bay Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.