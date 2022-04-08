WEDNESDAY
Professional soccer
Bay Cities FC 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
Bay Cities FC picked up its first-ever victory, scoring a pair of second-half goals to top Monterey Bay FC in a second-round match of the U.S. Open Cup at PayPal Park in San Jose.
The goals were the first two in club history for BCFC, which joined the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) for this season. BCFC played to a pair of scoreless ties in its first two NISA games.
Against Monterey Bay, Edson Cardona’s goal in the first minute of stoppage time proved to be the winner. Bay Cities took a 1-0 lead on Rei Dorwart strike in the 55th minute, but Monterey, which dominated possession, knotted the score at 1-all on a Robbie Crawford goal in the 87th minute.
Bay Cities FC will host its home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday when Valley United comes to Terremere Field at Sequoia High School.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 4, Carlmont 3
The Dons all but ended any Scots’ hope of vying for the PAL Bay Division title as the third-place Dons handed the second-place Scots only their second loss of the league season.
Aragon (7-3 PAL Bay) won three of the four singles matches and got a win at No. 3 doubles to pull out the win.
Aragon’s Alex Tu, playing at No. 2 singles, needed three sets to dispatch Iman Shafaie, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Naveen Schwazkopf and Cooper Wong won in straight sets at No. 3 and No. 4 singles for the Dons.
Jack Murphy and Justin Wong won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Carlmont got wins from Daniel Arakaki (No. 1 singles), Aran O’Sullivan and Conrad Hsu (No. 1 doubles) and Andrew Cru and Ethan Hyundai (No. 2 doubles).
Carlmont falls to 6-2 in PAL play with the loss.
Half Moon Bay 7, El Camino 0
The only thing left for the Cougars is to see if they can finish the PAL Ocean Division season undefeated as they improved to 12-0 and will represent the Ocean Division in the four-team PAL CCS play-in tournament.
Colton White won his No. 4 singles match at love, while Blake Dorn (No. 1 singles), Jack Sprankle (No. 2 singles) and Evan Nguyen (No. 3 singles) all lost only one game.
Baseball
King’s Academy 2, Sequoia 1
The Knights, who have struggled this season, pulled the upset in the win over the Ravens.
TKA (2-5 PAL Bay, 5-11-1 overall) scored two runs in the bottom of the first and made them stand up.
Sequoia (1-2, 3-7-1) was held scoreless until it scored a run in the top of the seventh.
Max Stallings drove in the only run for Sequoia with an RBI triple.
Hillsdale 8, Capuchino 2
At 1-3 heading into the game, the Knights earned what was almost a must-win game by handling the Mustangs.
Gavis Davis and Dylan Monozon each drove in two runs for Hillsdale (2-3 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall).
That was enough offense for starting pitcher Andrew Murray who went the distance, allowing two runs while scattering eight hits.
Capuchino falls to 1-2 in Bay Division play and 11-5 overall.
Carlmont 7, Menlo-Atherton 5
A four-run fifth proved to be the difference for the Scots as they knocked off the Bears in a PAL Bay Division game.
Tripp Garrish had another big game at the plate for Carlmont (2-1 PAL Bay, 10-4-1 overall), going 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Collin O’Driscoll had only one hit, but it was a big fly.
Ethan Bergan and Joe Meyer led the way offensively for M-A (2-1, 6-9) as each drove in two runs.
Softball
South City 29, El Camino 11
The Warriors scored 12 runs in the first inning on their way to a lopsided win over the rival Colts, a game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Angelina Rogers paced an 18-hit attack for South City (1-2 PAL Ocean, 2-5 overall). She went 4 for 4 with two doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored. Michelle Hara and Mariah Fontela easch drove in four runs for the Warriors, while Maggie Bergesen and Alyssandra Martinez Romero each had three RBIs, while Aliana Huerta, Jianna Nabung and Shaney Baxter each drove in two runs apiece.
Lexi Cortes, Saana DeGuzman and Altea Gomez all had two RBIs for El Camino (0-3, 1-6).
Menlo-Atherton 14, Tennyson-Hayward 2
After suffering a pair of lopsided Ocean Division losses to Half Moon Bay, the Bears were on the other side of an offensive eruption as they 10-run-ruled the Lancers in a non-league game.
M-A (6-10) took a 3-0 lead in the third, added two more in the fourth and broke the game open with a six-run fifth.
Donnabella Gaetano and Danielle Koo put together similar batting lines for the Bears. Both went 3 for 4, both homered, both scored twice and the pair had five RBIs apiece. Emily Travers went a team-leading 5 for 5, driving in three runs.
Koo earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine.
Design Tech 10, Pacific Bay Christian 0
Alaina Montgomery and Jeneva Fletcher each went deep to lead the Dragons past the Eagles in a PSAL game.
Montgomery also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, working four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 11.
Notre Dame-Belmont 12, Mills 2
Leading 3-0 after three innings, the Tigers broke the game open with a seven-run fourth to beat the Vikings in a non-league game.
Megan Sarhatt paced the offense, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs for NDB (12-1). Malaina Alifano and Katie Johnson each drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers as well.
Allison Lui picked up the win, working four innings, allowing just one hit.
Boys’ golf
Half Moon Bay 221, South City no score
Ramson Lewis shot a 39 to lead the Cougars to the Ocean Division win at Fleming Park.
Julio Rodriguez and Greg Owen each carded a 42 for HMB, while Justin Vargas and Noel Atkinson added 49s.
South City, which does not have enough players to field an official, scoring team, was led by Timothy Huang, who shot a 44. Aiden Yang had a 48 and Matthew Ng a 54.
