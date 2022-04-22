WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 4,
Capuchino 2, 8 innings
The Bears scored once in the top of the first and carried a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh before the Mustangs pushed a run across to send the game to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, M-A (3-4 PAL Bay, 7-12 overall) scored three times to pull out the win.
M-A's Reno DiBono and Cap's Aidan Mendel hooked up in a classic pitcher's duel. DiBono worked into the seventh inning before Capuchino (2-5, 12-8) got to him with the tying run. DiBono allowed one run on three hits. Jackson Vontz earned the win with a scoreless eighth.
Mendel allowed one hit while scattering five hits in seven innings of work.
Zack Thomases doubled and drove in two runs to pace the Bears' offense. Griff Williams drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Cesar Ceron drove in the only run for the Mustangs.
Hillsdale 4, Riordan 1
The Knights scored three runs in the top of the fifth to pull out the non-league win over the Crusaders.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Hillsdale (11-7).
Blake Stevens picked up the win for the Knights, allowing one run on three hits and he threw six innings. Andrew Murray earned the save.
The Knights' offense was led by Adian Sakai, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. CJ Eftekhari drove in the other run for Hillsdale.
Riordan falls to 9-11 with the loss.
Softball
Mills 11, El Camino 0
The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the first, scoring two more in the fifth and ending the game with a six-run sixth.
Myrka Castillo Villegas had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to pace the offense for Mills (4-1 PAL Ocean, 4-5 overall). Adyson Kim also drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings as well.
Kim also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits while striking out eight.
Half Moon Bay 21, Jefferson 2
The Cougars scored nine runs in each of the first two innings to stay undefeated in PAL Ocean play.
Kendall Barmore and JuJu Pintarelli each homered and two of three players to drive in four runs for HMB (6-0 PAL Ocean, 6-5 overall). Leadoff hitter Emily Rentel also had four RBIs for the Cougars.
Emily Seva had three RBIs while Cami Bye and Mia Modena both two in a pair.
Terra Nova 10, Design Tech 9
The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the non-league win.
Trailing 2-1, D Tech (10-5 overall) took a 3-2 lead with a two-run third and pushed its lead to 7-2 with a four-run fourth. The Dragons added two more runs in the fifth for a 9-2 lead before Terra Nova (6-8) got back into the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the deficit to 9-7.
The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score before winning it in their final at-bat.
Lauren Wu paced the offense for D Tech, hitting a double and driving in three runs. Alaina Montgomery drove in a pair for the Dragons.
Boys' golf
Sacred Heart Prep 207, Harker School 212
The Gators handed the Eagles their second straight loss in WBAL play as Logan Mills shot a 1-over 27 for low-medalist honors at Bay View Golf Course.
Thomas Molumphy added a 3-over 39 for SHP (6-2 WBAL), Beck O'Kelly came in with a 42, Luca Suarez a 44 and Owen Egan a 45 for the Gators.
Harker (5-2) was led by Athreya Daniel, who carded a 2-over 38.
College softball
San Mateo extends win streak to 25 in a row
The Bulldogs played a pair of games in the Central Valley, beating Fresno 8-1 and holding off Cosumnes River, 6-4.
Cosumnes River sits atop the Big 8 Conference, while Fresno is tops in the Central Valley Conference.
CSM (36-2 overall) trailed after Cosumnes River (24-11) scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
But the Bulldogs responded with a five-run fourth to take the lead and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.
Kealani Cardona, Logan Bonetti, Celeste Casillas, Mariah Norris and Jada Walker all had an RBI for CSM. Cardona got the win with 4 1/3 innings of relief.
Against Fresno, CSM jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with a two-run first and then pulled away over the final three innings.
Chloe Moffitt drove in a game-high four runs, going 3 for 4.
Thursday, CSM was awarded a 7-0 forfeit win over Ohlone, which has abandoned its season.
