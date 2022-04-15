WEDNESDAY
Softball
South City 9, Mills 7
The Warriors (2-2 PAL Ocean, 3-7 overall) cranked out 12 hits in a back-and-forth battle at home against Mills (2-1, 2-4). Sophomore Angelina Rogers totaled three hits to continue her red-hot April. Over the past three games, Rogers has gone 9 for 11 at the plate to raise her season average to .462. Mariah Fontela, Michelle Hara, Shiloh Semans and Jianna Nabung had two hits apiece for South City. The left side of South City’s infield played brilliantly, with Hara at shortstop totaling five assists and Nabung at third making several highlight plays.
Terra Nova 8, Menlo-Atherton 7
Trailing 7-0 in the fourth, the Tigers (4-1 PAL Ocean, 5-7 overall) rallied back to force extra innings, due in large part to a six-run fifth, before winning in walk-off fashion in the eighth on a game-winning hit from Emma Hall. Gianna Tassio stepped up to star on both sides of the ball. Not only did the junior have three hits with a triple, three hits and three RBIs at the plate, she entered as a relief pitcher in the fourth inning and dominated through five innings of work, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 11. Donnabella Gaetano and Hannah Blunt had three hits apiece for the Bears (2-4, 6-11).
El Camino 14, Jefferson 1
The Lady Colts (1-4 PAL Ocean, 2-7 overall) exploded for a 12-run third inning in a mercy-rule thrashing of Jeff (0-3, 0-5) for their first league win of the season. Izzy Iniguez slugged her way to a three-hit day, totaling two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. Iniguez continues to hit at a remarkable pace. Entering play batting .737 with a 1.526 slugging percentage, she now has three homers on the year. Italia Ghilarducci added three RBIs at the plate in addition to earning her first varsity win of the season in the circle.
Baseball
Carlmont 6, Hillsdale 1
Senior right-hander Colton Fisher went the distance for the first time in his varsity career to lead the Scots (4-1 PAL Bay, 12-4-1 overall) past Hillsdale (2-5, 10-6). Fisher allowed one run on three hits and increased his team-leading workload to 36 innings. Carlmont leadoff hitter Collin O’Driscoll was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, while Jack Vanoncini was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Hillsdale senior Andrew Murray took the loss, his first of the year, dropping his record to 3-1.
Burlingame 5, Capuchino 1
The Panthers (4-1 PAL, 9-6 overall) rallied for two runs in each the second and third innings and held the Mustangs (2-3, 12-6) to four hits to win Wednesday’s two-game series opener at Lara Field. Senior Cesar Ceron paced Cap with two hits while relievers Josh Violanti and Timothy Jang combined for three shutout innings. With the win, Burlingame maintains a first-place tie with Carlmont in the early stages of the PAL Bay Division standings.
Sequoia 11, Menlo-Atherton 8
Dillon Goetz was 2 for 3 with a home run and the Ravens (2-3 PAL Bay, 4-9-1 overall) overcame an early 3-0 deficit to take down M-A (2-3, 6-11). Cole Kenyon and Will Foster added two hits apiece for Sequoia, while right-hander Jack Lanham worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits to earn the win. Matt MacLeod and Griffin Williams each homered for the Bears.
Santa Clara 7, Woodside 4
The Wildcats (8-8) overcame a 4-0 deficit in the first inning, tying it in the fourth. But the Bruins (12-7) rallied for a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to win it. Jacob Ruiz homered for Santa Clara. Woodside got single RBIs from Chris Fancher, Ben Giovannetti and Even Eyre.
Serra 7, Alameda 4, 9 innings
The Padres (11-10) bumped their overall record above the .500 mark with a two-game sweep of Alameda (10-5) this week in non-league action. The series finale was an exciting extra-inning battle, with Serra scoring three times in the top of the ninth to win it. The two teams traded single runs in the eighth. Jake Torres led the way with a 2-for-5 day, including three RBIs. Julian Martinez added two hits.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Burlingame 0
Having already wrapped up their 12th straight PAL Bay title, the Bears (11-0 PAL Bay) earned a clean sweep of Burlingame (3-8). M-A won every set, though Burlingame No. 4 single Luke Amdursky made it interesting in the second set before M-A’s Calvin Linnert held on to win the tiebreaker 6-3, 7-6 (5). M-A No. 1 Alex Parikh-Briggs won 6-3, 6-0, and No. 1 doubles Luke Jensen and Mitchell Herbst won 6-4, 6-3.
Sequoia 5, Oceana 2
A default at No. 4 singles and a battle at No. 3 loomed large for the Ravens (7-3 PAL Ocean). No. 3 Charlie Baker went the distance for a 6-0, 4-6, 12-10 victory over Renzo Fukuda of Oceana (6-6). Oceana No. 1 Evan Clark defeated Alex Park 6-4, 6-4, while Sequoia No. 1 doubles Jaden Asuncion and Parker Culverhouse won 6-2, 6-2.
Woodside 7, El Camino 0
The Wildcats (8-2 PAL Ocean) enjoyed a clean sweep of El Camino (4-8), led by No. 1 single Justin Lee’s 6-1, 6-2 win. No. 1 doubles Raphael Bajet and Evan Ruiz won 6-1, 6-2.
College softball
San Mateo 10, San Jose 2
The Bulldogs and Jaguars, the top two teams in the Coast Conference, met in a non-conference game Wednesday, with CSM extending its winning streak to 19 straight wins.
Lafu Malepeai (South City), Sarah Giles, Chloe Moffitt (Half Moon Bay) and Celeste Casillas all drove in two runs for CSM (x-x overall).
Moffitt earned the win in the circle, improving to 16-0 on the season, with a complete-game, two-hitter.
