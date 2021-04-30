Boys’ golf
Carlmont golfer records hole in one
Prithvi Dixit, a freshman on the Scots’ boys’ golf team, made a hole-in-one on the par-3, 110-yard third hole at Mariners Point during Carlmont’s PAL match against South City Wednesday.
Baseball
Menlo School 8, King’s Academy 7
After Kings took a 7-5 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh, Meanlo scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the win Wednesday.
Garrett Plata tied the game for Menlo with a two-run homer in the team’s final at-bat and won when Sudar Kartheepan drove in Jack Giesler with a single.
Carson Cleage had the big bat earlier in the game for Menlo, as he had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Boys’ tennis
Gunn 5, Sacred Heart Prep 3
The Gators notched all their wins in the singles matches, one that saw a fifth singles spot added to the match.
Aarav Chandrasekar cruised at No. 1 singles for SHP, posting a 6-0, 6-3 win. At No. 3 singles, Neal Chopra rallied from a set down to win a third-set tiebreaker for a 5-7, 6-2, (10-4) victory. Tristan Zerber gave the Gators their third, winning his No. 4 singles match in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, (12-10).
Menlo School 7, Harker 0
The Knights barely broke a sweat in sweeping the Eagles, losing just 23 games over 14 sets.
Evan Burnett set the tone for Menlo, posting a 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Mick Tamas dropped only one game, as did Nishan Rajavasireddy, in wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
Justin Tian and Nik Khuntia won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for the Knights.
Boys’ soccer
El Camino 3, Mills 2
Michael Musallam had two goals and an assist to lead the Colts to the win over the Vikings Wednesday.
Liam Althaus set up Musallam for the Colts’ first goal, with Musallam setting up Toby Woodworth for El Camino’s second goal. Musallam rounded out the scoring off a feed from Lukas LaRocca.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 7, El Camino 0
The Lady Dons improved their season scoring spree to 42-0 with a big win over El Camino.
Carmen Hinton scored in the sixth minute with an assist from Ryann Abad; in the 10th minute, Marcie Chan scored with an assist from Kaelyn Luebke; in the 29th minute, Kaylah Bresee scored on an assist from Luebke.
In the second half, Melanie Diaz scored in the 52nd minute with an assist by Kayla Roth; in the 54th, Marcie Chan scored with an assist from Diaz; in the 63rd minute, Brett Tsamasfyros scored a penalty kick; and in the 77th, Rosa Churape scored with an assist by Abad.
Burlingame 1, Woodside 1
Burlingame got on the board in the 17th minute on a goal from Bella Tallerico. Woodside answered in the 31st minute with a Katie Ryan score. Both teams were held scoreless in the second half.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 15, St. Francis 5
Genna Gibbons had a hand in nine goals to lead the Gators to the WCAL win over the Lancers Wednesday.
Gibbons scored six times and assisted on three more for SHP. Ellie Noto notched a hat trick for the Gators, while Kalista Hurel, Lauren Hagerty and KAt Showalter all scored two goals apiece.
Girls’ basketball
Woodside Priory 63, Menlo School 59
The Panthers prevailed over the Knights in the WBAL opener for both teams.
Menlo battled back after trailing 22-9 after the first quarter, whittling the deficit to just two points by halftime, 29-27. Priory retook control with a 24-13 third quarter.
Menlo was led by Avery Lee, who finished with a game-high 21 points. Reagan Grady added 12, hitting on four 3-pointers, and Coco Layton finished with 11 for the Knights.
Priory, which has only seven players on the roster, was led by Bineta Diata, who finished with 16 points. Valentina Saric scored 14, Aniyah Augmon added 13 and Sydney Donovan chipped in with 12 for the Panthers.
Half Moon Bay 67, Carlmont 42
Ten Cougars got in the scorer’s column as they ran past the Scots Wednesday.
Half Moon Bay, which led 18-11 after one period, outscored Carlmont 37-11 in the second and third quarters to take control of the game.
Boys’ basketball
Woodside 49, Sequoia 30
Calvin Kapral scored 27 points to lead the Wildcats to the win over the rival Ravens.
Kapral, a 6-9, 220-pound power forward, was 11 for 19 shooting from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
