College track and field
CSM wins pair of conference titles
Liam Laughlin won the men’s shot put and Evelyn Contreras took the women’s long jump on the first day of the Coast Conference track and field championships at College of San Mateo.
Laughlin put the shot 49 feet, 9 1/4 inches (15.17 meters) to win easily, although slightly off his season best 51-2 1/4. All of his legal puts surpassed 15 meters, which no other competitor reached.
Contreras, who was the conference leader coming into the finals, jumped 16-10 3/4 (5.15 meters).
Contreras will go for the double when she competes in the triple jump Saturday. She is third in the conference with a best of 34-2 /14. She also plans to compete in the sprints and on San Mateo’s high ranking relay quartets.
The rest of the field and running events will be held Saturday at CSM.
Baseball
Carlmont 5, King’s Academy 4, 8 innings
The Scots scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to escape the Knights are remain in a first-place tie with Burlingame atop the PAL Bay Division standings.
Carlmont (7-2 PAL Bay, 15-6-1 overall) scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings for a 3-0 lead. But King’s Academy (3-6, 6-13-1) scored once in the top of the sixth and tied the score with two runs in the top of the seventh. The Knights took their first lead of the game with a run in the top of the eighth before the Scots walked them off.
Carlmont’s Tripp Garrish had only one hit, but it was a home run. He also scored a pair of runs. Tanner Van Why added an RBI for the Scots, while Collin O’Driscoll had a pair of hits, including a double.
Tyler Pechetti picked up the win on the mound, coming in to relief starter Colton Fisher, who gave up four hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Burlingame 9, Sequoia 3
The Panthers kept pace with Carlmont by pulling away from the Ravens, which snapped a two-game, Bay Division winning streak.
Burlingame (7-2 PAL Bay, 13-8 overall) took control of the game with a four-run second. The Panthers closed with four runs in the seventh.
Dillon Goetz hit his fourth run of the season for Sequoia (5-4, 7-11-1), while Max Stallings added his fourth.
Capuchino 7, Aragon 1
The Mustangs sent the Dons to their third-straight PAL Bay Division loss.
Capuchino starting pitcher worked the first three innings, allowing one run unearned run on three hits. Ryan Burton worked the final three, giving up just two hits.
Capuchino (4-5 PAL, 14-8 overall) was led offensively by Nico Gomez’s home run and two RBIs. Lucas Zayac also drove in two for the Mustangs.
Aragon (4-5, 14-6) got its only run on a Colin Trizuto sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.
Menlo-Atherton 5, Hillsdale 1
Griff Williams drove in three and Reno DiBono pitched six strong innings to lead the Bears past the Knights.
Zack Thomases and George Zaharias both had two hits and an RBI for M-A (4-5, 9-13).
Hillsdale (2-7, 11-9) scored an unearned run. Aidan Sakai had a pair of hits for the Knights.
Softball
Aragon 12, Burlingame 1
The Dons bounced back from their first PAL loss Tuesday by beating up on the Panthers in a make-up game Wednesday.
Aragon (8-1 PAL Bay, 12-4 overall) maintained its one-game lead over Sequoia atop the PAL Bay Division standings. Burlingame falls to 0-8 in league play and 5-12-1 overall.
Terra Nova 8, South City 3
Trailing 3-0 after four innings, the Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 3 and then scored five in the sixth to pull out the Ocean Division victory.
The Tigers’ win, coupled with Half Moon Bay’s loss to Mills, moves Terra Nova into a second-place tie with Cougars, a game behind division-leading Vikings.
Gianna Tassio drove in a game-high three runs to pace Terra Nova (6-2 PAL Ocean, 8-8 overall), going 3 for 3 with three doubles. Maddie Donati added two RBIs for the Tigers as well.
Mariah Fontela and Michelle Hara each doubled and drove in a run for South City (3-4, 5-10).
Menlo-Atherton 10, CSD 0
Leading 2-0 after three innings, the Bears broke the game open with a five-run fourth and three more in the fifth to post a 10-run, mercy-rule, non-league win over California School for the Deaf-Fremont.
Dani Koo, the Daily Journal’s reigning Athlete of the Week, avoided the jinx and drove in a game-high four runs, going 3 for 4 for M-A (11-11 overall). Ashlyn Roeder added three RBIs, also banging out three hits for the Bears.
Koo also picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one hit over five innings of work.
CSD falls to 1-6 this season.
Notre Dame-Belmont 12, King’s Academy 3
The Tigers scored double-digit runs for the fourth straight game as they continue to roll in the WBAL.
Leading 4-0 after three, NDB (5-0 WBAL, 14-1 overall) broke the game open with a six-run fifth.
Alexa Couto, Malaina Alifano and Katie Johnson all drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Dani DeMera went deep for NDB.
King’s Academy falls to 2-3 in WBAL play and 11-11 overall.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo School 13, Mitty 5
Keane Murphy scored five goals on seven shots and added a pair of assists to help lead the Knights past the Monarchs for a WCAL win.
Aidan Zhou scored twice while Sam Scola had a goal and two assists for Menlo. Goalie Bax Barlow finished with five saves.
Boys’ golf
Menlo School 204, Nueva School 268
Eric Yun shot a 2-under 35 to earn low-medalist honors and lead the Knights to the WBAL win over the Mavericks at Baylands Golf Links.
Ryan Schaefer carded an even-par 37 for Menlo, while Saaz Ahuja, Amay Goel and Marcus Ying each finished with 44s.
