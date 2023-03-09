TUESDAY
Baseball
San Mateo 17, Mission 0
Victor Angulo, Christian Louie and Ashley Stewart combined on a no-hitter as the Bearcats routed the San Francisco squad.
San Mateo (1-3-1) wasted little time in taking control of the game, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning on its way to its first win of the season.
Louie also had a big day at the plate for the Bearcats, collecting three hits and driving in five runs. Myle Guerrero added four RBIs, while Angulo and G.C. Selvitella each added a pair of hits.
Westmoor 3, Summit Shasta 2
The Rams scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win over the Black Bears.
Josh Zhand tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Westmoor (4-0). Javi Manila earned the win on the mound, allowing one run on one hit in three innings of work.
Benedict Del Rosario had a pair of hits and an RBI for Summit Shasta (1-1). Milo Jung drove in the Black Bears’ other run.
Woodside Priory 5, Design Tech 1
The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but a four-run fourth gave the Panthers control of the game on their way to the non-league win, handing D Tech its first loss of the season.
D Tech (2-1) was limited to just three hits, with Arjun Godoble driving in the Dragons’ only run with a double.
Woodside Priory improved to 3-0 with the win.
St. Ignatius 9, Carlmont 1
The Scots led 1-0 after two innings, but the Wildcats scored multiple runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to post the victory.
James Tofigh doubled and accounted for the RBI for Carlmont (2-4), as the Scots were held to four hits.
SI (5-1) made the most of its opportunities, scoring nine runs on just five hits.
Menlo School 3, Mountain View 2
The Knights scored single runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to walk off with the win over the Spartans.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning before Mountain View scored a run in the top of the fifth for a 2-1 lead.
Menlo improves to 4-1, while Mountain View falls to 2-4-1.
In other action …
Mitty (5-0) blasted Menlo-Atherton (3-3), 14-0.
Softball
South City 14, Castilleja 11
The Warriors outlasted the Gators in a non-league slugfest, picking up their first win of the season.
South City (1-1) trailed 6-5 going into the sixth before scoring a pair of runs to take a 7-6 lead. The Warriors then scored seven runs in the top of the seventh for a 14-6 lead.
They then had to weather a five-run, seventh-inning rally to finally put Castilleja (0-2) away.
Emma Foster drove in four runs for South City and Yael Goldwasser doubled and drove in a pair.
Notre Dame-Belmont 6, Aragon 5
After the Dons scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 5-all, the Tigers walked it off in the bottom of the inning to pick up their first win of the year.
Aragon (1-3) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, but NDB (1-2) tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers added two more in the fifth for a 5-3 lead before the Dons tied it in the top of the seventh.
Juliette Ramirez went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead NDB. Allison Lui pitched the first six innings for the Tigers, striking out 14. But it was Gianna Balestrino who earned the win.
Caroline Harger had two hits and drove in two runs for Aragon, while Brooke Tran went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Los Altos 7, San Mateo 4
The Eagles led 7-0 after five innings before the Bearcats put up four runs in the top of the sixth.
Lizzie Kioa doubled and drove in three runs for San Mateo (1-2).
Los Altos evened its record at 2-2 with the win.
Boys’ tennis
Hillsdale 5, Mills 2
The Knights won three of the four singles matches on their way to the win over the Vikings.
Ameer Dababo swept the No. 1 singles match for Hillsdale (1-0 PAL Bay), winning 6-0, 6-0.
Mills’ Lucas Zarievich needed three sets to get past Yusei Yoshida, rallying from a set down to post a 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory.
San Mateo 7, Half Moon Bay 0
The Bearcats swept the Cougars without dropping a set.
Dylan Chua was dominant at No. 3 singles for San Mateo (3-0 PAL Bay), winning 6-0, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Zach Tuzar and Ronit Jambekar won their match at love, 6-0, 6-0.
Carlmont 6, Burlingame 1
The Scots swept the four singles matches to set the tone in their win over the Panthers.
Ara O’Sullivan, who plays at No. 1 singles for Carlmont (2-0), needed three sets to get past Arda Inegol, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.
Burlingame (0-2) got its win at No. 1 doubles, where Arihunt Mishra-Agoram and Ryan Gyde posted a three-set win over Vikram Kacholiya and Jan Motamarry, 7-6(4), 1-6, 10-3.
Oceana 4, Westmoor 3
The Sharks slipped past the Rams in a PAL Ocean Division match.
Andy Le dominated his No. 2 singles match for Oceana (1-1), winning 6-0, 6-1.
In the match of the day, Westmoor (0-1) picked up its win at No. 1 doubles where Austin Moe and David Heng needed three sets to get past Sagar Rajan and Timothy Tran, 2-6, 7-5, 10-3.
El Camino 7, Capuchino 0
The Colts benefitted from a short-handed Mustangs squad to post the Ocean Division win.
Capuchino filled only three slots —No. 1 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
El Camino (1-0) did not drop a set, with the No. 2 doubles team of Conner Yee and Gabriel Joaquin winning 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Amador 8
Leading 7-5 at halftime, the Gators pulled away from Amador in the second half for the non-league win.
