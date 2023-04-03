SATURDAY
Baseball
Terra Nova 12, Riordan 8
Trailing 4-2 after two innings, the Tigers erupted for eight runs in the third to propel them to the non-league win over the Crusaders.
Caleb Catalano went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to lead Terra Nova (2-8 overall). Dylan Uter and Brandon Rockmore each drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers as they scored 12 runs on 14 hits, with six doubles.
Alberto Estrada earned the win with 3 1/3 innings of work, allowing one run on one hit.
Riordan (7-8) has lost seven of its last eight games.
Woodside 13, Menlo School 7
A six-run bottom of the sixth cut the Knights deficit to 9-7, but the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the seventh to hold off Menlo and split the season series.
Braiden Boswell homered and drove in four runs to lead Woodside (3-3 PAL Ocean, 9-4-1 overall). Dakota Ellis doubled and drove in three and Jayce Enochs added a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats. Henry Pelzman picked up the win, working four innings, allowing one run on four hits.
Menlo (1-3, 7-5) got a grand slam from Carson Cleage.
Mountain View 13, Aragon 12, 8 innings
The Dons dropped a non-league decision to the Spartans, who countered Aragon's two-run, top of the eighth to a 12-10 lead, but Mountain View answered with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to walk off with the win.
Aragon (4-8) trailed 7-1 after four innings, but tied the game with a six-run fifth. The Dons took a 10-8 lead with runs in the top of the sixth, but Mountain View (8-7-1) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to force the eighth.
Serra 15, Los Altos 2
The Padres broke open a relatively close game with 10 runs over the final two innings in the non-league win over the Eagles.
Serra (8-4) led 5-1 before scoring four in the top of the sixth and six more in the seventh.
Joey Damelio swung the big bat for Serra (8-4 overall) cranking out a pair of home runs to finish with five RBIs on the day. Ian Josephson also went deep for the Padres, driving in a pair. Jackson Rhodes also had a pair of RBIs.
Cole Roark earned the win, working into the fourth inning, allowing a pair of runs on three hits as a trio of Padre pitchers limited Los Altos (7-5) to just four hits.
Leigh 6, Hillsdale 1
The Longhorns shut down the Knights, holding them to just one run on three hits.
Blake Cowans had the RBI for Hillsdale (7-2 overall), while Aidan Sakai doubled for the Knights.
Leigh improves to 6-7 with the win.
Marysville 14, South City 1
Martin Chen had a pair of hits as South City (3-8) fell to Marysville (4-7).
Softball
Capuchino 3, Milpitas 2, 8 innings
Trailing 2-1 after six innings, the Mustangs scored once in the seventh and again in the eighth to walk off the Trojans in eight innings in a non-league win.
Kira Forsberg, Marayah Govea and Madison Choi all drove in a run for Capuchino (9-2 overall) to make a winner of Nohemi Livingston, who pitched the eighth inning. Lola Sierra worked the first seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits.
Milpitas drops to 11-2 on the season.
Sequoia 3, Westmont 2
The Ravens had to withstand a two-run, seventh-inning rally to pull out the non-league win over the Warriors in the Los Gatos tournament.
Sequoia (9-0) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the fifth.
Emerson Seevers and Mackenzie Jackson each drove in a run for the Ravens to make a winner of Ainsley Waddell, who allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out nine.
Westmont falls to 9-4.
Sequoia 8, Los Gatos 0
The Ravens beat the host Wildcats, holding them to just two hits in the Los Gatos tournament.
Sequoia (10-0) used a five-run third to take control. Claire Sarrail and Mackenzie Jackson each drove in a pair of runs for the Ravens.
Los Gatos falls to 7-5.
In other action …
Carlmont (5-5) fell to Westmont 7-6 at the Los Gatos tournament.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Serra 7, St. Francis 4
After watching the Lancers score single runs in the final three innings to tie the score at 4, the Padres walked off with the win with three runs in their final at-bat for the WCAL win.
Josiah Rodriguez blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to set off a wild Serra celebration at home plate. Rodriguez finished with four RBIs on the play. Ben Cleary, Samuel Rivas and Ian Armstrong each drove in a run each for Serra (3-4 WCAL, 7-4 overall) as well.
Luke DeVine went deep for St. Francis (3-4, 8-5).
Carlmont 7, Half Moon Bay 6, 9 innings
For the second day in a row, the Cougars used a big sixth inning to stun the Scots.
Friday, however, HMB's three-run sixth tied the score at 5-all. The Cougars took a 6-5 lead with a run in the top of the ninth, but Carlmont walked it off with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to pull out the Bay Division victory.
HMB (2-4 PAL Bay, 6-7 overall) held a 2-1 lead after the first inning, but Carlmont (2-2, 6-7) scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings for a 5-2 lead.
Carlmont sophomore Henry Massey went 2-for-4 for three RBIS. Ozzy Ramirez threw four innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing one run on five hits as three Carlmont pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
Menlo-Atherton 5, Sequoia 3
The Ravens took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second, but the Bears answered with three runs in the top of third and took the lead for good with a run in the fourth and tacking on an insurance in the seventh for the Bay Division win.
Rowan Kelly and Will Roberts both drove in a pair of runs for M-A (3-0 PAL Bay, 8-3 overall). Harrison Long earned the win with six innings of three-hit ball, allowing three runs, two earned. Noah Whittaker picked up the save, striking out two in the seventh.
Will Foster and Luke Ulrich both drove in a run for Sequoia (2-2, 5-4-1).
Capuchino 1, San Mateo 0
The Mustangs scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and made it stand up in the non-league win over the Bearcats.
Michael Riordan's RBI in the first proved to be the game winner for Capuchino (12-2).
Victor Angula and Myles Guerrero combined on the mound to allow one run on just four hits for San Mateo (4-4-1). Julian Delfin tripled and Angulo doubled to lead the Bearcats offense.
Crystal 5, Priory 4
Trailing 3-1 after three, the Gryphons scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to propel them to the PAL Lake Division victory.
Sam Young went 2-for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Crystal (3-3 PAL Lake, 4-3 overall), one five players to drive in a run for the Gryphons. Timmy Raab, Taj Apparao, Theo Ebersman and Dylan Aguinaldo all added RBIs for Crystal.
Aguinaldo got the win on the mound for the Gryphons, tossing a complete-game, four hitter. He allowed four runs, but only one earned.
Priory suffered its first loss of the season, dropping to 5-1 in Lake play and 8-1 overall.
Softball
St. Ignatius 5, Capuchino 3, 8 innings
The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the eighth to beat the Mustangs in a non-league game.
It was a tough beat for Capuchino (7-2 overall), which had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings. SI (4-2) scored single runs in the first, fifth and sixth to lead 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh before the Mustangs rallied.
Madison Choi went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for Capuchino. Kira Forsberg, Alexis Centeno and Lola Sierra all had a pair of hits as the Mustangs rapped out 12 hits all together.
Nohemi Livingston took the loss for Capuchino, going the distance, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out 10.
Delilah Berry, Olivia Levitt and Sam Arce all tripled and drove in a run for SI.
Menlo-Atherton 25, Jefferson 3
The Bears scored 11 times in the first and added nine more in the second for the lopsided Ocean Division win over the Grizzlies.
Twelve players drove in runs for M-A (2-1 PAL Ocean, 4-3 overall), led by freshman Kylie Cox, who went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Another pair of freshmen, Molly Rosen and Lea Martinez, along with senior Gigi Edwards, all drove in three runs apiece, while Hannah Blunt and Carey Maletis, yet another freshman, both had two RBIs each.
A fifth freshman, Elise Koo, earned the win in the circle allowing one earned run on three hits.
Jefferson falls to 0-4 in league play.
Swimming
Boys' scores
Woodside 106, Sequoia 33
Carlmont 117, Menlo-Atherton 51
Jefferson 47, Terra Nova 30
Oceana 96, Westmoor 56
Girls' scores
Westmoor 64, Oceana 60
Terra Nova 71, Jefferson 38
Carlmont 90, Menlo-Atherton 80
Woodside 86, Sequoia 48
THURSDAY
Baseball
Menlo School 7, Woodside 5
The Knights, trailing 5-1 going into their their final at-bat, scored six times in the top of the seventh to stun the Wildcats and pick up their first win in a PAL Ocean Division play.
Jake Bianchi, who had homered in the first inning to give Menlo (1-2 PAL Ocean, 7-4 overall) a quick 1-0 lead, came to the plate with the bases loaded and drilled a two-run double to plate the go-ahead run. Trey McNair added a two-run single in the inning, as well. Bianchi finished 2-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs.
Colin Dhaliwal worked the first four innings for Menlo, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out 10. Jake Sonsini earned the win with three innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits.
Woodside (2-3, 8-4-1) was led by Harry Pelzman, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Braiden Boswell homered for the Wildcats as well.
Sacred Heart Prep 15, Terra Nova 4
The Gators improved to 6-0 in PAL Ocean play following the two-game sweep of the Tigers.
Terra Nova (0-4 PAL Ocean, 1-8 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the second for a 4-1 lead, but SHP (6-0, 10-2-1) responded with a 12-run, top of the third.
Connor Schmalzle led the offense for the Gators, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Alex Feinstein drove in a pair of runs as well.
Devin Saltzgaber picked up his sixth win of the season on the mound. He worked four innings, giving up four runs, only one of which was earned. He gave up four hits and struck out four.
Half Moon Bay 6, Carlmont 5
The Cougars, trailing 5-1, scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the Bay Division win over the Scots.
Aidan Vasquez had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for HMB (2-3 PAL Bay, 6-6 overall). Anthony Kabirch earned the win, raising his record to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. Devin Costa picked up his second save of the year.
Dominic Avila paced the offense for Carlmont (1-2, 5-7), going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Westmoor 13, Jefferson 1
Already leading 4-1 going into the top of the seventh, the Rams erupted for nine runs in their final at-bat to post the lopsided win.
Javi Manila went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead the offense for Westmoor (1-2 PAL Lake, 5-4 overall). Danny Yang and Josh Zhang both added a pair of RBIs for the Rams.
Manila picked up the win, working into the sixth inning, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 11.
Tyler Louise provided the RBI for Jefferson (1-3, 2-5).
Softball
Carlmont 11, Woodside 5
After spotting the Wildcats a 4-0 lead after half an inning, the Scots answered with a seven-run, bottom of the second as they went on to post the Bay Division win.
Audrey Schreiner and Izzy Won both drove in three runs for Carlmont (2-0 PAL Bay, 4-4 overall), with Schreiner hitting a home run and a double. Katherine Fung went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Scots.
Fung also earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on two hits and she came on in relief in the first inning.
With the loss, Woodside falls to 0-3 in Bay play and 1-7 overall.
Terra Nova 8, University-SF 3
With the score tied at 3-all, the Tigers tacked on five runs over the final two at-bats to post the non-league win over the Red Devils.
Gianna Tassio had a big day at the plate for Terra Nova (3-4 overall), going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four runs driven in. Kira Gangi earned the win with a complete-game effort. She allowed three runs on two hits, with six strikeouts and seven walks.
In other action …
Mercy-Burlingame (1-0 WBAL, 6-2 overall) beat Castilleja (0-1, 3-4) 18-8 in a WBAL meeting. The teams combined for 17 runs in the first two innings.
Boys' lacrosse
Palo Alto 8, Sequoia 7
The Vikings scored three goals in the fourth quarter to pull out the PAL Bay Division win over the Ravens.
Finn Moody, Owen Haaga and Eli Haas each scored a pair of goals to lead Sequoia (1-1 PAL Bay, 4-3 overall). Palo Alto (3-0, 4-1-2) ws led by Beau Revenaugh, who scored a game-high four goals
Mountain View 10, Priory 8
Everett Miller scored three goals and assisted on two others for the Panthers, but it wasn't enough as Priory fell to the Spartans in a PAL Ocean Division game.
Clint Smith and Walker Rust each added two goals and an assist for Priory as well.
Gunn 11, Woodside 6
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead after the first period, but a five-goal second carried the Titans to the Ocean Division win.
Luca Cavillo led Woodside with three goals. Zach Graham added two for the Wildcats.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (3-0 PAL Bay, 6-4 overall) overwhelmed Los Altos (1-2, 4-3), 14-5.
Boys' golf
Crystal 194, Menlo School 222
The Gryphons improved to 5-0 in WBAL play, beating the Knights at Burlingame Country Club.
Edan Cui shot an even-par 36 to garner low-round honors. KC Mungali was one shot back with a 1-over 37, Henry Chen posted a 3-over 39, while Russell Chiu carded a 4-over 40. Griffin Chiu and Ethan Lee each had a 42.
Eric Yun led Menlo, finishing with a 1-over 37.
Boys' tennis
Carlmont 6, Half Moon Bay 1
Other than the first two singles matches that both went three sets, the Scots dominated the rest, losing just five games ovef five matches.
Half Moon Bay picked up its lone win at No. 1 singles, where Evan Alexander prevailed over Aran O'Sullivan, 7-5, 0-6, 10-5.
Andrew Cruz picked up a three-set win for Carlmont (5-1 PAL Bay) at No. 2 singles, outlasting Brian Booher, 5-7, 6-3, 11-9.
Half Moon Bay falls to 1-6 in Bay play.
In other action …
Sequoia beat Westmoor 6-1 in Ocean play.
Woodside blanked Oceana, 7-0.
Badminton scores
Carlmont 22, Menlo-Atherton 8
Sequoia 29, Terra Nova 1
Jefferson 16, Woodside 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.