TUESDAY
Softball
San Mateo 2, Sequoia 1
The Bearcats pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, knocking off the Bay Division-leading Ravens.
Sequoia (5-2 PAL Bay, 13-3 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but San Mateo (2-6, 4- 10) scored single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings to pull out the win.
Makena Burr was masterful in the circle, scattering seven hits and striking out seven. The Sequoia run was unearned. Nia Mapa was credited with an RBI for the Bearcats.
Ainsley Waddell was the hard-luck loser for Sequoia. She pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine.
Hillsdale 4, Burlingame 2
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 2-all, but the Knights responded with two in the bottom of the inning for winning runs.
Claire Shelton doubled and drove in a pair of runs to pace the offense for Hillsdale (6-2 PAL Bay, 12-3 overall). Bianca Erickson collected three hits, including a double and drove in a run as well for the Knights. Lexi Kuka earned the win with a complete game, three-hitter.
Burlingame (2-7, 5-7) got RBIs from Kasey Lyons and Nora Leslie.
Capuchino 6, Aragon 2
The Mustangs scored thre runs in the top of the third on their way to the PAL Bay win over the Dons.
Nohemi Livingston did it all for Capuchino (7-2 PAL Bay, 15-4 overall), going 3-for-4 with a homer, double and five RBIs. She also picked up the win in the circle, tossing a complete game, giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits, while striking out nine.
Alexis Centeno also had an RBI for Capuchino.
Madison Ketcham, a freshman, and senior Brooke Tran each drove in a run for Aragon (4-5, 7-10).
Carlmont 4, Woodside 2
The Scots scored two runs in the top of the seventh in what turned out to be game-winning runs as the Wildcats scored both their runs in their final at-bat.
Runs in the fourth and sixth had given Carlmont (5-2 PAL Bay, 9-7 overall) a 2-0 lead.
Grace Schumacher went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to pace the offense for the Scots. Ava Conti earned the win, pitching a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits.
Sophia Riccardi doubled and drove in a run for Woodside (2-7, 4-12).
Notre Dame-Belmont 7, Notre Dame-SJ 2
The Tigers topped the Regents in a WBAL game.
Skyler Loo, a freshman, had a big day at the plate for NDB (2-2 WBAL, 8-8 overall), going 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and three RBIs. Hailey Truong, another freshman, drove in two more for the Tigers.
Truong also picked up the win in the circle, with six innings of five-hit ball, striking out eight along the way.
NDSJ falls to 1-3 in league play and 2-5 overall.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 9, Design Tech 3
The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but it was all Irish the rest of the way in a non- league game.
SHC (10-5 overall) tied the score with two runs in the top of the fourth and then added on, with a four- run fifth giving the Irish the lead for good.
D Tech (8-4) got RBIs from Alaina Montgomery, Jeneva Fletcher and Eliana Sarver.
