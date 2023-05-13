FRIDAY
College softball
No. 2 San Mateo 4, No. 17 American River 2
The Bulldogs opened their Northern California super regional matchup with a win over the visiting Beavers.
CSM (36-6), the defending state champion, is now one win away from returning to the California Community College Athletic Association state championship tournament.
The Bulldogs quickly seized control of the game, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first innings. Lafu Malepeai led off game with a triple and came home on Hailey Meisenbach’s RBI single. Gaby Perez then doubled home Meisenbach and Perez would eventually score on a Jessica Agouti sacrifice fly.
CSM tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth when Vanessa Lang drove in Grace Rofii, who had reached on an error.
American River (25-17) cut the deficit in half with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Lia Evans improved to 10-0 on the season in the pitcher’s circle with four innings of three-hit ball. Siona Halwani went the final three innings to notch the save.
The two teams will go at again beginning at noon Saturday in the best-of-three series. If a third game is necessary, it will be played as part of a doubleheader Saturday.
Softball
Notre Dame-Belmont 4, NDSJSJ 2
The Tigers wrapped up the WBAL championship with the win over the Regents.
NDB scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Skyler Loo homered, doubled and drove in two runs to pace the offense for NDB (6-2 WBAL, 12-10 overall). Allison Lui also drove in a run for the Tigers while also picking up the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on just three hits while striking out eight.
NDSJ ends the season 2-6 in WBAL play and 3-8 overall.
Sequoia 4, Woodside 0
The Ravens scored two runs in the second and fifth innings to beat the rival Wildcats.
Ainsley Waddell dominated in the circle for Sequoia (9-4 PAL Bay, 17-5 overall), limiting Woodside (2-12, 4-17) to just two hits while striking out 11 and walking one.
Lilly Santos’ two-run double was the big hit for the Ravens’ offense. Claire Surrail also doubled and drove in a run, as well.
Noelle Thall and Kelly Baek each singled for Woodside.
San Mateo 9, Burlingame 6
The Bearcats scored in six of seven innings to beat the Panthers.
San Mateo (4-10 PAL Bay, 6-14 overall) failed to score in the second inning, but scored two in the first, third and fifth, and single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh. They did have to weather a four-run bottom of the seventh by Burlingame (4-10, 7-12-1).
Menlo-Atherton 18, Jefferson 0
The Bears moved within one win of officially wrapping up the PAL Ocean Division title and drubbing the Grizzlies.
A make-up game win over South City Friday will give M-A (9-2 PAL Ocean, 14-7 overall) the outright title. The Bears outslugged the Warriors 16-11 April 3.
M-A scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first and added seven more in the second before the game was called due to the 15-run, three-inning mercy rule.
Kylie Cox tripled and drove in four runs for M-A. Reese Glotzbach added three RBIs and Jaysce Reese, Elise Koo and Valeria Valdez all drove in two runs apeice for the Bears, with Koo going deep.
Half Moon Bay 13, El Camino 3
A six-run third propelled the Cougars to the 10-run, mercy-rule win over the Colts.
Cami Bye drove in three runs to lead HMB (7-4 PAL Ocean, 9-10-1 overall). Emily Chavez homered, doubled and drove in two runs, while Kendall Barmore and Sydney Sarabia both added two RBIs.
El Camino ends the season 1-10 in Ocean play and 2-13 overall.
Design Tech 8, Terra Nova 0
The Dragons’ Alaina Montgomery was unhittable as she mowed down the Tigers’ lineup. She struck out 18 of the 23 batters she faced as she spun a no-hitter.
