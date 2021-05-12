TUESDAY
Baseball
Design Tech 6, Pacific Bay Christian 1
The Dragons scored in five of their six at-bats to beat the Eagles in a Private School Athletic League game.
Nikhil Godbole went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for D-Tech. Anthony Maso and Steven Maganaris each drove in a run as well for the Dragons.
Godbole also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts in complete-game effort.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, Half Moon Bay 2
The Dons advanced to the finals of the PAL team tournament with the win over the Cougars.
After splitting the singles matches, Aragon went on to sweep the three doubles matches to secure the victory. Kausik Kolluri and David Harris dropped only one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Amitat Smyla and Andrew Cheng won their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-0.
HMB’s two wins came at the top singles spots. Evan Alexander posted a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles, while Brian Booher won at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 86, Crystal Springs 33
The Gators held the Gryphons to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as they cruised to the WBAL victory.
Aidan Braccia dropped in four 3-pointers on his way to an 18-point night for SHP, while Harrison Carrington added 17. Kevin Carney chipped in with 11 points for the Gators, draining a trio of 3s.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 5, South City 0
The Dons scored three goals in a six-minute span of the second half to beat the Warriors in a PAL Ocean Division game.
Leading 2-0 at halftime, Brett Tsamasfyros’ goal in the 52nd minute, off an assist from Izzy Birkelund, opened the floodgates. A minute later, Marcie Chan scored her second goal of the game and in the 58th, Emma Hudson rounded out the scoring the Dons.
Carmen Hinton scored the other goal for Aragon, while Birkelund finished with a pair of assists. Ryann Abad also had an assist from the Dons.
Girls’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 9, Sacred Heart Prep 8
Tied 5-5 at halftime, the Wildcats squeezed past the Gators.
Kat Showalter paced the SHP attack, scoring a hat trick. Emily Leschin added a pair of goals for the Gators. SHP goaltenders Lauren Hall and Gabby Galletti each finished with five saves.
MONDAY
Softball
Menlo-Atherton 16, Hill 6
M-A (4-9) hit the throttle in the second inning and never looked back for another double-digit scoring output. The Lady Bears have scored 10 or more runs in each of their for wins this season. Trailing 3-2 in the second, M-A rallied for four runs in the bottom of the frame and added five in the third and five more in the sixth.
Freshman Ashlyn Roeder, in addition to earning the win in the circle, enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a pair of triples and seven RBIs. Roeder is now batting .652 (15 for 23) on the year. Donnabella Gaetano added a three-hit day with four RBIs.
St. Ignatius 7, South City 0
Sophomore Mariah Fantela tabbed the only two hits of the day for South City (4-8), as St. Ignatius junior Brooke Surbaugh recorded her first complete game shutout of the season. St. Ignatius sophomore Olivia Levitt was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs against Warriors starter Hailey Meisenbach.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 69, Oceana 42
The Tigers outscored the Sharks 36-16 in the second and third quarters to coast to the PAL North win.
Justin Milch led all scorers, finishing with 22 points. He added 11 rebounds and six steals. Gio Thompson added 15 points and three blocks, while Miguel Valdes had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
With Milch’s performance, he went over the 1,000-point mark for his high school career, sitting on 1,016. And when he drained his second 3-pointer of the night, it gave him 100 3s for his career.
Oceana was led by Dylan Simmons, who scored 16.
St. Ignatius 68, Sacred Heart Prep 48
St. Ignatius (4-1) jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and held on for the win in San Francisco. Harrison Carrington paced SHP with 12 points, while junior Aidan Braccia added 10. The Gators (6-4) completed their four-game, non-league matchups with West Catholic Athletic League opponents, posting a 1-3 record against them.
Boys’ golf
Harker 198, Sacred Heart Prep 220
Thomas Molumphy posted the low round of the day, but the Eagles came away with the WBAL win at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Molumphy shot a 1-over 37 to lead SHP. Alex Wick carded a 43 and Owen Egan a 45 for the Gators.
Harker had all five of its players shoot sub-42 rounds, with Athreya Daniel and Freddy Hoch each carding 38s for the Eagles.
Menlo School defeats King’s Academy
Menlo won its sixth straight WBAL match, winning by default over a short-handed TKA team at Sunnyvale Muni.
Marcus Ying, along Jeremy and Eric Yun, all carded 1-over 36s for low-round honors. Ryan Schaefer finished with a 39, while Amay Goel Saaz Ahuja both shot 42.
