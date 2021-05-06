WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Burlingame 4, Menlo School 3
The Panthers turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 walkoff win over the Knights.
Ryan Kang’s single to center in the bottom of the seventh plated Jake Caprini to give Burlingame (4-1 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall) the win.
The Panthers needed the late-inning heroics after seeing Menlo (1-4, 2-8) rally from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth. RBIs from Carson Cleage and Jack Gieseler tied the game for Menlo, while Max Pena’s RBI single gave the Knights a 3-2 lead.
Basketball
Woodside 38, Menlo-Atherton 37
Luke Buddie made both ends of a 1-and-1 with three seconds left to give the Wildcats their first win over the Bears in over a decade.
Calvin Kapral, a 6-9 post, carried the load for Woodside, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. He also added a pair of assists and a pair of blocks.
Boys’ soccer
El Camino 2, South City 1
In a South San Francisco derby, the Colts handed the rival Warriors the loss.
Adrian Hernandez supplied assists in each half to help lead El Camino. Jacob Deinla converted a Hernandez pass into a goal as the teams were tied at 1-all at halftime.
Lukas LaRocca then scored the game-winner for the Colts in the second half.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 5, Mills 0
The Bears notched their fourth shutout in five PAL Ocean Division wins with the victory over the Vikings.
Through five Ocean Division games, M-A has outscored its opponents 26-1.
Tuesday, Tommy Eisenstat led the way — at the plate and on the mound. He was the catalyst for the offense, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
But Tuesday also marked Eisenstat’s pitching debut as he entered in the seventh to close out the game, backing a strong start from Nate Baxter, followed by reliever Will Ryan.
Half Moon Bay 10, El Camino 0
The Cougars combined to scored six runs in the first two innings on their way to the shutout win over the Colts in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
HMB scored 10 runs while pounding out 12 hits.
Will Moffitt had a big game at the plate for the Cougars, driving in five including a bases-loaded triple. He later added another RBI triple and also scored a pair of runs.
That backed a masterful pitching performance from Liam Harrington, who retired the first 13 batters he faced, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning. While he finished allowing two hits and two walks, he did notch the complete game and did it with a flourish — ending the game with a three-pitch seventh inning.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 201, Hillsdale 279
Sam Higaki and Leo Wang both shot 2-over 37s to lead the Dons to their seventh straight win in PAL play at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Alex Kao was a shot back for Aragon, finishing with a 38, while Isaiah Lott carded a 43 for the Dons.
Hillsdale was led by Brayden Weaver’s 50. Cole Hanke carded a 53 and Ethan McLellan finished with a 54 for the Knights.
Boys’ tennis
Sacred Heart Prep 6, Hillsdale 1
The Gators cruised to win in the four singles matches to beat the Knights in a non-league match.
Conor Burns, playing at No. 2 singles, didn’t need much time to walk off with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Neal Chopra (No. 3 singles) and Tristan Zerber (No. 4) followed soon after. Chopra won his match 6-3, 6-2, while Zerber posted a 6-3, 6-3 decision.
The best match of the day came at No. 1 singles, where SHP’s Aarav Chadrasekar rallied from a set down to notch a 2-6, 6-3, (9-7) victory.
Menlo School 7, King’s Academy 0
The Knights rolled over another WBAL opponent, with no Menlo player losing more than two games in any one set.
Alex Volgin (No. 1 singles), Soren Sutaria (No. 3 singles) and Nik Khuntia (No. 4 singles) all won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Nishan Rajavsireddy (No. 2 singles) lost only one game; the No. 1 doubles team of Justin Tian and Steph Nivaggioli and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Justin Creamer and Will Perez lost on two games each.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo School 10, Crystal Springs 2
Christian Corcoran scored twice and assisted on four goals other goals to help lead the Knights to the lopsided win over the Gryphons.
Tor Micaelian netted a hat trick for Menlo, while Ilan Listgarten, Teeron Tabrizi, Alessandro Velasquez and Julian Sheehan rounded out the scoring for Menlo.
