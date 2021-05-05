TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 12, San Mateo 0
The Dons continue to march through PAL Ocean Division opponents as they notched another lopsided shutout, scoring four times in the opening 15 minutes.
The highlight of the day was Nathalye Figueroa’s unassisted goal in the 76th minute, the Dons’ final of the game. A first-year varsity player as a senior, Aragon head coach Michael Flynn said Figueroa, normally a defender, doesn’t see much game action, but notched her first varsity goal.
Marcie Chan paced the offense for the Dons, netting a hat trick. Bret Tsamasfyros added two goals, as did Rosa Churape. Jasmine Barrameda had a goal and an assist for the Dons. Meher Banik, normally the Dons’ starting defensive center back, got in the scoring column. Nicole Tonas and Kaelyn Leubek rounded out the scoring for the Dons.
Hillsdale 1, Burlingame 0
A Chase Nestor header off a corner kick provided the game’s only goal in a defensive PAL Bay Division battle.
Nestor’s strike just before halftime in the 32nd minute was enough to carry Hillsdale to the victory.
MONDAY
Boys’ basketball
Jefferson 59, Terra Nova 50
The Grizzlies pulled away from the Tigers in every quarter, on their way to the victory.
Leading 37-30 at halftime, Jefferson took control in the third, outscoring Terra Nova 14-7 in the period.
The Grizzlies had three players score in double figures, led by Anthony Cardoza, who scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, connecting on 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. Lance Solanoy added 13 for the Grizzlies, while John Bolles finished with 10.
Terra Nova was led by Justin Milch, who scored a game-high 18. Dominic Tuiososopo added eight points for the Tigers.
Half Moon Bay 60, St. Francis-Watsonville 43
The Cougars ran their win streak to six in a row with a victory over the Sharks.
The teams were tied at halftime, 30-30, but HMB held St. Francis to just 13 second-half points, while scoring 30 of its own.
Drew Dorwin had a big game for the Cougars, scoring 21 points, knocking down five 3s in the process. Mykola Ediger stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Sean Ediger was just as dynamic, with eight points, seven assist, four steals and three rebounds.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 17, Hillsdale 13
Tied 8-all at halftime, the Cougars outscored the Knights 9-5 over the final two periods to pull out the win.
Ren Terway, Kai Guevara and Myles Rippberger each scored four goals for HMB. Elijah Lurie and Wyatt Brians chipped in with two goals apiece for the Cougars as well.
Boys’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 18, Sacred Heart Prep 11
The Wildcats continue to boast one of the best programs on the West Coast as they beat the Gators.
SHP trailed just 8-6 at halftime, but SI pulled away in the second half.
Eric Bollar notched a hat trick for the Gators and also added two assists assists. Kai Lockton also scored three times, while Max Sloat and Billy Barnds each found the back of the net twice.
Ben Ramsey added three assists for SHP, while Bordy Taweel and Ben Co each finished with three saves in goal for the Gators.
Menlo School 11, Serra 8
Carter Jung and Bradford Stroh each netted hat tricks and assisted on a fourth goal to lead the Knights past the Padres.
Sam Scola added two goals and two assists for Menlo.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 193, Hillsdale 252
The Dons remained undefeated on the season after beating the rival Knights at Poplar Creek in San Mateo.
Sam Higaki and Leo Wong combined to shoot 1-over on the round for Aragon, with Higaki firing an even-par 35 and Wong finishing with a 1-over 36. Ethan Martin’s 39 gave the Dons three players who fired sub-40 rounds.
Hillsdale was led by Ethan McLelan, who carded a 46. Jacob Lee came in with a 49 for the Knights.
Sacred Heart Prep 224, Crystal Springs 230
Thomas Molumphy carded a 3-over 39 to lead the Gators to the WBAL win over the Gryphons at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park.
Alex Wick posted a 44, Owen Egan a 46, Robert Plaschke came in with a 47 and Patrick Carlson a 48 for the Gators.
Crystal Springs’ KC Mungali earned low-round of the day honors, firing a 1-over 37. Russell Chiu came in with a 41 for Gryphons, who got a 44 from Shivan Kumaz.
Boys’ volleyball
San Mateo 3, Mills 0
The Bearcats improved to 3-0 on the season and have yet to lose a set as they swept their third consecutive opponent, beating the Vikings 25-19, 25-12, 25-13.
Ryan Savage finished with a team-high eight kills to lead San Mateo. Nathan Basman added three kills for the Bearcats.
