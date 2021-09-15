TUESDAY
Volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3, Mills 0
The Cougars swept the Vikings, 25-9, 25-18, 25-23.
Grace Bigelow-Leth led the way with 10 kills for HMB, while Mia Etheridge added eight kills and five service aces. Tani Vogel had nine digs and added two aces for the Cougars.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton swept past Carlmont, 29-27, 25-22, 25-22.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 251, Notre Dame-SJ 278
The Crusaders won their third straight WBAL match with a win over the Regents at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hillsborough.
Mercy’s Brooke Barron led the way, shooting a 1-over 37. Ev Denten finished with a 44 and Jaylyn Remolona had a 48 for the Crusaders.
South City 238, Half Moon Bay 268
Alyssa Batang and Nida Currier-Herzallah tied for low-score honors as they led the Warriors to the PAL Ocean Division win at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Batang and Currier-Herzallah each carded 42s for South City. Isabel Amores finished with a 49, Jollyn Gunardi shot a 50 and Rachell Le a 55.
Xochitl led HMB, finishing with a 59. Alexa Godoy carded a 59 and Keila Moncada a 55 for the Cougars.
Girls’ tennis
Carlmont 7, San Mateo 0
The Scots swept past the Bearcats without dropping a set.
Ashwika Narayan (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles each won at love for Carlmont. Chloe Khachadourian lost only one game at No. 2 singles while Victoria Gittoes won her No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-3.
Saya Deshpande and Anjali Mehta won their No. 2 doubles match, 6-1, 6-2.
MONDAY
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 18, Priory 4
The Knights scored six goals in each of the first two quarter to cruise to the PAL Ocean Division victory.
Hillsdale (2-0 Ocean, 5-4 overall) was led by Billy Delchiaro, who finished with goals. Joey Ciardella and Josiah Yeager each scored four time for the Knights.
Priory was led by Rahaan Umbarler, who scored four goals.
Terra Nova 16, San Mateo 9
Donovan Potter netted six goals to lead the Tigers past the Bearcats.
It was Terra Nova’s first win of the season and Ocean Division season opener (1-0, 1-3).
In other action …
Sequoia evened its PAL Ocean Division and overall record at 1-1 with a 5-2 win over Capuchino.
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 14, Mercy-Burlingame 5
Lexie Cherrington filled up the score sheet in leading the Knights to the win over the Crusaders.
Cherrington finished with six goals, five assists and a pair of steals.
Terra Nova 14, San Mateo 5
The Bearcats trailed 6-3 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored them 8-2 in the second to take the PAL Ocean Division victory.
San Mateo got goals from five players: Emily Choi, Peyton Jensen, Ashley Stewart, Jordan Galea and Raquel Lamb.
Girls’ golf
Carlmont 250, Mills 275
The Scots picked up their first PAL Bay Division win of the season at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Ellie Molholm led Carlmont (1-2), earning low-medalist honors with a 9-hole total of 46. Kiana Flores finished with a 49 for the Scots, with Anna Jin (51), Yuka Park (53) and Kara Kim (57) rounding out the scoring for Carlmont.
Mills was led by Molly O’Dea, who carded a 49. Jayden came in with a 52 for the Vikings, while Morgan Neuman (54), Kiley Chow (55) and Isabelle Poon (65) completed the scoring for Mills.
Castilleja 240, Sacred Heart Prep 258
Castilleja had a pair of players finish with sub-40 round as it beat SHP in the “Gator Battle” in a West Bay Athletic League match at Menlo Country Club.
Norah Yang carded a 2-over 37 to lead the Castilleja Gators (4-0), with teammate Joanne Zhou finishing two shots back with a 4-over 39.
The SHP Gators (2-3) were led by Neha Lalia, who finished with a 48. Gabby Srinivasan was one shot back at 49. Mischa Chaikovsky shot a 51 for SHP, Natasha Bamdad a 54 and Lauren Matsuda round out the scoring with a 56.
