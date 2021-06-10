Baseball
CCS play-in game
Half Moon Bay 5, Sacred Heart Prep 3
The Cougars scored single runs in the sixth and seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie to beat the Gators Tuesday and claim the Peninsula Athletic League’s final automatic berth to the playoffs.
The PAL received nine automatic bids to the various Central Coast Section brackets: the top-five teams from the Bay, the first and second place finishers from the Ocean and the Lake Division champion.
The final berth is given to the winner of the sixth-place Bay team — SHP — versus the third-place team out of the Ocean — Half Moon Bay.
The Cougars took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Gators responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and tied the game at 3 with a run in the bottom of the third.
Josh Dybalski went the distance in picking up the win for HMB, allowing three runs (two earned), scattering seven hits and striking out four.
Tanner Bye drove in a pair of runs for the Cougars, while Will Moffitt and Todd Damrosch each had an RBI. Moffitt and Coleman Colucci each had two hits for HMB.
Mason Chetcuti drove in a pair of runs for SHP. Luke Renert had the third RBI for the Gators. Andrew Rocha had two hits in the loss.
CCS brackets announced
The draw for the six playoff brackets were released Wednesday as the final CCS tournament of the 2020-21 school year begins this weekend.
First pitch for all first-round games are 1 p.m. Saturday. Second-round games are scheduled for next Wednesday and the finals a week from Saturday.
Nine county teams made the cut, with Serra (21-3) earning a spot in the Division I bracket. The eighth-seeded Padres will be on the road at WCAL champion and top-seeded Mitty (22-4).
The Division II bracket features three teams from the PAL. Bay Division champion Capuchino (20-4) earned the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 Sequoia (20-3), the Ocean Division runner-up at San Bruno Park. Menlo-Atherton, Ocean Division champion and the No. 5 seed, will be on the road at No. 4 Leland (12-11).
Three more PAL teams qualified for the Division III bracket. Aragon (16-7), which finished second in the Bay Division, will host No. 7 Wilcox (9-7). No. 5 Carlmont (12-12) will make the drive down Interstate 280 to face No. 4 Los Altos (12-11). Burlingame (15-9) got the No. 6 seed and will make the trek to No. 3 Carmel (19-7).
Half Moon Bay’s win over Sacred Heart Prep in the PAL’s CCS play-in game garnered the Cougars (13-8) the No. 5 seed and a road trip to No. 4 Willow Glen (14-12).
Design Tech will cap a strong CCS postseason with the Dragons (8-4) earning the No. 8 seed and a long drive to No. 1 Stevenson-Pebble Beach (9-7).
CCS girls’ golf
Mercy’s Barron finishes sixth
Mercy-Burlingame’s No. 1 golfer, Brooke Barron, finished in a three-way tie for fourth place and once the tiebreaker was administered, finished in sixth place at the CCS golf championship at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey Wednesday.
Barron, St. Francis’ Kaila Ashley Tan and Ellen Jun of Leigh all finished with scores of 6-over 77, six shots behind winner Natalie Vo of Harker, who claimed the individual title with an even-par round of 71.
Menlo School’s Joelle Kim was one of six golfers to finish in a tie for ninth with rounds of 80. Notre Dame-Belmont’s Savvy Sweet finished with a 95, good for 33rd place, while Gabby Srinivasan of Sacred Heart Prep was 50th with a score of 110.
Harker, which had all five of its golfers finish in the top 20, took the team title with a score of 386. Valley Christian was second with 400 and St. Francis third with 427.
CCS softball semifinals
Open Division
Fourth-seeded Aragon saw its season come to an end with a 9-1 loss to top-seeded St. Francis in Mountain View.
The Lancers (23-0) took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the big blow being a Jasmine Hsiao grand slam.
Aragon finishes the year with a record of 15-3 — with two of the Dons’ losses coming to the Lancers.
Division III
Woodside, the seventh seed, advanced to its first-ever CCS championship game with a 6-0 win over No. 3 Stevenson in Pebble Beach.
The Wildcats (15-9) will get a chance to win the title on their home diamond as the will host No. 8 Gilroy (5-10), which beat No. 4 Mercy-Burlingame (12-3), 11-0. Gilroy has won its two games by a combined score of 28-0.
Division IV
North Monterey County 12, Notre Dame-Belmont 11
The Tigers overcame a six-run deficit, but the Condors rallied for the victory in the CCS Division IV bracket semifinal game in Castroville.
NDB (7-6), seeded No. 7, trailed 9-3 after three innings, but rallied to take a 10-9 lead. No. 3 NMC (3-7) answered with the walk-off win.
Boys’ basketball
Open Division
Fifth-seeded Half Moon Bay saw its season end in the semifinals, falling to top-seeded Mitty (16-1), 88-63.
It was the second WCAL opponent in a row for HMB (21-4), which beat No. 4 Bellarmine in last week’s first round, the Cougars first-ever Open Division win.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 19, St. Francis 0
The Gators opened the CCS tournament by annihilating the Lancers in a first-round match.
SHP (15-4) will face the winner of No. 6 Menlo-Atherton and No. 3 Los Gatos (14-1)
Girls’ lacrosse
Stevenson 18, Hillsdale 6
The Knights were one of 10 teams to be selected to play in the inaugural CCS girls’ lacrosse championship tournament.
Hillsdale (6-3.) were the first team eliminated, falling to No. 7 Stevenson (9-0).
