TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 1, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Panthers led at halftime, but the Bears tied it 10 minutes from the end.
Josie LaCrosse scored just before halftime, off an assist from Kerry Wakasa for a 1-0 advantage at the break.
M-A’s Lexi Quionn scored the equalized on the second cross in off of a corner kick with 10 minutes left in the game.
Burlingame will wrap up its season Thursday when it hosts Sequoia.
Aragon 5, El Camino 0
The Dons completed one of the most dominant runs seen in the PAL as they concluded their Ocean Division schedule with their ninth shutout in 10 games.
In compiling a 9-0-1 record, Aragon scored 63 goals and allowed just one.
Rosa Churape led the charge Tuesday, scoring a pair of second-half goals. Jasmine Barrameda, Brett Tsamasfyros and Kaelyn Luebke rounded out the scoring for the Dons.
MONDAY
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 9, Menlo School 6
The Gators rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat the rival Knights.
Menlo scored all six of its runs in the top of the third inning for a 6-0 lead. Of those six runs, only one was earned against SHP starting pitcher Alex Nissenerg, who worked the first five innings.
SHP got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth and added two more in the fifth to close to 6-3.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Gators put up a four-spot of their own to pull out the win.
Nolan Wilbur had the big hit for SHP, with a bases-loaded triple in the six-run sixth. Luke Renert was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases for the Gators. Andrew Rocha was also 2 for 3 and drove in a run for SHP.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 70, South City 61
Dominic Tuiasosopo and Justin Milch each scored season highs to lead the Tigers over the Warriors.
Tuiasosopo scored a team-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds. Milch finished with 23 points and added nine rebounds and four assists.
Steven Fernando scored a game-high 26 to lead South City. Max Lara and Jayden Rodriguez each scored 10 for the Warriors.
Boys’ water polo
Sequoia 10, Half Moon Bay 5
The Ravens held the Cougars to just one goal in three of the four quarters as they steadily pulled away for the win.
Kai Guevara and Ren Terwey each scored twice for HMB. Bobby Simmons rounded out the scoring for the Cougars.
Boys’ golf
Menlo School 191, Sacred Heart Prep 220
The Knights stayed undefeated in WBAL matches and clinched at least a tie for the league title with the win over the rival Gators at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club.
Menlo freshman Eric Yun Shot his best round of the season for the Knights, draining four birdies against one bogey in a round of 3-under 33.
Seniors Troy Demmon and Jeremy Yun, along with junior Marcus Ying all finished with 2-over 38s for the Knights, with Demmon holing out from 30 yards for birdie on the par-4 seventh.
Girls’ lacrosse
St. Francis 11, Menlo School 7
Lindsey Ball scored four times for the Knights, but the Lancers still prevailed in the WBAL match.
Alta Knuff added a goal and an assist for Menlo, while Laynie Sheehan and Brooke Stroh each scored once for the Knights.
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Menlo-Atherton 1
The Gators scored 10 unanswered goals in the first half to cruise past the Bears in a WBAL meeting.
Emily Leschin paced the SHP offense with four goals. Genna Gibbons scored three times and assisted on two others; Lauren Haggerty and Ellie Noto each scored twice for the Gators.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 3,
Notre Dame-Belmont 1
The Gators scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to hand the Tigers their second loss in three games.
Sydney Adas scored twice and assisted on the third goal to lead SHP. Molly Tinsley opened the scoring in the 12th minute for SHP, off an assist from Adas, whose goal in the 18th doubled the lead off a pass from Brenda Melgoza. Adas rounded out the scoring just before the final whistle, with Maya Moffat earning the assist.
Hillsdale 4, Sequoia 0
Hillsdale junior Camryn Penn scored a hat trick and assisted junior Peyton Marcisz’s as the Lady Knights (8-2-1 PAL Bay, 8-2-1 overall) shut out Sequoia. Marcisz added three assists. Seven of Hillsdale’s eight wins this season have been shutouts, all with junior Alexis Cherrington manning the goalkeeper spot.
Softball
Mercy-Burlingame 22, Castilleja 3
The Alterio sisters combined for seven RBIs as Mercy-Burlingame totaled 20 hits and scored in every inning to take down Castilleja via the mercy rule in five frames. Senior Bella Alterio was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and freshman Sophia Alterio totaled four hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Katie Koenig added four hits with a pair of RBIs, while sophomore Jaimee Fabula had a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Koenig finishes the regular season having captured two legs of the triple crown in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division among teams that submit their statistics to MaxPreps.com, tops in home runs with six, and RBIs with 24. The sophomore’s .622 batting average ranks second in the league behind only King’s Academy senior Elise Wilkinson’s .645 mark.
Mills 13, South City 6
Mills junior Adyson Kim entered the day with six hits on the season and nearly doubled that mark with a 5-for-5 day against South City. It was a career-high for the third-year varsity player, who totaled five singles with an RBI and three runs scored. Junior Ione Thompson added her second consecutive three-hit game and is now hitting .435 (10 for 23) on the season.
Hailey Meisenbach and Michelle Hara collected two hits apiece for the Warriors.
Boys’ soccer
Woodside 8, Mills 1
The Wildcats distributed the ball to seven different scorers, including two goals from senior David Ruiz, to take down Mills. Senior Dylan Bernard had a goal and two assists, while senior Ryan Barron Guiterrez and sophomore Benny Bogyo added two assists apiece.
