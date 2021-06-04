THURSDAY
Softball
San Mateo 4, Capuchino 0
The Bearcats threw a major wrench into the PAL Bay Division standings, and along with that, into the CCS playoffs.
The Mustangs came into the game with a one-game lead over Carlmont for third place in the standings. The top three finishers earn automatic bids to the playoffs. But Capuchino’s loss, coupled with Carlmont’s forfeit win over Half Moon Bay, means the two teams tie for the final transfer spot — which will now be determined by tiebreaker.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
King’s Academy 7, Burlingame 6
The Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the win over the Panthers.
Despite the loss, Burlingame (8-5 PAL Bay, 15-8 overall) is still in line for an automatic bid to the CCS tournament.
Trailing 2-0 after one inning, the Panthers appeared to take control of the game with a five-run top of the second. The Knights got a run back in the bottom of the frame. Burlingame up its lead to 6-3 with a run in the fourth, with TKA again grabbing a run back in the fifth to trail 6-4.
Lou Martineau paced the Burlingame attack, hitting a double and driving in three. Charlie Happ added a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Keunho Kim had three hits for the Panthers.
King’s Academy (5-8, 10-13) keeps its hopes alive to grab CCS bid as the top five teams in the PAL Bay are automatic qualifiers. With one game left in the regular, the Knights find themselves tied with Sacred Heart Prep for fifth place. The sixth-place finisher will face the third-place team from Ocean Division, Half Moon Bay, in a CCS play-in game.
Carlmont 11, Menlo School 2
The Scots, leading 2-0, exploded for nine runs in the fourth to close out the regular season.
Carlmont finishes PAL play at 9-5, safely positioned in third place in the standings and earning an automatic bid.
Tanner Van Why led the Scots offensively, going 2 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Jaidin Wolff was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Aidan Kurt was 3 for 4 for Carlmont.
Track and field
Menlo boys capture WBAL team title
Senior Calvin Katz, junior Vikram Seshadri and sophomore Justin Pretre and helped lead the Knights to their first team title since 2012, setting a new school record in the process.
Katz won the 1,600 in a time of 4:36.10, added the 3,200 WBAL title with a 9:37.59, finished third in the 800 and anchored the 4x400 relay team to a third-place finish.
Seshadri captured the league titles and qualified for CCS in both hurdles races. He won the 110 hurdles with a 17.41 and then led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 300 hurdles.
Pretre captured the 800 WBAL title, finished second 1,600, third in the 3,200 and ran the third leg of the 4x400 relay.
William Floyd set a new WBAL record in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet. The previous record was 11 feet, 7 inches. He was third in the triple jump with a leap of 35-7.5 and third in the 300 hurdles.
