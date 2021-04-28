Girls’ soccer
Aragon 12, Mills 0
The Dons continue to run roughshod through PAL Ocean Division play, posting their fourth shut out in a row Tuesday.
Through four Ocean Division games, Aragon has outscored its opponents 35-0.
Brett Tsamasfyros and Rosa Churape both score twice to lead the Dons’ offense. Emma Hudson and Kaelyn Luebke each had a goal and an assist. Jasmine Barrameda, Marcie Chan, Ryann Abad, Izzy Birkelund, Meher Banik and Maddy Burns each scored once for Aragon.
Sequoia 4, Burlingame 1
Kerry Wakasa gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, but the Ravens would go on to outscore them 4-0 the rest of the game Tuesday afternoon.
Sarah King netted a pair of goals for Sequoia. Sarah Villeda and Kira Spottiswood rounded out the scoring for the Ravens.
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 10, King’s Academy 0
Kyle Nilsson scored a hat trick to lead the Gators to the lopsided win over the Knights in a WBAL game Tuesday.
Luca Suarez added a goal and three assists for SHP, while Sam Shepard, Chase Dolinko and Colin Johnson rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 46, El Camino 45
Giovanni Thompson took a pass from Miguel Valdes and drained what became the game-winning 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to play to lift the Tigers to a season-opening win over the Colts.
Terra Nova’s Justin Milch led all scorers with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dominic Tuiasosopo and Thompson each scored eight points, with Tuisasosopo pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds.
El Camino was led by Anthony Kallas, who finished with 14 points. Jonothan Claybin added 13 and Andrew Giron had eight points.
Baseball
Mills 3, San Mateo 2
The Vikings managed only one hit, but managed to push across three runs to beat the Bearcats Tuesday.
San Mateo took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first and doubled it with a run in the top of the fourth. Mills tied the score with a two-run fourth and plated the winning run in the fifth.
Jack Gispan was the hard-luck loser for the Bearcats, pitching five innings and allowing only one hit. Arnov Singh, Luke Barrientos and Kevin Sanchez each had two hits in San Mateo’s nine-hit attack.
Menlo-Atherton 16, Homestead 0
The Bears notched their third straight shut out by blanking the Mustangs.
M-A pitcher Nate Baxter, Colin Galles and Will Ryan combined to hold Homestead to just two hits. Baxter went the first four innings without allowing a hit and striking out eight. Galles and Ryan each gave up one hit and combined for four more strikeouts to give the Bears’ pitching staff an even dozen Ks on the day.
Offensively, M-A belted out 18 hits, including a triple and three doubles. Joe Meyer and Griff Williams each drove in three runs for M-A. Tommy Eisenstat and Galles each added two RBIs.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burlingame 21, Woodside Priory 10
After holding off Sequoia 8-7 last Friday, Burlingame opened the week with a win over Woodside Priory.
Kate Shanley had a strong showing in the net for Burlingame, finishing with 11 saves. Ella Treu paced the offense for Burlingame, scoring five times. Lila Sutherlin, Ella Bradley and Abby Koch all netted hat tricks in the win.
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Woodside 4
The Gators scored 13 first-half goals to beat the Wildcats Monday.
Ava Shenk led the offense for SHP, scoring a hat trick and assisting on three other goals. Ellie Noto added a hat trick of her own along with two helpers. Kat Showalter, Genna Gibbons, Tessa Espinosa all scored two goals apiece for the Gators.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 29, Sacred Heart Cathedral 2
The Gators had no problems with the Irish, cruising to the WCAL victory Monday.
Max Sloat had a hand in nine goals for SHP, scoring five times and assisting on four more goals. Kai Lockton added four goals for the Gators, who also got a hat trick from Ben Ramsey.
Eric Bollar and Will Garlinghouse had three assists each for SHP.
