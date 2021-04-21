Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 4, Capuchino 1
Kerry Wakasa scored a hat trick and the Lady Panthers rallied for three second-half goals to take down Capuchino Tuesday.
Wakasa broke a 1-1 tie in the 66th minute with assists from Jordan Huff and Josie Fontana, who started from the left side and sent it around to Wakasa for an angled shot off the right. Wakasa had initially given Burlingame the lead in the 12th minute. Cap fired back in the 37th minute to tie it on a corner kick. Jamie Callantine added a goal with an assist from Emma Glynn for the Panthers.
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 4, Woodside Priory 1
The Gators scored three first-half goals to cruise to the WBAL win over the Panthers.
Kyle Nisson had a goal and an assist to lead SHP. Thomas Sullivan and Carlos Deras each scored during of play in the opening 40 minutes.
Tristan Mischke-Reeds scored the fourth goal, with Chase Dolinko and Luca Suarez added assists for the Gators.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, Hillsdale 2
The Knights took down the first two singles matches, but it was all Dons after that in the PAL Bay Division meeting Tuesday.
Hillsdale’s Marcus Cheng and Pascal Rhee lost only a combined four games, as Cheng won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-3 and Rhee dominating his opponent 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Aragon, however, dominated the three doubles matches, winning all three in straight sets. Alex Tu and Ethan Chinn posted a 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles; Amitat Smyla and Yossi Moff posted a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles; and the No. 3 tandem of Andrew Cheng and David Harris won 6-0, 6-4.
Aragon’s Jack Murphy and Hillsdale’s David Liu played the match of the day at No. 3 singles, with Murphy posting a 2-6, 6-2, (10-1) win. Jason Hauk rounded out the win for the Dons, winning 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 25, San Mateo 5
The Cougars outscored the Bearcats 11-0 in the first period and cruised to the PAL Ocean Division victory.
Myles Rippberger scored a game-high five goals to lead HMB. Ren Terwey added four goals, while Kai Guevara and Pete Hessen each notched hat tricks.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 71, Crystal Springs Uplands 29
The Gators opened WBAL play with a lopsided win over the Gryphons, leading 49-14 at halftime Monday.
Harrison Carrington, a 6-6 senior, scored a game-high 18 points to lead SHP. Aidan Braccia drained three 3-pointers on his way to 15 points. RJ Stephens added 10 in the Gators’ win.
St. Ignatius 59, Half Moon Bay 39
The Cougars played the Wildcats even for three quarters, but it was the third quarter that was their undoing in a non-league loss to SI.
Down just 30-23 at halftime, SI buried HMB in the third, outscoring them 25-4 to lead 55-27 going into the final eight minutes.
Zeke Syme led the Cougars in scoring with just eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.