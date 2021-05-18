SATURDAY
College softball
CSM sweeps Sierra
Logan Bonetti hit a pair of home runs to jump start the Bulldogs in a 16-8 and 10-5 sweep of the Wolverines in a doubleheader.
CSM remains the lone undefeated team in the state with a perfect 21-0 record and rusn their winning streak to 31 straight over the last two seasons.
In all, the Bulldogs mashed seven homers over the course of the two games, part of a 31-hit attack, which also features eight doubles.
All seven dingers came in the first game with Kealani Cardona, who improved to 7-0 in the pitcher’s circle, Chloe Moffitt, Celeste Casillas, Gianna Voltattorni and Analeese Rios all hitting long balls.
Titah Fa’aita picked up the win in Game 2 to up her record to 8-0, helping her own cause by going 2 for 4 at the plate.
Jada Walker had a big day, collecting six hits and scoring five times in the doubleheader for the Bulldogs.
College baseball
Cañada 4, Skyline 2
The Colts scored a pair of runs in the second and fourth innings to beat the rival Trojans.
Lucas Townsend, Andrew Castillo and Jose Iniguez all drove in a run for Cañada, while Bailey Bowler and Thomas Ozawa each had a pair of hits for the Colts. Adem Bever picked up his first win of the season, tossing a complete game while scattering nine hits.
Trey Zahursky drove in both runs for Skyline. He and Sean Vanderaa had two hits for the Trojans. Austin Brown took the loss for Skyline, but allowed only one earned run.
CSM 9, West Valley 2
After giving up two runs in the top of the first, the Bulldogs took the lead with a three-run third and broke the game open with a five-run fourth to beat the Vikings.
Scott Seeker had the big bat for CSM, driving in four runs, including a home run. Cole Gabrielson added three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Seeker and Nolan Ackerman both had three hits. Connor Sullivan earned the win for CSM, working six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Girls’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 1, Woodside Priory 0
Lilly Lynch’s strike in the 50th minute proved to be the difference in the Gators’ win over the Panthers.
Maya Moffatt provided the assist for SHP.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 17, King’s Academy 3
The Cougars scored all 17 runs over a span of three innings as they cruised to the win over the Knights.
HMB scored six runs in the third, three in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
Todd Damrosch drove in three runs for the Cougars, who also got two RBIs each from Will Moffitt and David Nieves.
Ryan Harrington made his first start on the mound for HMB, working four innings to earn the win.
Menlo-Atherton 15, Woodside 0
The Bears wrapped up a big week with a blowout of the rival Wildcats.
In three games last week, M-A outscored its opponents 37-8.
Rowen Barnes paced the offense, driving in five runs with a homer and double. Owen Keep and James Roberts both added two RBIs for the Bears. Three pitchers combined on the shutout. George Zaharis worked the first four innings to pick up the win. Sean Quinton and Jackson Vontz closed out the game for M-A.
San Mateo 16, South City 2
A nine-run third inning was the game breaker as the Bearcats pounded out 16 hits in the win over the Warriors.
Dane Anderson paced the San Mateo offense with four hits. Aaron Wong added three, while Aisea Scheller, Chad Hawkins and Jack Gispan all had two hits each.
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 77, Sacred Heart Prep 71 OT
The Cougars outscored the Gators 33-14 in the fourth quarter and overtime to pull out the non-league victory.
SHP built a 57-45 lead through three quarters, but could not close out HMB.
Mykola Edinger led HMB with 25 points. Sean Kennedy added 16 and Lukas Meighen 13 for the Cougars.
SHP got a game-high 28 from Aidan Braccia. Harrison Carrington added 18 for the Gators.
FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Aragon 45, Mills 30
After a controversial 45-43 loss to Mills Thursday, Aragon rebounded Friday, jumping out to an 11-1 lead in the first quarter on its way to the victory and a season split with the Vikings.
Ryan Tait and Murphy Caffo led the Dons, as both finished with 15 points, while Caffo added a team-high 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Troy Johnson had a strong all-around game for Aragon, finishing with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
Half Moon Bay 63, Sequoia 50
Lukas Meighen posted a double-double as the Cougars were never really challenged by the Ravens, leading by as many as 24 points.
Meighen finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Ben McKnights had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Girls’ basketball
Woodside Priory 56, Menlo School 47
Avery Lee scored a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Knights from falling to the Panthers in a WBAL game.
Reagan Grady added 11 points for Menlo.
