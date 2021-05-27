WEDNESDAY
College softball
CSM 1, San Jose 0
Sarah Giles smashed a hard single off third base to score Analeese Rios in the bottom of the sixth inning to give top-ranked College of San Mateo a 1-0 softball victory over visiting San Jose City College Wednesday afternoon, completing a perfect 2021 home season.
Rios led off the inning with a single to left field. She advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on a bunt by Jada Walker. Giles’ hit just tipped off the glove of the SJCC third baseman and rolled down the line.
CSM is now 25-0 and has a two-year 35-game winning streak. San Jose dropped to 17-4 and will host the Bulldogs in a season-ending doubleheader on Friday, starting at 1 p.m. That could determine the mythical region and state championship. San Mateo is currently No. 1 in the Massey computer rankings and San Jose No. 5 (second in Northern California).
Otherwise the sophomore day contest was a pitchers battle. San Mateo’s Kealani Cardona victorious in the combined shutout (with starter Titah Fa’aita), getting San Jose’s Adriana Martinez to ground into a double play to end it in the top of the seventh.
San Jose ace Jessell Lewis (11-2) was also sharp, not allowing the Bulldogs a hit until the fifth inning when Chloe Moffitt smacked a leadoff single up the middle. Moffitt was left stranded, however.
Softball
Burlingame 8, Carlmont 1
Samantha Palacios had a double and two-run homer to help lead the Panthers to the win over the Scots.
Kailey O’Connor picked up the win in the circle, holding Carlmont to one run on just four hits while striking out seven.
Burlingame improves to 7-5 in PAL Bay Division play and 11-6 overall. Carlmont falls to 6-5, 7-11.
TUESDAY
CCS tennis
Menlo 7, Saratoga 0
The Knights advanced to Thursday’s CCS championship match after a shut out of the Falcons.
Menlo has won 21 straight matches through three rounds of CCS this season. Waiting for the Knights in the finals in Bellarmine, a 4-3 winner over Cupertino. This will be the third straight CCS finals meeting between the teams and the sixth time in 11 years Menlo and the Bells will meet for the title.
The championship match is slated for a 2 p.m. start at Menlo School.
Alex Volgin needed to work for his win at the No. 1 singles spot for Menlo, needing to come from a set down to top Anthony Zheng 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, (10-7).
Baseball
Ocean Division
Half Moon Bay 6, San Mateo 1
Josh Dybalski tossed a complete game and Will Moffitt blasted a bases-loaded triple to help lead the Cougars over the Bearcats.
Dybalski allowed one while scattering seven San Mateo hits. The Cougars locked in a 1-1 before Dybalski’s big blow. David Nieves added a double and an RBI for HMB.
Dane Anderson and Kevin Sanchez led the San Mateo offense with two hits each.
Menlo-Atherton 7, Terra Nova 2
Rebounding from their first Ocean Division loss of the season to Half Moon Bay Saturday, the Bears took down the Tigers.
Griff Williams went the distance on the mound for M-A, allowing two runs on just five hits while striking out nine.
Reno DiBono and Tommy Eisenstat each drove in a pair of runs for the Bears — DiBono with a two-run double and Eisenstat a two-run homer. Ethan Bergan and Matt MacLeod each added two runs and an RBI for M-A as well.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 86, Harker 37
The Gators outscored the Eagles 62-25 in the second and third quarters to cruise to the WBAL victory.
Once again, it was the SHP 1-2 punch of Aidan Braccia and Harrison Carrington who led the way. Braccia scored a game-high 25 points, while Carrington added 17. Ryan Carney chipped in with a dozen points for the Gators.
Braccia and Carney combined for nine 3-pointers.
Menlo School 68, Crystal Springs 47
The Knights used a 21-5 run in the second quarter to take control of the WBAL game against the Gryphons.
Senior Chris Cook led Menlo with 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Danny Solomon had 10 points, four assists and four steals for the Knights.
Boys’ water polo
Terra Nova 11, Half Moon Bay 8
The Tigers took an 8-4 lead into halftime and then held the Cougars at arm’s length over the final two periods to notch the win.
Myles Rippberger led HMB with a hat trick. Bobby Simmons added a pair, while Elijah Lurie, Wyatt Brians and Ren Terwey rounding out the scoring for the Cougars with one goal apiece.
