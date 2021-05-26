TUESDAY
College
Community college season ends this week
The baseball and softball seasons at Cañada, CSM and Skyline comes to a conclusion this week.
Additionally, CSM will host the Meet of Champions track meet, that will feature upwards of a dozen teams from around Northern California.
And for the first time this season, fans will be allowed to cheer on the Bulldogs at San Mateo County schools. Baseball fans can get their fill as San Mateo and Cañada will finish up with three-game set.
The Colts (5-7), who are riding a five-game winning streak, will open on the road at 2:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting the Bulldogs in a noon doubleheader Friday.
Skyline baseball will its season finale Wednesday with a 1 p.m. first-pitch at West Valley.
In softball, the two best teams in the state will meet in a three-game series beginning Wednesday in San Mateo. The series concludes Friday with a doubleheader at San Jose beginning at 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs ran their 2021 record to 24-0 this season and 34 wins in a row, overall, following a pair of mercy-rule wins over Ohlone-Fremont last weekend.
San Jose comes into the series with the second-most wins in the state with an 18-2 record. The Panthers losses came to Sierra and Monterey Peninsula. CSM swept both this season.
MONDAY
Baseball
PAL Bay Division
Burlingame 4, Sacred Heart Prep 0
Max Alvira threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead the Panthers past the Gators.
Taylor Kaufman paced the Burlingame (7-4 PAL Bay, 14-7 overall) attack, going 1 for 3 with three RBIs. He drove in a pair in a three-run first and then in the fourth, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Keunho Kim and Jake Caprini added a pair of hits each to the Panthers’ nine-hit attack, with Kim swiping a pair of bags.
Andrew Rocha came up with a third-inning single for SHP’s only hit. The Gators fall to 5-6 in Bay play and 5-9 overall.
Aragon 11, King’s Academy 3
Ethan Casas-Wu went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs to lead the Dons past the Knights.
Jace Jeremiah drilled a double and a triple for Aragon (7-4 PAL Bay, 12-7 overall), with an RBI. Both he and Casas-Wu scored twice as well. Jack Fitzgerald added a pair of doubles during a 3 for 4 day at the plate for the Dons.
Junior Guidino earned the win for Aragon, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings of work. Patrick Mori pitched a scoreless seventh.
King’s Academy falls to4-7, 6-12.
Carlmont 5, Hillsdale 1
The Scots scored four ruin in the bottom of the fifth to beat the Knights.
Aidan Kurt, John Paul Avila and Jack Vanoncini each drove in a run for Carlmont (7-4 PAL Bay, 10-9 overall), while Tanner Van Why had a pair of hits for the Scots.
Camden Scholl went the distance in picking up the victory, scattering seven hits and allowing run while striking out 10.
Hillsdale drops to 4-7, 9-11.
Softball
Bay Division
Capuchino 8, Carlmont 3
A four-run fifth carried the Mustangs over the Scots.
A trio of underclassmen did the bulk of the damage for Capuchino (5-5 PAL Bay, 13-8 overall). Sophomores Nohemi Livingston and Alexis Centeno, along with freshman Katalina Ngaluafe, all drove in a pair of runs. Centeno went 4 for 4, two going for doubles.
Livingston earned the win in the circle, scattering six hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Only two of the three runs allowed were earned.
Carlmont falls to 6-4 in league play and 7-10 overall.
Non-league
Burlingame 3, Sequoia 1
The Ocean Division-leading Ravens continued their tour of the Bay Division, falling to the Panthers in a non-league meeting.
Burlingame (10-5) is the sixth of the eight Bay Division teams Sequoia has played this season. The only teams missing are Bay-leading Aragon and winless San Mateo.
Burlingame scored single runs in the second and third innings and added an insurance run in the fifth.
Sequoia (11-3) scored it run in the sixth.
Sydney Fleming had a pair of hits picked up the lone RBI for the Panthers. Kailey O’Connor was strong in the circle, allowing one run on just three hits in a complete-game effort that featured six strikeouts.
Sequoia starter Ainsley Waddell was just as strong, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out 10. Lala Taimani led the Ravens’ offense with a pair of hits and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.